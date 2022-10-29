Sunak starts well

Notwithstanding loss of empire, Britain has retained an important global presence.
It is the world’s sixth largest economy, a nuclear power and a critical member in the global alliance of democracies. Its significance has so far survived its fundamental error of withdrawal from the European Union—a move followed by political instability and economic uncertainty at home.
Administrations of the past four Tory prime ministers have imploded while its economy is now downgraded by Moody’s from “stable” to “negative” due to “heightened unpredictability in policy-making amid weaker growth prospects and high inflation”.
There is now a promise of stability. Last Tuesday, British Asian Rishi Sunak made history in becoming Britain’s first non-white prime minister. In his first address after meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace, the new Tory leader stated “our country is facing a profound economic crisis” and warned of “difficult decisions to come”.
A good start, making things plain to the people. The pound edged upwards.
Sunak has earned notice for soundness in economic thinking. He had warned about the unfunded tax cuts espoused by predecessor Liz Truss which sent the sterling tumbling, derailing her administration.
He has sensibly identified “investment incentives, higher public spending on research and development and a proper skills agenda” as his prescriptions for growth. Tory MP Victoria Atkins is “very, very confident Rishi will steer us through these very difficult waters”.
There could be much to learn by observing how the first MBA British PM proceeds. Whilst promising “compassion”, he is determined future generations must not pay for debt “we are too weak to pay ourselves”. T&T’s prime minister and finance minister, scandalously borrowing “to maintain our lifestyle”, should take note.
As expected, the new PM retained Jeremy Hunt in the key position, Chancellor of the Exchequer. Both share similar views on their country’s economic direction. As Truss’ chancellor, Hunt had discarded most of the “mini” budget he inherited with her £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts, restoring calm to financial markets.
He also supported Sunak as replacement for Truss, saying “we need a leader who can be trusted to make difficult decisions”. Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick says with Sunak and Hunt “you have two of the most serious, principled people at the helm of the economy and who would also command international respect”. Starting well.
Their first important task is the medium-term fiscal plan to bring the UK’s debt under control. Presentation of the plan will now be on November 17. “It will set out how we will put public finances on a sustainable footing and get debt falling in the medium term and will be accompanied by a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility”, said a statement from Downing Street, adding that both Sunak and Hunt support efforts of the independent Bank of England “to return inflation to target”.
Sunak has also made a good start with his cabinet choices, pursuing unity, professionalism and continuity, making it “a government of all talents”. With favourable ratings of the Conservative party now the lowest in a generation, the PM recognises they must now “unite or die”. Whilst rewarding closest political allies like Dominic Raab and Simon Hart who remained loyal even when he was losing the previous leadership race, many Truss ministers retained their posts. In addition to Hunt, Sunak kept James Cleverly as foreign secretary and Ben Wallace in defence, even though they had supported a Boris Johnson comeback. Penny Mordaunt, Sunak’s rival for the leadership, retained cabinet position as Leader of the Commons.
There is also expected to be policy continuity in foreign relations and defence. Sunak will keep Britain’s tough line on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and would spend “whatever it takes to keep the country safe”. He has warned against the “enormous threat for our national security” posed by China and talked of building a new “Nato-style alliance” against Beijing’s ambitions.
Challenges with the European Union (EU) remain. Great Britain is no longer in a customs union with the EU and therefore neither is the UK territory of Northern Ireland. But the Brexit agreement, to which Britain consented, keeps Northern Ireland under EU customs rules and therefore an entry point into it. This means establishing a border for EU goods along the Irish Sea between it and the rest of the United Kingdom. Great friction arose between Brussels and London when both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss wanted to unilaterally override the Northern Ireland Protocol and bring Belfast back under London’s customs rules.
Left unresolved, this could lead to EU trade restrictions on Britain, a development Sunak strove to avoid as finance minister under Johnson. The new PM, who had supported Brexit, has not yet made a public declaration on the issue but it seems a good sign for UK/EU relations that he has discarded his plan for a “Brexit delivery unit” to revoke or reform all EU laws in Britain by 2023.
A tough road lies ahead for Britain and its new prime minister. Sunak is prioritising “economic stability and confidence”. Importantly, he also promises “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”.
He has started well.