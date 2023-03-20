MY younger sister, in Guyana-speak, calls me an old, hardback man. A kinder, gentler description would be seasoned pro. Regardless of your chosen term, I’ve seen a lot and I’m not easily moved.
Twice I was, deeply, in my professional life. The first time was in Haiti in 2006 as a reporter, and the second was in the landlocked southern African kingdom of Lesotho in 2012, as an election observer for the Commonwealth.
In both places it was election day, and in both cases I started my day long before dawn, outside a polling station. Hundreds of people were already there, lined up in the dark. Long queues snaked into the distance, and the lightening of the day, added to palpable anticipation, lent an air of majesty to the occasion. In high-altitude Lesotho, wearing warm coats and wraps to ward off the late autumn chill of late May; in tropical Haiti, feeling the mounting heat from a sun that hadn’t even properly reared its head.
In “Differentology (Ready for the Road)”, Bunji Garlin sang about the wondrous spectacle that the sunrise revealed. Massed voters and throngs of Jouvert revellers couldn’t be more different, but there’s something stirring and beautiful about the pre-dawn sight of long lines of voters—especially in a country in which the practice of good democratic governance had been hard and voter mechanism management had been a difficult process.
In Lesotho, I was part of a team of observers headed by Bakili Muluzi, the affable former president of Malawi. Besides election day field deployment as an observer of the conduct of the vote and ease of access to voting, my contribution to a team that could draw on wide-ranging professional competencies was to help assess whether all of the candidates got fair and unrestricted access to the media. All of our assessments added to the final report.
The general practice was for a former head of state or government to lead an observer mission. One of the main reasons is that when things got tricky after the vote—such as a government refusing to leave office after losing—the mission heads could have frank face-time, as peers, with the president, prime minister and/or opposition leader. This is what is known in diplomatic circles as the “good offices” role—a sort of credible mediator.
The late former PM of Barbados Owen Arthur headed the Commonwealth observer mission for Guyana’s March 2020 general elections. His efforts got severely stress-tested by the David Granger government, which had lost the vote but tried every means necessary to remain in office. One of the players in that drama, former president Bharrat Jagdeo, was himself the head of the Commonwealth observer team for general elections in Sri Lanka in January 2015.
The Commonwealth is a much-changed body from the one I started covering at the Edinburgh summit in 1997... a meeting in which I snuck into the news conference of South African president Nelson Mandela simply to get a glimpse of the great man.
What I wrote in this space on May 22 last year, in assessing the claims of the candidates contesting the post of secretary general, is worth repeating.
“(SG Baroness) Scotland has been a savvy institutional reformer, and the org chart is more geared towards delivering for the ordinary man and woman than I’ve seen in 25 years of covering the body. She’s been good at making the rubber meet the road, in an organisation that can come across as too lofty. Under Scotland, the Commonwealth has been forthright in running programmes aimed at countering abuse against women and girls, and in getting governments to be less discriminatory in their LGBTQ statutes. Election support has been strengthened.”
The current leadership has done much to strengthen electoral support, but the initiative at the heart of it was introduced a decade ago, in 2013. It’s called the Commonwealth Elections Professional (CEP) initiative, and is funded by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Now in its third phase—from 2021 to 2025—its current operational fuel is a grant of US$1.1 million from Australia.
What this Australian financial backing of Commonwealth support has ensured over the past five years is that much-needed technical support and training are given to elections management bodies over the life cycle of the elections process. Election seasons don’t start with the dissolution of parliament. For elections management bodies, they never end. There’s ongoing work, poll to poll, to improve, update, modernise and professionalise processes and systems. Work on training staffers in more efficient on-the-day conduct of voting.
Commonwealth Head of Electoral Support Linford Andrews told me in a brief phone call on Sunday that those revised guidelines were adopted by heads at their London summit in 2018. The guidelines were themselves an update on those agreed at the summit in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, in 1991.
The Commonwealth Secretariat has come to recognise that as vital as observer missions continue to be, many of the 56-member nations need more from them in between. They, in turn, have encouraged nations to adopt their post-observation recommendations and—at the countries’ invitation and direction—put them into practice.
Andrews and a small team are in Trinidad to lead a training programme—alongside T&T’s Elections and Boundaries Commission—for Caribbean elections management professionals. The week-long sessions are on building confidence and trust in the elections operations. Mistrust so often underpins difficult electoral processes.
—The author is a media consultant.
More at oringordon.com.