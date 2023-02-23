Suriname: trouble on oiled waters

Carnival Friday “mash up de place”? This is not Carnival season in Suriname, but a week ago today, there was riot.
A small but determined band broke from a mainly peaceful protest in the capital Paramaribo. They stormed the parliament building, wrecking the entrance and breaking windows.
That afternoon’s budget debate was called off.
Elsewhere in the city, rioters threw bottles and looted. They torched the car of a leading journalist. Media workers had cameras smashed or cellphones stolen. In the early hours of Saturday, there was an arson attempt at the SRS radio station.
One hospital treated 26 injured. Military helicopters buzzed overhead, as police fired tear gas canisters and warning shots. By Wednesday there were 113 arrests, with 73 taken to court and facing serious charges.
Businesses and markets in Paramaribo were closed on Saturday. The city centre was officially off-limits.
Why the riots? Last week Thursday, gas prices were jacked up, with government cuts in fuel subsidies. Inflation was running at 42 per cent in September and likely to rise. For many, life is a daily struggle to survive.
Inflation is driven by depreciation of the Suriname dollar, whose value slid from 33 US cents in 2010 to three US cents by January this year. In office since 2020, Santokhi has failed to stem the slide.
That depreciation is driven in part by a budget deficit estimated by independent economists at 11 per cent of GDP.
The minimum hourly wage was almost doubled this month, reaching US$1.20. That did not quell the anger.
One of the national trade union federations C-47 had called a half-day strike last Friday, but distanced itself from the riot which followed.
The protest outside parliament was initially organised by political activist Stephano “Pakkitow” Biervliet. He was nowhere to be seen when the trouble started, but reported to the police on Sunday with his lawyer, and appeared in court on Tuesday.
The main political parties condemned the violence. So did the major business organisations. So did Caricom heads of government, meeting in the Bahamas. So did the US, and UN Secretary General António Guterres.
Some argue that the violence was orchestrated. “It can only be concluded that it was planned,” said Suriname’s justice and police minister, Kenneth Amoksi.
More trouble to come? “We don’t want to head towards Haiti,” said the president’s security adviser, Humphrey Tjin Liep Shie, on Saturday.
The Private Bus Owners Organisation called strike action for Monday and Tuesday, demanding payment of overdue fuel subsidies, while city centre businesses remained closed. But parliament’s budget debate resumed that day, and as I write on Wednesday life seems to be returning to normal.
Further ahead, there are other issues. There’s a widespread feeling that Santokhi, a former senior police officer, does not listen to others. He was criticised for appointing family members—including his wife—to key positions. Many think he has neglected ethnic balance when making appointments.
His mainly Indo-Surinamese Progressive Reform Party holds only 20 of the 51 parliamentary seats.
He governs in coalition with the ABOP party, led by Ronnie Brunswijk, which holds eight seats and wins votes from Maroon communities. A mainly Javanese party Pertjahah Luhur is the third coalition partner, with two seats.
Until nine days ago, the fourth partner was the National Party of Suriname, the traditional urban Afro-Surinamese party, which holds three seats. They have walked out, complaining that they were marginalised in decision making.
But Santokhi retains a comfortable majority, while relations with the NPS remain fairly cordial.
Even if he lost his majority, he could cling to office. Surinamese presidents cannot be removed by a no-confidence vote.
Losing the NPS underlines Santokhi’s dependence on Brunswijk, a former guerrilla leader who was in 1999 convicted in his absence by a Netherlands court for cocaine trafficking.
Bizarrely, one of Brunswijk’s ABOP parliamentarians said on February 14 that under the current coalition, cocaine is being exported through Suriname faster than ever before.
On the opposition benches sits the National Democratic Party, led by the 1980s military dictator Desi Bouterse, who was in office as elected president from 2010 to 2020. He too was in 1999 convicted in his absence in the Netherlands for cocaine trafficking, and by a Surinamese court in 2019 of the 1982 murder of 15 political opponents. However, he remains out on bail, with an appeal now before the courts.
The NDP has blamed the police for escalating last Friday’s violence.
There are other complications. The constitutional court ruled last August that the voting system must be reformed before the next election, due in 2025. Under the current system, Ronnie Brunswijk’s ABOP took eight seats in 2020 with nine per cent of the national vote. The NPS won 12 per cent of the vote, but only three seats.
A new electoral system would have to be agreed by parliament. Brunswijk’s party and Bouterse’s are both likely to lose out from voter reform. The two were partners in Bouterse’s 2010 coalition. How that will play out is anyone’s guess.
And Suriname’s economic squeeze? There have been big offshore oil finds since 2020. But Suriname lags years behind Guyana, with no sign-off yet for a final investment decision. There will be no oil cash until at least 2028. Stand by for more trouble.
—Author Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.