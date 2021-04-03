Suspending my disbelief

Martin Daly____Use

Martin Daly

Dinah Washington was an artiste at the very top of more than one genre. In one of her classics, she sang: “What a difference a day makes/Twenty-four little hours/Brought the sun and the flowers/Where there used to be rain.”

Listening to songs pitching hope of rainbows and brightness ahead was my chosen means of lightening up before writing this column. I was downbeat in mood, as, for a second successive Easter, we are wearing the pandemic corona of thorns.

My column for Easter Sunday 2020 reflected the desolation of Mayaro beach and community. This year, despite many days of unseasonal rain, accompanied by an uncomfortably chilling breeze, and persistence of those conditions, there is no desolation. There is a sweet vibe among the families out and about on Mayaro beach and environs.

But where are we a year later into the pandemic, with the beaches now open, instead of being firmly closed as part of a bigger lockdown? Can we say that the passage of a year between these Easters has made a difference? Truthfully, are we yet poised to be able to lessen economic deprivation or the worsening of cruel inequality of opportunity in education or to mitigate the multi-faceted traumas consequent upon the lash of the pandemic?

The answer to these questions is in the negative, at least until we have a consistent vaccination programme. Meanwhile, we are in the midst of the likely disease spike of which the admirably plain-speaking Dr Avery Hinds had recently warned us.

Hopefully the presence of vaccines at health centre sites will not be as elusive as a working fire brigade in the Mayaro Fire Station. That station was opened with fanfare by the then, but soon to be outgoing, prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in August 2015, a few days before the general election—the result of which brought her dismissal from office.

A so-called advertorial for the new Mayaro Fire Station in August 2015 misleadingly proclaimed “Safety and Peace of Mind Delivered”. That claim was and remains mostly mamaguy six years later.

By way of another example, my interviewer last week on Radio Tambrin mentioned a rash of opening ceremonies in Tobago, which is currently without a House of Assembly, but which has a hold over Executive Council with our money to spend, while a fresh election is on the distant horizon.

At Easter 2020 I had only memories of Mayaro. Now, in person, Mayaro is assisting me to suspend my disbelief of what seems like big gambage by the Minister of Health over vaccines. For my younger readers, gambage means theatrics or showing off.

Without a reliable supply of vaccines in sufficient numbers to make a significant dent in the risk of disease, we will continue to be chained up by the pandemic. The Government has been naive, but I accept that we have been scorned by the hoarding powers. Meanwhile, continuing care should be taken not to encourage a feeling that the crisis is over and thereby fuel even more reckless Easter weekend behaviour and compound the anticipated spike.

My Trinidad All Stars and jazz compere informed me of an Etta James version of “What A Difference A Day Makes” and reminded me of President Obama’s choice of music for his first dance at his first inauguration, which was “At Last” by Etta James. That conversation led me to a piece in The New York Times, published in January 2009, entitled “Music for Many Firsts at Inauguration Events”.

In that piece the writer observed: “Music had long anticipated this moment. African-Americans repaid the historical injustice of slavery with generous and profound cultural gifts, making American music a free-for-all where fertile, powerful ideas—like swing, call-and-response, the modes and phrasing of the blues, the drive and dynamics of gospel and the immediacy of hip-hop—could triumph in the marketplace and on the dance floor.”

We have similar profound cultural gifts twice over because of the equal richness of our heritages from Africa and the Indian sub-continent.

Can we awaken the authorities to the place these gifts should properly have in our socio-economic development? We are still inexplicably awaiting that moment of awakening.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Baffling end to Asami murder case

Baffling end to Asami murder case

The closure of the police investigation into the murder of Asami Nagakiya raises too many questions and issues to be allowed to disappear into the past.

It is not enough for the Police Service simply to announce that its Cold Case Unit has determined that she was murdered by a man who was killed by the police in December 2016, and that its evidence has been seen and accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Now’s not the time to misbehave

Now’s not the time to misbehave

I suppose it had to come to this—an explosion of Covid-19 cases just when we thought we could see a ray of sunshine at the end of a year-long dark tunnel we’ve cautiously navigated, when the first tranche of vaccines had arrived, launching Trinidad and Tobago into the immunisation phase of the war against this deadly virus.

Cold War heat

Cold War heat

On March 5 1946, in a landmark address in the United States, Winston Churchill said an “Iron Curtain has descended” on Europe, referring to the Soviet Union’s authoritarian control of satellite regimes in Eastern Europe creating a divide with Western powers.

Suspending my disbelief

Suspending my disbelief

Dinah Washington was an artiste at the very top of more than one genre. In one of her classics, she sang: “What a difference a day makes/Twenty-four little hours/Brought the sun and the flowers/Where there used to be rain.”

Listening to songs pitching hope of rainbows and brightness ahead was my chosen means of lightening up before writing this column. I was downbeat in mood, as, for a second successive Easter, we are wearing the pandemic corona of thorns.

Veganism gaining ground

AS we celebrate Easter this weekend, we should all take the opportunity to acknow­ledge this miraculous event—the resurrection of Jesus.

While some believe this is a strictly Christian experience, nonetheless, like Christmas which celebrates the birth of Christ, Easter commemorates the arising, with both events open to all, irrespective of faith.

Easter traditionally uses eggs, the arrival of spring, and bunnies to symbolise new life, and white lilies signify purity. Furthermore, animal flesh is eschewed on Good Friday to honour Jesus’s sacrifice.

Finding money for The UWI

Finding money for The UWI

Important side effects of the controversial Bermudez Commission on The UWI are the secondary conversations leading to questions about the university’s identity.

Prof Beckles’ dilemma regarding money for the running of the university is a good signal for pausing and reflecting on what is the ethos of The UWI. There are two basic kinds of universities—research and teaching.