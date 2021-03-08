IN December 2020, a few short weeks ago, the results of TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) 2019, were released. The exam is conducted through the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement. It is conducted every four years for two sets of children, those in their fourth year of schooling (about standard 2; and those in their eighth year (about form 2). This year the average age of the younger group was ten years, and of the older group, 14 years. Children from 64 countries (including so-called benchmarking systems including Ontario, Madrid, Quebec and Dubai) participated.
It should be noted that our country did not enter children in TIMSS 2019. Our history here is that we participated in TIMSS 2015, and in other international Olympiads including PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) 2009 and 2015, and PIRLS (Progress in International Literacy Study) 2011.
Former education minister Anthony Garcia saw no merit in having local children enter international academic olympiads. Thus, we did not take part in contests that occurred on Mr Garcia’s watch from 2015-2020, including PIRLS 2016, PISA 2018, and TIMSS 2019.
TIMSS 2019 was taken by 600,000 children from 64 countries. A country should ideally enter 4,000 children from 159 schools.
The general trend is that the countries represented tend to be high income. There is very marginal participation from the countries of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.
The results replicated the usual dominance of Asian countries. Singapore topped all the charts in both subjects and at both age groups for the second time running. The top five countries in mathematics for 10-years-olds were Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. The top five country for 14-year-olds in mathematics were Singapore, Taiwan South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong.
For science among 10-year-olds the top countries were Singapore, South Korea, Russia, Japan and Taiwan. For 14-year-olds, the top five were Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Russia.
We may ask what about the metropolitan countries to which we in this region are attracted, and to which we look for standards, namely, Canada, the United States and England. The results for the United States showed that for mathematics, ten-year-old children placed 15th, while 14-year-olds placed 12th.
For science, ten-year-old American children placed ninth, and 14-year-old children placed 11th.
Canada was out of the running in both maths and science among ten-year-olds as well as 14-years olds.
Children from England performed strongly. For mathematics, ten-year-olds placed 8th while 14-year-olds placed 12th. In science, ten-year-old children placed 11th, and 14-year-olds place 14th.
Of note was the performance of the children of Finland, which is known internationally for providing high quality schools for all. In mathematics, ten-year-old children from Finland were not among the top performers. But 14-year-olds placed 14th. In science, ten-year-old children from Finland finished sixth, while 14-year-olds finished fifth.
What drives countries to participate in international academic tests such as TIMSS? We may understand some of this better by noting the reaction of the Australian Council for Education Research (ACER) to the country’s results for TIMSS 2019. The ACER head noted that 14,950 Australian students from 571 schools had taken the test, and that the country had “significantly improved in year eight maths and science, and year four science.” It was observed that “in year eight maths, Australia came in equal seventh place in the 2019 assessment cycle (up from equal 13th in 2015), along with a number of countries including Ireland, the United States and England. We came behind Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Ireland.”
So, Australia was in good company.
It was noted further that “In Year 8 science, Australia also came in equal seventh (up from equal 15th in 2015) along with countries such as Lithuania, Ireland and the US. We were behind Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, Russia and Finland.’
As to year four science, it was noted that, “Australia came equal ninth (up from equal 18th in 2015) along with countries including the US, England, Hong Kong and Ireland. Australia was behind Singapore, Korea, Russia, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Finland, Latvia and Norway.” Again, comparison was being made with the performance of top-flight countries.
Meanwhile, we here in Trinidad and Tobago, did not even take part in TIMSS 2019, and perhaps more to the point, we do not even include science as a subject in the primary school curriculum. We could care less about international benchmarks in education. That is not for we.