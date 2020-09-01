Perception, deception, illusion or reality?
I find it difficult to comprehend how individuals faced with similar experiences can decipher such different interpretations. Even the ability to differentiate between right and wrong seemingly is being tested as never before.
Clarification of what is morally acceptable and ethically honourable are being put through the ringer. Principle no longer carries any weight?
Why is this so? Have we lost our ability to clearly ascertain what should be, or is it just that in continuously lowering our standards we can now merrily accept “anything goes” as the norm.
A people without pride are a people without purpose. A people without purpose are a people without destination. Trinidad and Tobago is now a vacuous nation.
There is a real lack of intelligence and a mindless, expressionless vacuum in which we now operate. A sense of hopelessness prevails, there is no strategy, no expression of unity, no sense of direction and belonging, no motive, and definitely no definitive aspiration or expressed ambition.
In such an environment, it is easy and natural for us to focus on the negatives and draw swords at each other. Fragmentation prospers, pessimism flourishes and thrives in such circumstances.
Who are we? Where are we? What is our mission and destination?
How do we deliver our people to a far better place? What is our strategy for achieving our goals and objectives?
Where is the recovery team?
What is their remit?
Where is their body of work, and has it been distributed for perusal and comment? Are they now defunct and dormant?
Have they served their purpose?
Was it all just more window dressing?
We have just come through an election and as usual the significant tribal divide has once again separated the nation. The floating third could not be convinced by either side and sat and observed. Elections can be such a divisive instrument.
Let’s review a few pertinent governance issues.
Many felt the ruling party had effectively managed the Covid-19 pandemic, yet immediately after the election they again instructed semi-lockdown. Many felt they duped the nation.
The economy is reeling with several significant Point Lisas plants being shut down, Lever Brothers closing its manufacturing base, Petrotrin shuttered, and many, many small businesses realising their demise.
Not one single national revenue initiative was introduced (except additional taxation on the citizenry) by the Minister of Finance over the last five years.
The real estate market is dormant. Sale prices have fallen. Rental values have been severely reduced. The industry is in flux.
Crime and murders continue to plague our nation despite the seemingly best efforts of the Police Service and a committed commissioner of police. Gangs control large swathes of territory and the illegal drug industry is booming.
Approximately 18,000 young persons enter primary school every year. Approximately 6,000 drop out of the education system through to CXC. Only one-third of the original 18,000 (approximately 6,000) eventually attain the passing standard of five CXC passes. We spend $6 billion per year on education.
We have spent approximately $7 billion on building new hospitals over the last ten-odd years. We spend approximately $6 billion per annum to operate our health service. And, yet, if one suffered a heart attack or a brain aneurysm, you could not receive treatment from any of these health facilities.
Are the foregoing perception, deception, illusion or reality? Many struggle to interpret which, most times in an effort to defend their political allegiance.
Martin Luther King Jr stated: “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”
It seems to me that the foregoing quotation is more relevant now than ever!
Trinidad and Tobago is desperate for direction and purpose, desperate for business and labour, NGOs and civic institutions, Government and Opposition, and communities, to understand the relevance and importance of establishing an “integrated strategy for national development and transformation”, and uniting, in the interest of committing to its realisation.
I have not seen, heard of, or identified a better alternative!