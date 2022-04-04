In March 2009, the new US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton presented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with the gift of a red button emblazoned with the Russian word “peregruzka”. The Americans intended for it to mean “reset”, but they got the translation wrong. Peregruzka meant “overcharge”.
As Russian forces commit atrocities against Ukrainian civilians after giving rehearsals in Georgia and Chechnya, we can say two things. One, Russia has not reset at all; and two, the Americans and others mistranslated Vladimir Putin.
Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago need a milder reset, without the gimmickry. And that was apparent before reaction to the comment from Guyanese Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo that Guyana needs to invest its oil money in its non-energy sectors, and that T&T was “falling apart” for its failure to do so.
He was, as Anthony Wilson, head of One Caribbean Media’s Multimedia Business Desk said, “using T&T as a cautionary tale of what Guyana ought not to do”. Like Will Smith’s to Chris Rock’s tame joke, reaction to the comment has been overblown.
Some context. Jagdeo was a two-term president for 12 years from 1999 to 2011, and is term-limited from serving as president again. He’s as powerful a deputy leader as you’ll find anywhere. Uniquely among Guyana government officials, he’s relatively unconstrained in what he can say.
President Irfaan Ali will likely have told his Foreign Minister Hugh Todd to tell his T&T counterpart Dr Amery Browne that the VP’s freely-exercised comments on falling apart didn’t represent an official statement from the Guyana government.
Browne’s first reaction – say very little beyond the fact that he spoke to Todd – was a good one. His subsequent Op-Ed was unnecessary. Yes, T&T helped Guyana in its time of need. But if you gave me groceries when I was broke (and we agreed that I wouldn’t have to repay), I don’t want to be reminded of it every time you feel displeased with me. Prime Minister Keith Rowley took the high road. That should have been it.
Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud said on Facebook, “VP Jagdeo never questioned the importance of close TT-Guyana ties nor our commitment to regional integration”. In any case “falling apart” is not an empirical measure. There’s no point in getting worked up about it. It’s a framing that we can disagree with. I do.
T&T is sophisticated by the standards of many other developing countries. Its commercial and physical infrastructure are significantly ahead of most. There are potholes in which you can run a bubble bath, and large parts of the budget statements of the Finance Minister can sound pie-in-the-sky. T&T has been a big disappointment on sustainable energy, and digitisation has been painfully slow.
It has stored up a lot of trouble for over-dependence on oil and gas; but manufacturing is robust, and big pushes are being made in areas such as shared services. T&T’s sound qualities, overall, hold true.
I won’t deconstruct whether it’s falling apart or not. That’s been done to good effect by Wilson and Curtis Williams, his opposite number at the T&T Guardian. An examination of the dynamics of Guyana/T&T relations is more useful.
The feeling in some sections of Guyana is that T&T has been smug and complacent about its oil wealth, and hasn’t built on it as much as it should have. Those with long memories would remember then prime minister Forbes Burnham mocking a declaration, attributed to his Trini counterpart, Eric Williams, that “oil don’t spoil”.
“Oil don’t spoil”, said Burnham, “but you try eating oil”.
When the incumbent David Granger administration tried to stop the party of Jagdeo and Ali from taking office after an election they’d won in March 2020; some in that party felt that Rowley was soft on Granger, in contrast to his Barbadian and Vincentian colleagues Mia Mottley and Ralph Gonsalves.
There’s a clear and undeniable kith and kin dimension to relationships among the countries’ four main political parties, and that’s a consequence of their political similarities. There’s also lingering feeling around travel and immigration, the perceived indignities suffered by the suitcase traders lining Charlotte Street in Port of Spain in the 1980s, and the long bench at Piarco (with the longer bench at Grantley Adams airport apparently forgotten).
Since Guyana discovered that its undersea reserves were more than 10 times T&T’s, there’s been a lot more needle in the relationship. Many Trinis think that Guyana is feeling itself, ungrateful, sounding too cocky, and getting too big for its britches.
In Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket, Trini schadenfreude at Amazon Warriors losses has a harsher edge. In the 2018 final at Tarouba, Trinbago Knight Riders captain Dwayne Bravo tried to turn a video of two apparently drunk Guyanese women trampling a T&T flag into a comment on Guyanese disrespect for T&T. It was cynical, but it worked.
The next year, the Warriors faced the Barbados Tridents in the final. Nearly every Trini I know became Bajan for a day. Too much of it had, I felt, an uncomfortable edge that went beyond cricket. The attendant nationalism around the sides is ridiculous. Franchises aren’t national teams. The marquee player for the Guyana-based team was Trinidadian Nicholas Pooran. He has just signed for TKR.
Despite the increasingly heavy traffic of T&T businessmen to Georgetown, the two countries remain wary and suspicious of each other. Guyana using its newfound financial muscle to hoover up of the next three CPL finals should endear the country even more to TKR fans.
The author is a Guyana-born, T&T-based media consultant.
He’s at oringordon.com