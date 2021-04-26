T&T and the African Diaspora

Prof Verene Shepherd begins her recent article on reparations as follows: “I start this article by acknowledging Alexander Mighty, my great-great-grandfather, who was born into slavery in Jamaica in 1829.”
This to me was so wonderfully profound, and centring, that It caused me to ponder a bit about my own ancestral coordinates, in these grim times, where I see a white policeman, hands akimbo, suffocate an African man in the street in broad daylight, a street known to me, since for 18 years I taught at the main university there, just five minutes away from the lynching.
They made sure his hands were tied behind his back. They said he had super-human power, like papa bois, or lagahoo.
My daughter informed me recently that she had done a genetic trace and that her family tree goes back to a place in Grenada, a circumstance that in general I understand, since my mother and (mostly absent) father had been from there. But the furthest back I can go is to my grandmother on my mother’s side.
In his account of the death of an African woman on the slave-ship Hudibras, Vincent Brown wrote that the destination of the ship was Grenada.
I am learning in conversations with Reginald Dumas, that in Tobago it is possible to trace lineage two centuries back.
But beyond personal lineage, it occurs to me that there is little about this country, beyond the people themselves, that is suggestive of an African past. There has been a big scrubbing. So, we see the cathedrals in the middle of the city.
But the slave cemetery is up Laventille hill.
If the truth be told, this country historically has not acted as though African heritage—linkage with the African diaspora, matters.
There are no holidays in this country that connect me to anything related to African ancestry. The country lacks connection with Africa, in the present. There is but marginal contact with African people in Jamaica, St Lucia, Grenada, Cuba, St Kitts, Martinique, Venezuela, Suriname, Haiti, Brazil. Nothing is structured.
We do not have linkages with the peoples of Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, South Africa, Congo, Kenya? Africans in the Caribbean are like icefloes that have broken away from the main mass, drifting with the currents.
And here I do not mean franchised linkages. I mean simple exchanges. Conferences. Cultural exchanges. Youth going to Africa. African youth coming here. There are many African teams and interesting players. Netball. Football.
People would open their homes here if Africans were to come on student exchanges.
What about Kylian Mbappe? What about Yulimar Rojas? Can they not come here?
The retentions we have had here of African culture are not to be discounted. CLR James did make the eloquent point that above all, we brought ourselves. But it cannot be just a question of what retentions there are to be discerned. Africa is a living, breathing continent. It is not like Pompeii buried in ash, frozen in time. Rather, it is vibrant, the populations quite youthful, and energetic. A Lancet report has indicated that half of global population growth by 2050 will occur in Africa, and that Nigeria, with an estimated population of 790 million people will become the most populous country in the world. Africa is ratooning from the slave trade.
The George Floyd case is a tribal issue. It is a raw example of how low is the social standing of a black person in the US, the most powerful country in the world, 140 years out from the end of slavery there.
We are part of the Americas here, and it is not always easy to speak up for racial justice. In places like Cuba and Venezuela, where socialist ideology and its attendant rhetoric have been the staple, suggesting a safe space for all people, that has not been the experience of black people. In Venezuela we do not even have word here about how black citizens there are coping now. This is a zone of silence. Where are the Catholics?
It is the case that for the period 1920-2011, Venezuela did not collect census data on its black population! Invisible people.
In Cuba it is estimated that there are 1.3 million blacks. The revolution seems sometimes to have forgotten them. The late Afro-Cuban scholar Walterio Carbonnell wrote about the travails of blacks in the country. It is the same refrain. Blacks on sugar plantation tending cane. Then pushed aside. But he writes: “African religions had many more followers than Catholicism.”
Such religions were silenced here. They have played no part in the Concordat arrangement.
One report from Cuba, commenting on a recent census there, notes that many black citizens “locate their origins in specific native African ethnic groups or regions, particularly the Yoruba, Akan, Arará and Kongo, but also Igbo, Carabalí, Mandingo, Kissi, Fula, Makua and others”. In the 2012 Census in Cuba, 1 million Cubans described themselves as Afro-Cuban or black, while three million considered themselves to be “mulatto” or “mestizo”. Slavery persisted in Cuba beyond the emancipation in the British Caribbean. The Cuban revolution did not accept the voices making a claim for black identity.
But still, Cuba seems closer to genuine African roots than we have been here.
In Brazil we may now be looking at genocide in plain sight, as Bolsonaro allows the virus to ravage areas of high poverty, affecting most black and brown people. He allowed the great Ronaldinho to be imprisoned. Pele, the country’s brand, has not lived in Brazil.
The primary distortion we have in this country as black people is that the People’s National Movement is supposed to be our voice. Indeed, except you came in late, our politics is race-based. The normal expectation of how the relationship works, is that the party advocates for the needs of its base.
However, the essence of the relation between the PNM and black people is not that they represent us, but that we vote for them. The leader insists and demonstrates that they are not a black party.