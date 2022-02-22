T&T: missing in Georgetown action

The Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago is not welcome in Guyana. This was the bold declaration of one of this country’s pre-eminent energy experts. He is someone who, as we speak, is operating outside the country, outside the region, to be more precise, in pursuit of the development of other countries’ energy potential.
He has been where he is now for the better part of the last two years. He has tremendous respect and professional currency among those in the command positions of Guyana’s burgeoning offshore oil boom.
Conrad Enill is a former energy minister in the Trinidad and Tobago Cabinet. I had asked him to respond to the fact that this country was noticeably, curiously absent from the international energy forum which took place in Georgetown earlier this month. Why were we not officially there? The Prime Minister of Barbados was upfront among the prominent attendees. You would think that we had as much, if not more, good reason to be there and to be counted.
Mr Enill’s almost immediate response was as follows: “Andy... please address this question to the Minister of Energy.” Let’s put it this way. Some members of the Rowley Cabinet refuse to have anything to do with journalists whom they consider to be UNC (United National Congress). They tell their communications persons to, on that basis, ignore such personalities.
In critical parts of an online profile, Mr Enill is listed as a “strategic financial and business adviser on financial and energy analysis and strategic planning, with a policy background at the organisational, national and international levels”. He has “extensive experience in joint regional and international projects, with government agencies and private organisations, having served at the highest levels as a Cabinet minister”. He also lectures at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business in an MBA programme on Financing for Energy Projects, as well as Introduction to Oil and Gas Economies. You would think that such a personality would have ease of reference concerning the building ambitions of the state apparatus in Guyana on this matter. He too ducks the question. It appears intriguing, to say the least.
In response to a similar approach to him on February 16, the chief executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Chamber said this: “Thanks, Andy, but I am going to decline. Too much sensitivity.”
There appears to be a long story here.
Some of it is tied to the notion that the current administrations in both countries are not necessarily harmonious friends and partners. The current leadership in Georgetown is said to be closer, historically, with the existing main Opposition in Port of Spain. Vice versa, the Government in Port of Spain is seen as being closer, historically and otherwise, with the Opposition in Georgetown.
With all the years of preparation for the harvest that is now upon Guyana society, “we have never had a strategy to pursue joint collaboration”, one perspective insists. We are yet to capitalise and to make good on similar intentions regarding such countries as Tanzania and Mozambique. We have had memoranda of understanding which have remained unfulfilled with both these countries on the big continent.
With Guyana, a local expert’s conclusion is that Port of Spain has always taken the perspective from “what is it they want, as opposed to how can we help”. We have never had a strategy for engaging with Guyana. Years ago, one analyst said the Prime Minister approved a proposal from a group of respected energy technocrats for the establishment of a “diplomatic mission” to Guyana on this very oil question. He passed it to the then-relative minister, and it died a natural death right there.
The most recent arguments over the interpretation of Guyana’s local content position did not help matters either. There exist as well tales of bureaucratic intrigue in some of our earliest attempts to develop a local content strategy, which now has significant implications. Without it, we don’t have a foot in the Guyanese door. Some of it goes back to the 1990s, at least. A deputy permanent secretary would deliberately change or extract recommendations from a Cabinet-appointed committee in documents on their way to the minister. These included, at one stage, a suggestion to change the definition of “local” expressly to include Guyana and Caricom. It never saw the light of day. In more recent time, a minister in the Guyana cabinet was interested in coming to Port of Spain for energy-related discussions. This didn’t happen because of what has been described as an absence of interest here.
It sounds sinister, but this viewpoint is held as fundamental. We are not now, nor have we ever been, serious about local content. The issue is said to go back to the days immediately after the Black Power uprising when there was loud clamour around it. Papers were written, positions were advanced. Nothing stands to show for it, however. The names Rupert Mendes and the late Trevor Bhoopsingh were associated with these early initiatives.
Current context of Guyana is also mindful of prevailing sentiments on the street there about the fact that in an earlier time, every airline flight to and from Georgetown had to come through Piarco. “Every Guyanese national has a story to tell about how they were treated at Piarco,” one insight says. The current administration there is sensitive to those feelings among its people.
—Andy Johnson
is a veteran journalist.