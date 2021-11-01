The social media accounts of Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley have been diligent in sharing photos of the PM in Glasgow, Scotland, attending COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Summit.
It’s a shame, then, that neither of them nor the OPM website shared with the T&T public, a comprehensive policy paper on its sustainability strategy ahead of the summit, the specific policies that Dr Rowley is in Glasgow to champion.
The broad theme of the Glasgow summit is committing countries to making a bigger effort to mitigate climate change, and small nations like T&T will press the big, heavy-polluter nations to do more, in practical terms, to reduce their carbon emissions. These small nations will again emphasise the threat to their existence posed by climate change.
The absence of a COP26 primer is a missed opportunity for the Government. Nevertheless, Finance Minister Colm Imbert did address some of T&T sustainability policies in his budget speech one month ago. I’m going to focus on one of them—electric vehicles (EVs), and the related goal of reduced carbon emissions.
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is another issue for another time. Although their carbon emission levels are low, they’re a lay-by towards clean electric motoring. Car manufacturers such as Volvo are moving towards a total phase-out of internal combustion engines (ICEs) in less than nine years’ time. I’m going to reference Volvo again. I don’t have a relationship with them, or drive any of their cars. They’re a good case study on EVs, and they sell cars in the T&T market.
There are more than a million motor vehicles on T&T’s roads. Emissions are doing damage. The number of EVs—either pure EVs or a hybrid of electric and gasoline-powered ICEs —is hard to come by. But the proportion is very small. Non-gas or partial gas transportation is still comparatively new. Neither sister sector, servicing and repairs, has fully caught up.
What are the details of the new tax concessions?
“In keeping with the Government’s commitment to promote a green economy and reduce our carbon footprint”, Imbert said, “I propose to remove all custom duties, motor vehicle tax and value-added tax on the importation of battery-powered electric vehicles with an age limit on imported used battery powered electric vehicles of two years.”
Imbert’s policy intent was clear, even if perception varies on what a “battery powered” vehicle is.
Battery powered EVs are generally understood to include hybrids and mild hybrids. Some have limited electrical range. For example, the plug-in hybrid version of the Volvo XC40 SUV can proceed on electric power alone for 43 kms without the ICE needing to kick in, as long as the driver doesn’t go above 110kmh.
So it is battery-powered by definition, even if the electric motor is not in use all of the time. Unless of course, a careful owner doing short daily journeys plus daily charging ensures that s/he never really has to burn gas.
From the reaction of the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association Visham Babwah, the importers clearly got the policy. But as the public learns more about EVs, it’ll be helpful for dealers and policymakers to differentiate between pure EVs, plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids. They do different things, and a clear understanding of those differences is important for driver buy-in.
What is clear is that the Government intends to correct what it regards as a policy misstep made several years ago; even as they take the more important step of encouraging EV import and uptake.
Imbert has consistently said the Government got burned on revenue from their previous policy of tax concessions on hybrids; and had tightened the concession, restricting it to smaller engines, under 1600cc. Prior to the revision a few years ago, the vehicles being imported included big-engine hybrid SUVs—such as the BMW X5 45e and the Nissan X-Trail Hybrid— which the Government felt violated the intent and even the spirit of the policy.
They had a clash of views with car importers. The importers saw it as market-driven demand which actually increased customer uptake of hybrids. The Nissan X-Trail hybrid was a popular choice, particularly in the second-hand roll-on-roll-off market. Wealthier car owners took possession of imported, second-hand BMW X5s, exercising two cost advantages. One, reduced cost of a “used car” premium brand in the country of sale; two, reduced taxes at the T&T end.
The Government felt the importers misused the concession to drive sales of second-hand cars that were mainly ICE vehicles—chiefly to bump up their profit margins, and bypass the taxes, which increased with the size of engines.
Visham Babwah sees it differently.
“With this exemption and age restriction, it only puts it out of the reach of the average man,” Babwah told LoopTT News.
“Only the wealthy will be able to afford these vehicles.”
Babwah has a point about affordability, but car manufacturers bear much of the responsibility for the high cost of EVs. That XC40 we mentioned... In the US and UK markets, the pure EV version of it costs twice as much as the cheapest ICE variant. T&T car sellers, I understand, are still awaiting duty free pricing on their pure EVs, which takes effect in two months. But they remain to be convinced that servicing and repairs are sufficiently well developed, and overall seem lukewarm on pure EVs. That needs to change.
The author is a media consultant. He can be contacted at oringordon.com