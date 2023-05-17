T&T on the brink

If ever Trinidad and Tobago needed to be reassured of the Church’s unshakeable commitment toward preserving the soul of the nation, a more compelling, though devastating, setting could not have emerged: no time for business as usual.
For far too long, T&T’s corporate church has been vacillating between distancing themselves from or being actively involved in the politics of the State.
The dilemma may well be resolved by referencing Isaiah 9:6-7, wherein it was prophesied that “a Son will be given to us and the Government will rest on His shoulder, and there will be no end to the increase of His Government and upon His Kingdom, to order it, and to establish it and to uphold it with justice from henceforth even forever”.
It is within this biblical passage that the Church’s standing in politics and governance is firmly grounded.
Accordingly, the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) may wish to revisit their 1970 decision “to avoid (like the plague) any form of political interference” in T&T. Perceiving their involvement as interference is in itself a self-imposed diminution of their authority.
By resting the Government on His son’s shoulder, God delegated unfettered authority to Jesus for governance over all the earth commencing 2,023 years ago, hence designated AD (Anno Domini). In time, He became not only the first Prime Minister, but the only ever of the entire world. He formed the first Cabinet: 12 hand-picked disciples to whom were given authority to minister to the contemporary needs of the people: to preach, perform exorcisms, heal the sick and lame, and cast out evil spirits.
This governance model has since been adopted by democratic governments worldwide.
Good governance and legislation are built upon a three-dimensional foundation: man’s dominion over all the earth, the ten commandments, and the 11th: to love God unreservedly and our neighbour as ourselves. Dominion over all the earth is about politics: the social, economic, cultural and spiritual activities associated with governance: exercising power and authority in accordance with God’s will.
By feeding the multitude with the five loaves and two fishes, Jesus established the rationale for a Ministry of Agriculture; healing the sick, the Ministry of Health; teaching in the synagogues, the Ministry of Education; identifying with the homeless, the Ministry of Housing; dispersing the den of thieves and confronting evil Kings and Emperors, the Ministry of National Security; converting water into wine, the Ministry of Industry; instituting tithes and offerings, the Ministry of Finance; and in justifying talents (wages) paid to his labourers, the Ministry of Labour, etc.
Not deliberately intended to deceive, we seek God’s presence prior to embarking upon official endeavours, knowing all along that we have absolutely no desire for His Church to be involved in the proceedings which follow. Moreover, we usurp the church’s authority to take a leading role in the politics of governance while simultaneously defending the philosophy of democratic decision-making.
Who accounts for the Church being sidelined but is dedicated to the education of our children, operates geriatric and children’s homes, homes for the disabled, hostels for working men and women, halfway houses, centres for the socially displaced, nurseries, soup kitchens, hospices, media houses, commercial enterprises, agricultural farms and cooperatives; are proprietors of unquantifiable acreages of land and priceless properties nationwide and are responsible for all these undertakings alongside government, business and NGOs all intricately interwoven in facilitating the conduct of our business and personal affairs?
Besides the Church, which institution intimately touches our daily lives from the cradle to the grave: baptises, offers up, educates, counsels and marries us, prays with us at least once a week, blesses our new homes and possessions, officiates at graduation and special anniversary ceremonies, entertains us at festivities and festivals, presides at celebrations of life and, above all, has us secretly confess our iniquities and shortcomings and empathises with us? Who understands the communities more intimately than the Church, yet is deliberately isolated from involvement in the far-reaching decisions affecting our welfare and well-being? It does not add up.
How the IRO expects to give life to their “Belief in the Universal Brotherhood of Man” and simultaneously adopt the position that “their task is not to be the glue that holds the society together” is irreconcilable.
The contradictions glaringly belie the Son having been actually given to us and the Government having rested on His shoulder.
Given the pivotal nature of their monumental mandate and T&T’s intimidating crime crisis, the Church ought not to be cajoled but must, in the exercise of their inherited authority, unhesitatingly take up the mantle and make the crucial intervention: develop a nationwide crime-prevention strategic plan and, moreover, implement it. Abdicating their leadership status is painfully detrimental. Isn’t obedience to the law their primary mission?
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).