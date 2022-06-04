As human rights defender and an attorney, our law firm challenges the Government on several high-profile cases in immigration, transnational crime, refugees, police extra-judicial killings, the return of women and children of foreign terrorist fighters, misconduct in public office and the use of force.
Trinidad and Tobago is a party to several international treaties that prohibit torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under all circumstances. They include the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which prohibits any limitations on the right to life, and protection against torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment under any circumstances, even during states of emergency. The ICCPR also prohibits arbitrary and indefinite detention without charge in violation of due process. In our nation, we are slow to apply communicated international mandates.
Member States of the United Nations have pledged to promote universal respect for and observance of human rights and fundamental freedoms in cooperation with the United Nations. Locally, we as a nation and our Government must reaffirm the fundamental importance of the rule of law, independence of the Judiciary, and respect for human rights. My cumulative view is that Trinidad’s human rights mandate is in peril. The failure to apply a coherent human rights policy will impact the economy.
The financial impact of human rights
In reality, it is clear that economics and human rights have never been close friends. Human rights advocates have rarely engaged with financial systems in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. But it cannot be denied that we live in a globalised economy where finance and human rights are integrated. The application of all rights has a cost. The failure to deny a child education will have an economic cost on the whole of society tomorrow. The investment in human rights is therefore essential for a progressive society.
One hundred and ninety-two countries have signed the charter of the United Nations. It can be said that the United Nations governs this world. The most important achievement of the draftsmen of the Charter of the United Nations was the emphasis of the provisions on the importance of social justice and human rights as the foundation for a stable international order. The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is a member state and must follow its Security Council Resolutions and development goals. Human rights and economic development are two central themes of the United Nations Charter. They are distinct but related concepts. It has been customary to treat human rights and economic development independently of each other; scant attention has been paid to their interdependence.
Whether at the local, national or international level, economic policy directly correlates with the enjoyment of our fundamental human rights. Economic circumstances influence the level of enjoyment of many human rights. Not ensuring fundamental human rights shall directly impact our economy locally in Trinidad and Tobago.
Progressively, several United Nations documents highlight the need for a human rights-based approach to economic policy-making. This approach will help us better respond to future economic crises that may plague our republic while considering the needs of the most vulnerable and marginalised persons in our society.
The positive effects of human rights economic growth can only be achieved through a sound policy and legislative framework based on the Government’s effectiveness, investments, trade and human development.
There is the perception that human rights abuses occur in Trinidad and Tobago. Evidence currently exists that disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous acts in T&T. This may be exemplified by a lengthy judicial process, lack of due process for migrants, and the failure to find a solution to our country’s terrorism problem.
These issues can undermine international confidence in Trinidad and Tobago’s ability to conduct an effective war on terrorism that remains true to the United Nations Security Council Resolutions mandate. These factors may also directly impact our national economy. The United Nations and other countries would not want to do business with any country with credible evidence of continued human rights abuses.
The United Nations is diligent in ensuring support (financial and otherwise) to Trinidad and Tobago is provided in a manner that is consistent with the purposes and principles as set out in the Charter of the United Nations, and it is compliant with and promotes respect for international humanitarian, human rights and refugee law.
Our country must be aware of the Human Rights Due Diligence Policy (HRDDP) adopted in July 2011 by the United Nations. It is essential to understand this process, as it may directly impact our economy.
Where grave human rights violations exist in Trinidad and Tobago and are reported, it is not too late for our nation to mitigate some of the damage by adequately addressing such violations. I recommend that Trinidad adopt a more progressive approach to embracing human rights. This shall recognise the financial and economic well-being it brings to society and the social development necessary to sustain a growing, striving community.
—The author is an
attorney-at-law