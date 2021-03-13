T&T’s ‘Maitri’ Mystery

AT THE United Nations last September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the world “India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used to help all humanity”.
On January 3 this year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) gave authorisation to use Covid-19 vaccines produced by India. Modi termed the WHO approval a decisive turning point in the country’s fight against the coronavirus. On January 20 this year, keeping his UN promise, India announced the launch of the “Vaccine Maitri” or vaccine friendship programme to assist countries in accessing Indian-manufactured Covid vaccines. “We believe the world is our family,” said Modi.
The proactive Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley immediately wrote to her Indian counterpart in January and got a swift reply that 200,000 vaccines were being sent from India to Barbados, 100,000 donated. Mottley thanked Modi for his “genuine demonstration of generosity” and shared the gift with her Caricom neighbours, giving 2,000 to Trinidad and Tobago. Mia Mottley was again demonstrating statesmanship and leadership in Caricom. But Trinidad and Tobago, with established diplomatic relations with India strengthened by strong historical and cultural ties, had not yet responded to Modi’s “maitri”. Strange!
Almost all Caricom countries responded and benefited. In addition to Barbados, Guyana got 80,000 doses; Jamaica, 50,000; Suriname, 50,000; St Vincent and the Grenadines, 40,000; Antigua and Barbuda, 40,000; St Lucia, 25,000; and St Kitts and Nevis, 20,000 doses. But not Trinidad and Tobago. Very strange indeed.
When asked recently, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had written to Modi about “the purchase of vaccines for T&T”. He did not say when that letter was sent, nor whether it included a request under India’s “Vaccine Maitri”. Indeed when asked if any request was made specifically for a vaccine gift from the Indian government, Deyalsingh was evasive, not answering the question, saying instead, “We have no problem in purchasing vaccines or accepting a gift.” It was only last Wednesday that we learned from Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne that Rowley had sent a letter as late as February 23 for both a donation and to purchase vaccines. What took the Government so long? This tardiness in requesting direly needed help offered by a friendly nation is most mysterious!
The fact is India, “the world’s pharmacy”, has its Serum Institute (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker, producing 1.1 billion Covid-19 doses for global delivery. India has already supplied 46.10 million doses to over 70 countries, mainly poor and middle-income, from Ghana (50,000 doses) to Guatemala (200,000 doses) on a commercial and humanitarian basis. New Delhi donated 3.92 million vaccines to Nigeria and two million vaccines to Brazil for which President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted “Dhanyavaad” (thank you), saying “Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner”, and shared an image of Lord Hanuman flying from India to Brazil with coronavirus vaccines.
Britain ordered ten million doses and on February 26, in addition to the 20 million doses already secured from India, the Canadian government got an additional two million doses. But by that time, we had only just written to New Delhi. Most strange indeed! We missed a golden opportunity to have already started our vaccination.
Now we learn our first shipment under the COVAX arrangement is in trouble. We will receive only 33,600 doses from the full shipment of 100,800 doses confidently promised by the Health Minister, who now says things are “so uncertain”. Indeed we are not even sure about this vastly reduced amount of the vaccine which Deyalsingh says will arrive “by the end of March, all things being equal”. And the remaining 67,200 doses? “Sometime in April into early May,” says the minister with disconcerting vagueness.
Further, if there is no confirmation from PAHO regarding the remainder of the COVAX supply, “then only 16,800 persons will be vaccinated within the next couple of weeks”, the Government needing to keep half in reserve as a second dose. To date, the country has vaccinated around 1,000 healthcare workers from the 2,000 AstraZeneca doses from India gifted by Barbados. This is a far cry from the 279,000 persons, in the first instance, promised by the Prime Minister in Parliament on December 11 last year. Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards warns that in order to receive herd immunity, 75 per cent of the population needs to be vaccinated.
Trinidad and Tobago is way behind most Caribbean neighbours in their vaccination efforts. The Prime Minister now says vaccines will start “flowing by mid-year” in this country. But Barbados is already on the move. The Barbados Nation has said that following the donation of 100,000 doses from India, Barbados is “the most vaccinated country in the Caribbean”, and one week ago would have already vaccinated 48,480 of its citizens as it embarks on a mass Covid-19 vaccination programme targeting its population of 287,025 persons. Had we been as proactive as Barbados and other nations in sourcing vaccines, we might have been well on the way ourselves.
Why we didn’t immediately take advantage of the friendship and generosity of India, a long-standing ally, remains a profound mystery.