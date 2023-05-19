T&T’s Mayaro Gold

In more than one column for this newspaper, I called Michael Anthony a true national treasure, for his lifetime’s work writing about the history and culture of this country, in books of fiction and non-fiction. So the publication of Mayaro Gold: The Fiction of Michael Anthony by my former UWI colleague Roydon Salick, who has previously written about Sam Selvon and Ismith Khan, is very welcome. It’s appropriate that it comes from the Jamaican-based regional publishing house Ian Randle Publishers, since they re-issued several of Anthony’s books around 2007-09.
Anthony has been a remarkably prolific writer. Salick’s list of his books contains 29 publications but this is actually an undercount: the list in Anthony’s last book (2020) contains 35 items, fiction and non-fiction, published between 1963 and 2020. He may well be the most prolific author of the English-speaking Caribbean, and the most widely read, too, since some of his novels have been on CXC literature syllabi for decades.
Salick’s book is the first full-length study of Anthony’s fiction; he analyses 12 novels and three collections of short stories. He provides useful biographical information in his Introduction—Anthony has never written an autobiography—and points out that after fairly brief sojourns in England and Brazil, he has lived entirely in Trinidad from 1970 to the present (he is now in his 90s). The all-important grounding in Mayaro where he was born, and in San Fernando where he lived as a teenager and young adult, is well described. The two places are the setting for his first three, and most famous, novels: The Games Were Coming, The Year in San Fernando and Green Days by the River, all published between 1963 and 1967.
As Salick’s title indicates, he is concerned with Anthony’s novels and short stories, not his many books of historical non-fiction. Parts I and II, the bulk of the book, analyse eight novels published between 1963 and 2013, and three short story collections. But because of my own interests, this piece will focus on Part III, which examines four novels Salick categorises as “historical fiction”, meaning works set in the past. They show how Anthony entwines his patient, lifelong research on this country’s history with his fiction.
Bright Road to El Dorado (chapter 12) was first published as a book for children in 1983. It’s a lightly fictionalised historical narrative about Walter Raleigh’s quest in the 1590s for the mythical Golden Man somewhere in the Guianas. The key character, and the main driver of the plot, is Ayun, an Arawakan “prince”, apparently a teenager, who is determined to keep his beloved Kairi free from the “sea peoples”, whether the Spanish or the English. So he sends Raleigh and the Spanish governor, de Berrio, on a fool’s quest into the jungle, hoping they will never return (in fact, they both survive the expedition). It’s a lively, somewhat romantic retelling of an episode in Trinidad’s early history.
Chapter 13 takes up In the Heat of the Day (1996), about the Water Riots in Port of Spain in 1903 and the destruction by fire of the first Red House. As Salick writes, the historical facts are transformed “into a novel that is slow-moving but sufficiently impressive”. He thinks that Eva Carvalho, a woman who is shot to death during the riots, “is Anthony’s best-realised and most memorable heroine”. She is a historical character but all her back story is Anthony’s invention. It’s a “tragic novel” but at the same time, it looks forward hopefully to better days for the colony.
Butler, Till the Final Bell (2004) is the subject of chapter 14. It gives a fictionalised account of the weeks leading up to TUB Butler’s sensational arrest on June 19, 1937, and the immediate aftermath of that event. Historical characters predominate, along with some invented ones like Marie Vidale, a seer woman and Baptist healer who advises and helps Butler. Anthony has said he wrote this novel to celebrate Butler’s heroism in 1937, which helped to set in motion a broader struggle for self-government and workers’ rights. It would have been interesting if Salick had compared this novel with Ralph de Boissière’s Crown Jewel, set in the same period.
Finally, in chapter 15 Salick examines The Lamplighter (2013), which narrates intertwined events in Port of Spain in 1895: a big cricket match between an All Trinidad Eleven and a visiting English side, and the installation of electric street lights by Edgar Tripp. These historical events and characters are combined with a love story between Marie, who had the job of lighting the old pitch oil lamps (hence the title), and a young man who manages Tripp’s estate in Macqueripe.
Salick wrongly calls The Lamplighter “Anthony’s last historical novel”. In fact, The Sound of Marching Feet appeared in 2020—I spoke at its launch a few weeks before lockdown began. Set in Trinidad during World War II, it definitely qualifies as “historical fiction”. In fact, if you read it along with Anthony’s much earlier non-fiction book, Port-of-Spain in a World at War, the blend of fiction and historical facts typical of Anthony’s work is very clear. This last novel is really a painless way of portraying how the war affected the island, with a rather thin fictional story about the Antoine family, told by a schoolboy narrator, added on.
Salick is right: Anthony’s works “are unique in their marriage of history and fiction”, and “no other writer has attempted to such an extent to teach us about key moments in Trinidad’s evolution as a nation”. In many of his novels, Salick writes, “we see how the historian works in tandem with the imaginative writer”. I fully agree with his concluding sentence: “without any doubt, [Anthony] has left an indelible mark on and earned a special niche in the literature of Trinidad and the West Indies”. Nuff respect to our beloved Mayaro Gold national treasure.
—Author Bridget Brereton is professor emerita of history at The UWI, St Augustine.