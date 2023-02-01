The first was in 1963 when the Chaguaramas peninsula was returned to the people of Trinidad and Tobago. The second was the recently announced US temporary partial suspension of sanctions against Venezuela in our favour. That a nation the minute size of Trinidad and Tobago could have persuaded the United States, the world’s foremost superpower, to modify its sanctions against Venezuela, an original OPEC member country, to allow the execution of a contract for Trinidad and Tobago to pursue the Dragon Field natural gas initiative is akin to being legendary.
The 1963 return of Chaguaramas marked the end of a colonial imposition that saw the United Kingdom swapping Chaguaramas to the United States in exchange for a few outdated battle ships to bolster the UK in its hostilities against Germany during the 1939-1945 Second World War. It was the outcome of an animated diplomatic confrontation between Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams and the might of the US Government in which Dr Williams prevailed with the eventual return of Chaguaramas. We owe the taken-for-granted business opportunities, leisure and multiplicity of privileges since enjoyed within that priceless peninsula to this heroic accomplishment. Previously, Chaguaramas was out of bounds to the local population who dared not enter without US staff authorisation.
With like statesmanship and astuteness, this second momentous milestone was just as intellectually and skilfully commandeered by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. If the next steps are as diplomatically negotiated, the benefits to T&T and the Region will be unquantifiable.
In hailing this extraordinary achievement, we should not be unmindful of those who unwittingly paved the way for a development of such magnitude.
The first use of natural gas by the State for industrial purposes can be traced back to the vision and foresight of T&T patriots, long passed, who, as far back as 1953, undertook the unprecedented laying of a pipeline, one and a half miles long, for the supply of natural gas from the United British Oilfields of Trinidad Limited (UBOT) to the newly constructed T&TEC Penal Power Station. It was designed to take full advantage of the cheaper fuel and so effect the lowest possible T&TEC operational costs: an ingrained T&TEC corporate philosophy.
Since then, the volume of gas used in electricity generation has increased exponentially, evidenced by the fact that, in 1957, four years thereafter, another pipeline was laid, this time, to bring natural gas from Shell Trinidad Limited to the Power Station. This was followed in 1963 by a 41-mile north -south pipeline, the first of its magnitude constructed in Trinidad, specifically to supply natural gas all the way from the Penal Gas Fields to the then newly constructed 100MW Port of Spain “B” Power Station.
In 1973, ten years following, came a 16-inch construct, five and a half miles long, to connect into Texaco’s gas line at Guayaguayare until a line from Amoco was completed in July 1974. Short-lived as it was, the shift to Amoco was occasioned by the fact that the gas supply contract with Shell was not renewed.
Thereafter, a 12-inch 5-mile gas pipeline was put into service in 1976, between Clarke Road and the Penal Power Station.
Come 1985, yet another was installed, this time, from the Barataria intersection to the Port of Spain “B” Power Station to supply fuel to two 24MW Rolls Royce Gas Turbines.
Add to these, the numerous pipelines laid by the NGC and its customers since its establishment in 1975 and we have before us a configuration of gas pipelines criss-crossing the island of Trinidad, perhaps unparalleled within such a small acreage in any jurisdiction of its size worldwide.
It is assumed that Government’s natural gas policy has remained unchanged that provides for power generation to have first call on the natural gas supplied by the NGC and that the cost continues to be less when sold for use as fuel, distinct from being used as feedstock. The reasons should be quite obvious.
It is not generally known that the NGC, to which T&TEC is heavily indebted, is an offspring of T&TEC’s Engineering Division. Upon its establishment in 1975, T&TEC’s gas transmission assets were divested to that institution. Mr Knollys Ahloy, T&TEC’s Gas Engineer who resigned his job in Venezuela in 1963 to take up employment at T&TEC directed construction of the pipeline from South East Trinidad, to provide the supply of natural gas to the Point Lisas Power Station, the backbone of the nation’s industrial development flagship, the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. He became the NGC’s first CEO.
It is these pipelines that now comprise a strategic segment of the natural gas pipeline network through which the Dragon Field gas will eventually be transmitted and distributed on land for the benefit of us all.
We add our gratitude to the pioneers.