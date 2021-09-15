The budget, a wake-up call to adapt the economy.
Budget 2021-22 is scheduled to be read on October 4, 2021. Though a budget is not a standalone action in the economic development of T&T (ie, simply details the expenditure for the coming year), it can indicate and define the challenges that are facing the economy.
Even though the detailed solutions are yet to be identified, the scope of the problem and its envisaged kind of solution should form part of the budget, particularly given the uncertainty that faces our economy in the ensuing future.
Post Covid-19 it is clear that the economy of T&T will have to be reconfigured. It will not be a simple case of offering more petroleum blocks to be explored or building more industrial parks with the hope that the foreign investors will flock to our shores, or even giving the Exim Bank more foreign exchange to support onshore exporters.
The economy has to adapt, it has to change its structure, given the fundamental disruptions to the economic environment, globally and locally—the latter with respect to our depleting petroleum resource and the high upstream price of natural gas.
The budget statement must acknowledge that in the immediate future our lifeblood, foreign exchange, will be generated by the energy sector even in its present state of decay and the uncertainty in global demand and pricing. However, given the global conditions that will be imposed by the net-zero carbon emission by 2050, the current energy sector is a finite business venture with its termination in sight. Since at least providing reasonable priced energy locally is a requirement for economic sustainability and development, the energy sector has to pivot and in so doing adapt into an infinite business using renewables and clean derived fuels, eg, hydrogen. Still, in this adapted mode of operation the sector will not generate as much foreign exchange as in the past.
Prof Andrew Jupiter, et al, in their report, entitled “Suggested Energy Transition; the next 50 years”, gave some guidelines on how this transformation/adaptation could take place; in particular the role that NGC should play in this business adaptation. However, we have seen recently that NGC, though in a state of cash shortage, is acquiring from Heritage, another Government-owned company, some oil assets (not being used), as it says, to improve its global business. Surely this may be part of the demands of the immediate future to earn foreign exchange; but it is not about the pivot to a green economy.
Then there is the onshore economy that generates some 15 to 20 per cent of our foreign exchange, though most of its activity is in non-tradables and imports, for sale and distribution. Even with the energy sector’s contribution, our GDP/capita is but US$17,000, while Singapore’s is US$102,000, Ireland’s is US$79,000 and Iceland is US$67,000. This tells us that the complexity of our economy is very low, the products/services and their quantities we are engaged upon are low-earning. But more disturbing is that, in the Hausmann sense, the trees that we should be exploiting for high earnings are too far away for us to jump because our knowledge/technology/innovation gap is so large! We are, as a people, low-skilled.
Hence, this budget statement has to acknowledge the ingrained poor performance of the onshore economy, its dependence on the rents left by the exploitation of the petroleum resource and at least point to the adaptation required. This adaptation is not simply about making more capital available to the private sector, nor is it about encouraging more labour, even the Venezuelan immigrants, to enter the market. Indeed, local labour is leaving the official economy, and many of our graduate labour force are emigrating.
Hence, the problem is not a requirement for these basic factors of production, it rests with the absence of an economic production system that also provides the important factor, Total Factor Productivity, which is the knowledge/technology/innovation input into the economy and also includes the business culture of the population, even our taste for imports.
The current Government (also its predecessors) recognises the need to diversify the economy, to encourage innovation. However, none to date has understood that what is needed is the creation or evolution of a system, the building of institutions, which can cause and support this adaptation. Many will point to the impact that immigrants are having on the economies of some countries, particularly the US, for example in Silicon Valley. But these places have skilled personnel, the systems—the institutions, and the economic model in place to facilitate and directly support such economic activities.
Henry Etzkowitz tells us of the role the Triple Helix and its derivatives can play in fostering this kind of development. We have seen the fantastic growth of Singapore, of Ireland, that used these approaches. Together with this is needed the education/training of our workforce in the new technologies. Still, some keep asking what should we do to grow the economy now, immediately? In the present model of our economy growth of the GDP is inextricably bound to the performance of the energy sector (though we can use foreign loans, the HSF, IMF SDRs (special drawing rights) and our reserves to mimic the rents from the energy sector) as the history of the boom-bust phenomenon shows.
Hence, any immediate growth in the economy depends really on the fading petroleum sector, favourable demand and prices in the global economy, which will be negatively affected as the world adjusts to climate change. The recent bulletin from our Central Bank speaks of increased prices in oil and gas and the improvement in Government’s revenue.
We can, of course, increase our agricultural sector. But for this sector to compete even locally (with our taste for imports), the industry has to use the latest science as its competitors do and even innovate to attain additional markets.
Indeed, as Dr Ralph Henry tells us, “...maybe the economy will not be prepared to do these things (adapt) that will generate the foreign exchange needed...”
—The author is an economist and former government minister.