The last time I interviewed Bharrat Jagdeo, currently Vice-President of Guyana, was in 2006, in the back seat of his presidential Land Rover. On assignment for BBC Sport, I visited six Caribbean countries scheduled to host games of the Cricket World Cup the next year, to assess their state of readiness for the tournament.
In Guyana, I put in a bid for an interview with the president, who was Jagdeo at the time. His schedule was tight that Saturday, and he told me that the only window I had was on a trip he had to make that morning to Mahaicony, a coastal/riverain community 46 kilometres east of Georgetown.
Someone not accustomed to such a ride would have found it to be mildly hairy. With advance vehicles and motorcycle outriders blaring horns, we rocketed along the East Coast Demerara road. One hand gripped the microphone, and the other hand the handle above the backseat passenger door. The tape machine lay on the seat between us. Simultaneous notepad jotting? You can’t be serious. Jagdeo was unperturbed, with both hands free to make conversational gestures in answer to my questions.
At the moment, the ride involving Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana is a bit bumpy. The latest T&T State actor who has seen fit to engage with the Guyana Vice-President’s comments on the state of the T&T economy is Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Jagdeo had told residents at a public gathering in Region Two, the northern part of Guyana’s vast but comparatively sparsely populated western county of Essequibo, that Guyana needs to invest its new-found oil wealth in its non-energy sectors. Jagdeo told his audience that was significantly populated by farmers and miners if they don’t do that, “when the oil money goes, we’ll be poorer than many countries in the world”.
“Look at what’s happening in Trinidad now...Trinidad is falling apart, and that’s putting it mildly - falling apart!” he said. “No jobs, sustained periods of negative growth and can’t see the light of day for the near future.”
“The data does not support the ‘ole talk’ outside there,” Imbert retorted last week at a People’s National Movement public meeting.
“An increase in GDP from one quarter to another, in a three-month period, by $5 billion does not occur in a country that is falling apart. An increase in almost every economic sector does not occur in a country that is falling apart”.
He went on : “the know-it-all experts, the naysayers are going to be a little confused, because according to them, Trinidad and Tobago is falling apart. That is what they say. They love that”.
For those keeping count, that’s three times in a few short sentences that Imbert referenced “falling apart”. T&T Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had himself sidestepped the comments.
“There are a lot of people in Guyana, and I am not really distracted by Vice-President Jagdeo’s comments about us. A lot of people comment about us, some favourably and some not. We will not be distracted by that,” Rowley told reporters at his Saturday briefing on March 26.
On March 28, T&T’s Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne responded publicly to Jagdeo’s comment in a 919-word Op-Ed, making oblique and indirect reference to it.
“The region recently witnessed some politicians in Guyana offering public analysis of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, with one of them describing his own discourse in this manner, ‘it sounds arrogant, but it’s not hostile or xenophobic’”, Browne said.
“Well, the truth is that some of the comments have been all three: arrogant, hostile and xenophobic”.
So what gives? Is this a good cop/bad cop routine, or is it that the PM is relaxed about his ministers not taking his lead? There’s a Guyanese word I’d like to introduce you to… “touchous”, which means touchy. T&T commentators have been too touchous about Jagdeo’s remarks, whether expressed in Imbert’s numbers-driven rebuttal delivered with his characteristic twinkle, or in Browne’s harsher one.
Guyanese have been touchous too. Last year Dr Leslie Ramsammy, an adviser to Guyana’s Ministry of Health, got overheated in the course of reacting to the T&T PM’s indirectly questioning the use of Russian vaccines by other Caricom member states, while saying that T&T had deemed them not safe enough for its own population. Ramsammy took that as a slight against Guyana, and called Rowley reckless and out of line. The general back and forth, which also involved T&T’s foreign ministry slamming Ramsammy and the T&T Chamber of Commerce, also became overheated.
Not that Jagdeo gets to evade scrutiny for his framing. A Guyana government source told me last week that context mattered… Jagdeo needed to break down his message in a way that his audience could understand. But irrespective of where in the world he was, Jagdeo was speaking at a lectern with a mic. Like everyone else in 2022, farmers and miners have cell phones that record video. And nearly all of us are on WhatsApp. Wherever, whenever someone of Jagdeo’s stature speaks, he’s effectively speaking to the world.
The VP noted in defending his comments that politicians elsewhere have criticised Guyana’s economic and democratic governance, and it was totally within bounds for him to say what he did. I haven’t interacted with him in all the years since 2006; but I’m going to guess that he’ll take care to not trample over his own core message, economic diversification, again. Communications 101.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com