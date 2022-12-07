In spite of long-established conventions enshrined in the UN Universal Declaration on Human Rights, some countries persist in imposing restrictions upon women based on social, cultural, spiritual and other idiosyncrasies.
In earlier civilisations, except in rare circumstances, a woman’s place was limited to the household. She was subjected to imperialistically mandated prejudices associated with gender, education, jobs, marriage, religious practices, inheritance and property ownership, to name a few. Trinidad and Tobago’s transition to self-governance and independence saw these walls almost comprehensively torn down. Women became quintessentially liberated.
Today, T&T women are increasingly conscious of what is happening around them—not only in the home but in their communities, the church, work places or their social, economic, cultural and political environments. It is the reason why, a few weeks ago, it was so reassuring to witness what appears to have been the resurgence of the PNM Women’s League, decisively the most powerful women’s organisation in Trinidad and Tobago: clearly an alertness to the dynamic socio-economic and political developments overwhelming the nation.
Paradoxically, we gaze upon the nation’s first woman prime minister, herself a liberated woman, and her minions hell-bent on defiling rather than effusing respect for our nation’s first woman head of state, an exemplar whose moral and professional standing in the region has been wholeheartedly acclaimed and highly regarded, and whose wisdom, experience and intellect distinguish her in a realm that should shield her, even if out of common courtesy and respect, from attempts at humiliation, vilification and malevolence. It is disgraceful and detestable. Unlike the Leader of the Opposition, President Paula-Mae Weekes stands firmly and proudly in the gap for the approximately 700,000 T&T women, more than half of our population, especially when facing residual odds and hangover prejudices.
Nationhood cannot be realised without seamless integration of the women of Trinidad and Tobago into all sectors of national endeavour. Of the five most senior official positions in the order of precedence, three are currently occupied by women: President and Commander in Chief, Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes; President of the Senate, the Hon Christine Kangaloo; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Hon Bridgid Annisette-George. Their roles in the Vanguard toward Nationhood need no amplification.
Women instinctively have the advantage over us men in determining priorities on the real needs of the citizenry. They represent one of the most formidable foundations upon which policies can be analytically determined and programmes initiated to serve the best interests of us all. Working alongside men, dynamic engines of development and progress are assured.
Long gone are the days when politics used to be considered “a man’s business”. In today’s world, T&T women have demonstrated they are as capable as men to do battle on equal terms.
Not by chance, our nation flourishes with exceptionally gifted women: unquestionably one of our most invaluable and enduring assets. They have established their authority in all sectors of nation building; and increasingly, in asserting their pivotal role in the unfolding drama of unpredictability and uneasiness which characterise civilisation’s most complex and troubling era.
Female political trailblazers who come to mind include Isabel Teshea, Muriel Donawa-McDavidson, Muriel Greene, Pamela Nicholson, Norma Lewis-Phillip, Joan Yuille-Williams, Verna Crichlow, Ada Date-Camps, Louise Horne, Beryl Archibald-Critchlow, Margaret Lucky-Samaroo and Marilyn Gordon.
In the field of social development, we were graced with women of the calibre of Audrey Jeffers, Gemma Ramkeesoon, Erna Reece, Ursula Bleasdell, Hazel Brown, Rhona Baptiste, Merle Hodge and Nesta Patrick; in labour relations, stalwarts like Clotil Walcott, Ursula Gittens, Elma Francois; in education, Umilta McShine, Anna Mahase, Gloria Valere, Cleopatra Romilly and the unsung nuns of the Roman Catholic convents.
In sports, Lystra Lewis, Marjorie John, Barbara Chandler, Ria Mark, Jean Pierre, Florrie Kelshall and Beverly Corbie. Lawyers included Ria Seukeran, Glenda Morean and Margot Warner. Arts and culture produced icons like Winifred Atwell, Beryl McBurnie, Julia Edwards, May Johnstone, Jean Coggins-Simmons, Francine Edwards, Grace Abdool, Olive Walke, Hazel Ward-Redman, Kathleen Warner, Sybil Atteck, Marjorie Padmore and Vera Baney.
Fast forward, there is no sector in which our women do not excel, be it in politics, business, government, industrial relations, finance, public relations, economics, academia, banking, insurance, law, information technology, energy, engineering, manufacturing, medicine, sports and culture most of which were previously dominated by men.
Undervaluing our women’s vast potential is a risk we must scrupulously avoid, given the complexities and unpredictabilities of the turbulent international environment. Their wisdom, understanding and especially their intuitiveness are unquantifiable assets, if we are genuinely in pursuit of maturity.
Happily, today’s T&T women can resolutely take pages out of the books of their ground-breaking trailblazers. It will ensure their own inimitable mark is indelibly imprinted along the Vanguard toward Nationhood.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).