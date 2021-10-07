The budget for the period 2020 to 2021 was considered the “mother of all budgets” because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This virus started in late 2019 and is still taking lives and infecting people in many parts of the world. No one can say when it will end, especially given the many conflicting statements about and against the vaccine.
While drug companies are fighting to get a larger share of the vaccine market and anti-vaxxers continue to spew misinformation and conspiracy theories, people are dying and Covid-19-positive cases continue to rise. Added to this, our normal humanitarian lifestyle has been taken away and replaced with the wearing of masks, social distancing and limited social interaction.
Our movements have been regulated through states of emergency, curfews and health ordinances. Our children are now studying online, and team sports and even playing with their friends have been regulated. All of this has led to many people having mental and emotional disorders.
Government budgets worldwide have been hit hard by the many challenges brought on by this pandemic as they try to balance spending challenges with saving lives and “flattening the curve”.
In our small nation, we have seen the budgetary impact of running a parallel healthcare system, funding a vaccination programme, and providing financial support to businesses and employees impacted by healthcare-regulated closures and restrictions. Among the businesses affected by full or sporadic closures over the last 18 months are daycare centres, restaurants, bars and many others considered non-essential. Some of these resulted in permanent closures as witnessed by the state of malls and shopping centres nationwide.
Added to these economic challenges, we are now facing food shortages which will continue to drive up the cost of living for all of us. One of the main causes of this shortage is reduced production caused by closures and reduced staff in most farms, factories and food-processing plants over the past year and a half. The small number of products that were produced has not been enough to satisfy importers throughout the world.
Also, due to difficulties in accessing shipping containers, shipping lines have not filled their ships while overhead costs remained the same. As a result, shipping lines have tripled their freight rates from most parts of the world. In the meantime, to protect their people, China established a “no empty plates” policy, stockpiling enormous amounts of food, further reducing availability for importers worldwide and resulting in thousands of ships backing up at Chinese ports.
The question is: what is in place in the 2021-2022 budget to overcome these shortages in the supply of food and up to 300 per cent increases in food prices, in some instances? It is important to ensure careful consideration in making any decision that may result in unintended consequences with this budget to avoid any unforeseen or deliberate impacts on other segments of the population. For example, Minister of Agriculture Mr Clarence Rambharat, in his attempt to assist the needy and those unemployed by business closures, donated food hampers from home-grown agricultural farmers. Unfortunately, this “good” caused the adverse impact of an increase in all locally grown food prices.
Items
Previous price
Wholesale
Now retailed
Tomatoes
$8/lb
$15/lb
$20/lb
Sweet Peppers
$5/lb
$18/lb
$22/lb
Dasheen
$4/lb
$7/lb
$9.50/lb
Plantains
$4/lb
$6/lb
$8/lb
Chive 24s
$35/bundle
$135/bundle
$9 each
Celery 24s
$35/bundle
$135/bundle
$8 each
Pimentos
20lbs
$200/bag
$500/bag $0.75 each
Sweet Potatoes
$4.50/lb
$7/lb
$9.50/lb
Cabbage
$5/lb
$8/lb
$11/lb
Pumpkin
$1.50/lb
$4.50/lb
$6.50/lb
Hot Peppers 100s
$40/bag
$60/bag
$1 each
Cucumbers 80lbs
$150/bag
$300/bag
$400/bag
1. Concentrate on and provide incentives to farmers for local food production.I suggest the Government and ministers revisit some of these areas:
2. Revisit working with Guyana and Beliz, using absolute comparative advantage models in mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreements, and other non-Caricom countries can also be included.
3. Partner with regional banks to develop a methodology which would allow Caricom nations to use one another’s currency to pay for goods. This can ease the burden on the shortage of forex or US dollars.
4. Removal of VAT on all basic food items. Remove the cost of freight when calculating duty rates and taxes on basic foods (see list at right).
5. The addition of a 20 per cent surcharge on luxury or fancy items that are or can be locally grown, or for which there is a locally grown substitute item—e.g., cassava and sweet potato, which are grown locally and are healthier products which use less oil, can now replace potato fries.
6. Defer the deadline for the filing of property tax forms to June 2022 and remove the $5,000 penalty for failure to file. This will relieve some of the financial strain from the unemployed and others whose income have been reduced due to the pandemic.
Finally, because of the adverse impact this pandemic has had on the private business sector, I suggest a reduction on certain duties and corporate taxes which will help drive further investments and increase employment.
The removal of VAT on basic foods should be extended to the following: ketchup, salt, white sugar, juices, water, butter, biscuits, oil, coffee, pack soups, sausages, powdered drinks, detergents, juices, soft drinks, green seasoning, canned vegetables, ghee, biscuits, local jams and jellies, coconut milk powder, condensed milk, pork tails and teas.
In closing, I beg in the name of Jesus, Ram and Allah that all my brothers and sisters who have not been vaccinated: please get your vaccine now. Yes, there is misinformation on social media, of which I respect your views. If there is doubt, please consult your doctor.
As a businessman and public figure for 60 years whom you have trusted, any vaccine is the best one. More than 1,500 of our fellow citizens have died. Do not be the cause of any death, especially as our children are now affected. I have experienced this loss and am still in grief. Do not put yourselves in my position.
—The author is a businessman and former Supermarket Association president.