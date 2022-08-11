Taiwan: the Ralph and Nancy show

St Vincent’s Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, visited Taiwan five days ago. Following an impressive military parade, President Tsai Ing-Wen thanked her island’s “close and dear friend” for coming. That was the tenth visit by “Comrade Ralph” in 21 years as prime minister.
Gonsalves said St Vincent and Taiwan share concern for “protection and promotion of democracy and human rights”.
His visit stirred not even a ripple in the world’s media.
Not so the Taiwanese visit a few days earlier by Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives. That triggered live-fire drills, missile launches, air sorties and naval deployment by China’s armed forces. Splashdowns extended into Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone.
The military fireworks were still blasting on the day Ralph landed. He said the Chinese reaction to Pelosi’s visit was “completely overboard”, and “we have to stop fighting these old battles in this irrational kind of a way”.
Gonsalves is not easily intimidated. He started his career as a 1960s student radical. As a young university lecturer, he was booted out of Barbados after a spat with its then-prime minister, Tom Adams. Back in St Vincent, he built a loyal following as a criminal lawyer, defending (among others) rebellious ganja farmers. He has stuck doggedly to his friendship with Hugo Chavez and Nicolás Maduro, in defiance of US pressure.
In Taiwan, he said, “We do not like it and do not support any powerful neighbour seeking to intimidate us or bully us... Wherever there are differences, we must settle them peacefully in a civilised manner.”
He said China and Taiwan are “different legitimate political expressions of Chinese civilisation”.
Gonsalves has raised St Vincent’s profile. His country took a two-year term on the 15-member UN Security Council from January 2020, the smallest ever to do so.
St Vincent is one of only 14 countries still recognising Taiwan. Four others are Caricom members—Belize, St Lucia, Haiti and St Kitts-Nevis, the last of which changed governments last week.
They miss out on connections with the world’s second-largest economy, but get tailor-made Taiwanese assistance with scholarships, development projects and budget support. Gonsalves this week thanked Taiwan for help during last year’s volcanic emergency.
Jamaica was the first Caricom member to switch from Taiwan to China, in 1972. T&T followed two years later.
The China choice makes sense. China is 265 times the area of Taiwan, has 60 times its population, and 24 times its GDP. China’s military budget is 20 times bigger. But Taiwan also registers. It is six times T&T’s area, has 17 times our population, and 33 times our GDP.
Where Taiwan really punches above its weight is in manufacturing high-end computer chips.
The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company controls 90 per cent of the world supply of the tiniest chips, with components smaller than ten nanometres. A stack of ten thousand of these little guys would be just one millimetre high. A typical virus is about 100 nanometres across.
These chips are vital for iPhones, supercomputers and high-tech military hardware.
TSMC makes chips by manipulating subatomic particles to create ultra-accurate ultraviolet etching light. Which sounds difficult. And it is. China has poached a few thousand specialist technicians and poured more than US$75 billion into playing catch-up, but with modest success.
China views Taiwan as a breakaway province, seamlessly part of its national heritage. Both speak the same language. The distance from China to Taiwan is about the same as from Trinidad to Grenada. It’s not clear if China applies that sacred national unity principle to Ukraine.
Taiwan’s indigenous people—now around three per cent of its population—are closer historically and linguistically to the Philippines, Indonesia, Madagascar and the Pacific Islands.
Taiwan’s history is debated. In 1623, Dutch sailors reported 1,500 Chinese settlers. After Dutch, Spanish and dissident Chinese control, the island was mostly ruled by China for two centuries until 1895, when Japan began 50 years’ colonial control. Chiang Kai-Shek’s anti-communist Republic of China ruled for four years from 1945, and in 1949 found its last refuge there when the communist People’s Republic was proclaimed on the mainland.
Bizarrely, the UN recognised Taiwan as the government of the whole of China until 1971, the US until 1979. On the island itself, democratic elections replaced the exiled dictatorship of Chiang Kai-Shek’s heirs in 1996.
So what comes next?
China’s over-reaction to Nancy Pelosi’s visit ran to more than a few days’ military whoosh-bangs. China withdrew cooperation from the US in ways that will damage the rest of us, TT included.
They withdrew cooperation on organised crime and narcotics. That can only benefit transcontinental criminal gangs.
They withdrew cooperation on the climate crisis. The world’s two largest carbon emitters are not even talking to each other, while the rest of us are flooded, baked, or blasted by hurricanes. The COP27 climate conference opens in Egypt on November 8.
Most damaging of all, they blocked hotlines and dialogue between US and Chinese armed forces. That raises the danger of a full-scale war started by accident—or indeed deliberately.
Would the US intervene to save Taiwan? Biden’s policy is deliberately ambiguous. But what concentrates the mind is that towering pile of tiny computer chips.
—Author Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.