It would be understandable if Trinbago Knight Riders fans saw the annual budget presentation as a page turner on their team’s failure to qualify for the playoffs, and finishing last, in the prelims of the Caribbean Premier League.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors didn’t need to win their game against TKR last Saturday, but every green-blooded Warriors fan wanted them to send T&T home. A friend in Georgetown messaged me – eliminating TKR was more important than getting to the finals. Job done. And GAW supporters should be gracious in victory.
Roger Federer, one of tennis’ most accomplished players ever, played his last game last week. One of his biggest rivals, Rafael Nadal, bawled his eyes out at Fed’s final appearance. We should all channel the spirit of Federer and Nadal.
My plea for grace doesn’t stand a chance of being heeded. There’s too much spice in the Guyana-Trinidad relationship. It’s been ten years of hurt for Warriors fans. Losing in five finals. Watching TKR win the trophy four times. Watching TKR fans glory in Warriors’ defeats, even when TKR wasn’t playing.
In the 2019 final between GAW and Barbados Tridents, every living, breathing Trini I know became Bajan for a day. And the dish had loud pepper. A year earlier Dwayne Bravo, TKR’s captain at the time, had tried to manufacture motivation for his troops over an incident in which two apparently drunk Guyanese women trampled on a T&T flag. It was a stretch to suggest that the Guyanese public condoned it, but Bravo ran with it.
Again, that cuts both ways. There’s a section of Shimron Hetmyer’s fanbase on Facebook that thinks the reason he isn’t West Indies captain and scoring a mountain of runs in all formats, is because he was held back by Kieron Pollard. They have an irrational dislike of Polly that is matched only by their disdain for Phil Simmons, the coach.
The added spice is Nicholas Pooran – another Trinidadian – ascending to the West Indies white ball captaincy. The outer fringes of Hetmyer’s support see Pooran as usurping the birthright of the Guyanese, a world cup winning West Indies youth captain in 2016.
A Warriors fan told a momentarily shocked Naomi Cowan, one of CPL’s pitchside interviewers, that by winning the tournament, Hetty would show the selectors that he was the Windies rightful captain, and they’d take the job away from Pooran.
Off the field, you can’t swing an arm in a Guyana hotel lobby without accidentally hitting a Trini, in town for the black goldrush. Some Trinidadians say that they detect a newfound arrogant strut in the Guyanese step since oil wealth beckoned. Guyanese would say that expressiveness and self-confidence have always been there. You just hadn’t noticed it before trying to engage us in this way.
Many Guyanese express bemusement at Trinidadians flocking to Georgetown, after decades of Guyana passports becoming red flags for Piarco immigration officers. There’s an edge. Always has been.
This GAW fan will have a shot of El Dorado – neat – win or lose, when the whole thing’s over. Not a moment before. In some ways they’ve already won, but Warrior Nation expects more. GAW play Barbados in the first semi today. Meantime, stay humble, Warriors fans.
Most of the GAW fans are giving loud love to their team from a place of sporting passion and fervour, but others – like the man who wants Pooran replaced tomorrow – should learn to glory in their team’s successes and leave the jingoism out of it. Sport has a way of coming back to bite you in the nethers. Ask Bayern Munich fans in Barcelona in 1999. Or Milan fans in Istanbul in 2005. Or West Indies fans watching the 1983 world cup final.
This GAW fan will have a shot of El Dorado – neat – when the Warriors win the trophy, if they win the trophy. Not a moment before. Their journey begins today against Barbados in Providence, just outside Georgetown. Meantime, stay humble, Warriors fans.
Looking past this tournament, I’d like to see CPL organisers widen their commentators and reporters pool. Bring in a new Caribbean voice or two. One of the regulars – lacking insight, talkative, and lacking feel for well-timed silences that aid the pictures – is easily replaced.
There’s a ton of broadcasting talent in other Caribbean islands besides your favoured one. Shop around. More Mali Richards, please. And you don’t need to go to India to recruit pitchside reporters. Local content should be a thing in cricket coverage. However, if you lay a finger on naturalised West Indian Danny Morrison, we’re coming after you.
On the plus side, I applaud bringing in more women commentators – although one addition exacerbated the problem of a certain geographical bias.
One immediate change I’m hoping for is that everyone ditches the chicken curry/curry chicken jokes and memes. A CPL pitchside interviewer dropped the question on Walrond, and she sweetly replied that either way, we’re eating chicken. I wish that she had simply rolled her eyes. I would have.
The jokes/memes were funny at the five-thousandth time of telling, and that was four years ago. When the little kid jokingly struck us a mildly painful blow, we laughed because it amused him. By the dozenth time he did it, we’re telling his mom to come and get him.
There’s reporting elsewhere in the Express about what Imbert is cutting. We should cut curry chicken from our menus.
The author is a media consultant at oringordon.com, and on twitter @oringordon