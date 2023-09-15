Taking back T&T

Wayne Kublalsingh

Wayne Kublalsingh

In 1991, dismayed by the body of lies being used to justify the invasion of Iraq, I left the British Territorial Army. A retired officer had come to the Oxford Officer Training Corps to sell the war to the young officers and recruits. He spoke of war in glorious terms, as if it were a grand safari expedition. I visited the commanding officer of the corps and told him that the Iraqis would be bombed like rabbits in their holes. It would not be a war; it would be a massacre. He was not upset. He was genial. He did not agree with my position, but he accepted my withdrawal from the corps.

At home in Trinidad, I visited Teteron and met with Lt Colonel Alfonso and Major John Sandy. I was hoping they would grab me up. I was fresh, enthusiastic, bearing a Sgt Major mentality. But no such luck. There was a suggestion that I join the Reserves: “Let us see what you have in you.” To see what I had in me, I had hoped they would search my record at the corps, at Sandhurst, where I had gained my lone officer’s pip. No such luck. Even though I was told that I had to resign my commission with the British, which I did, and revisited Teteron, there was no enthusiasm for me. Relations petered out. That was that.

Ten years later, lecturing at The UWI, I learnt that the assets of Caroni (1975) Ltd were being transferred to political party favourites at peppercorn low rates. I went down to Sevilla House and met with the company PRO. I met with the trade union. I met with a female worker, a former senator, who was advocating non-closure. Mr Panday appeared to be silent on the matter. But the company was bleeding workers who opted for the closure plan. I organised and hosted a symposium at The UWI to determine how Caroni’s myriad and valuable assets could be levered to diversify the entire economy. This led to my wri­ting, with the ideas of over 50 experts, the National Transformation Plan for Trinidad and Tobago. The government minister John Rahael welcomed the report; then shelved it.

When Government announced its plan to restructure Petrotrin, which eventually led to it being mothballed, I visited an expert in the industry. He had 40 years of experience in the State’s oil and gas sector. He said if Dr Keith Rowley mothballed the company, he personally would shake his hands. I next visited a very eminent manufacturing company. I held a meeting with its CEO and chief financial officer. I asked if they would be interested in assisting the OWTU, raising capital to run a reformed Petrotrin. No luck. They seemed pleased with what appeared to be the Government’s intentions. And though I attended sessions at the Industrial Court, the High Court, marched, spoke out at a meeting, and asked the ever-generous OWTU, its leader, a lead officer, the leader of the political party affiliated with the union to meet, add my little capiche to their advocacy, no such luck. Eventually, the company was mothballed.

In 2015, the Highway Reroute Movement (HRM) held a meeting with Dr Rowley, the then-opposition leader. I sat next to Dr Rowley, who seemed to be inching close to me under pressure from the HRM women. He assured us that first, though he held no effective power, he would raise the matter in Parliament. Second, that if he came to power and the Debe-to-Mon Desir highway had not materialised, he would stop it. He felt our case was eminently logical.

After Dr Rowley became prime minister, the members of the HRM coming up the highway to meet with him had to turn back. Dr Rowley cancelled the pre-arranged meeting. He absolutely refused to respond to our numerous calls and letters to meet. His minister of works met with us and gave us the undertaking that no works would begin in the Debe-to-Mon Desir highway before consulting with us. He broke his promise, refused to meet, went ahead and signed contracts. The court found in Wayne Kublal­singh vs the Minister of Works that he had indeed denied the HRM’s legitimate expectation, but contracts were already signed; a consideration to the contractors and their monies trumped our legitimate expectations. The matter is under appeal.

In August 2023, I completed a 44-page manifesto, Manifesto 2025-2040—A Promise To Fight. How does a captured nation—captured by criminals high and low, by political leaders and their local corporate sponsors, by centralised Government in Port of Spain, and by metropolitan finance, trade, energy, guns, media—pull itself up by its own bootstraps to liberate itself? The ultimately answer is to take back Trinidad and Tobago.

Manifesto 2025-2040 knows where to go. For though it will offer itself to the partners of tripartism, the State, the corporation, the union, its ultimate address is the gates of the people. The people will not reject it. Amongst our people, I have never not been accepted. Never rejected. We will shift the burden of power—through constituen­cy government, criminal justice reform, skills-based education, digital connectivity, defeating traffic, diversifying energy, a horticultural and health revolution—from the backs of Central Government, their corporate and union sponsors, to the shoulders of the people.

—Wayne Kublalsingh

• The Vaneisa Baksh column returns next week.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Violence in T&T comes so easy

Things are not getting better around us, for as you listen to the news or read one of our daily newspapers, violent behaviour is everywhere.

Over the years, we have experienced some of the most heinous crimes committed against another individual. We associated this type of demonic behaviour with some far-off country, but it is here right before our eyes.

Pilot survey a vital tool

The T&T Pilots Association should conduct a comprehensive survey for CAL’s (Caribbean Airlines) management to gauge pilot satisfaction, identify areas of concern and foster improved communication.

This survey would serve as a vital tool for understanding pilots’ perspectives on safety protocols, work conditions and leadership effectiveness. Gathering this feedback will enable the association to advocate for positive changes, strengthen labour-­management relations and ultimately enhance overall airline operations.

End ‘complicated’ VAT system, Mr Imbert

AN open letter to the Minister of Finance:

Whenever the Government changes the way consumers are taxed, they do it with one overarching goal in mind: to reach further into their pockets and increase their involuntary contribution to the Government, and not as a means of helping consumers as they glibly state in their propaganda as they sign the new tax law with one hand and reach into your wallet with the other.

T&T can benefit from G20 summit

I wish to share my reflections on the recent G20 summit in India, focusing on its relevance to Small Island Develop­ing States (SIDS) like Trinidad and Tobago.

The summit has illu­minated various avenues for addressing critical issues such as climate change, digital transformation and sustainable growth that are pertinent to our nation. A noteworthy outcome was the endorsement of a global architecture for the dissemination of digital public goods, including Aadhaar (bio­metric identification), UPI (unified payment interface) and CoWIN (Covid-19 vaccination platform).

Consult people first, not after

Consult people first, not after

“Putting people first” and “serving the people” are terms often exploited by politicians seeking office, and after wearing the crown, they disappear in a puff of hot air.

As we anticipate the presentation of the upcoming national budget, we urge Finance Minister Colm Imbert, known for his smug quip “they haven’t rioted yet”, to make this fiscal plan genuinely people-focused. After all, a happy population is a productive one.

Taking back T&T

Taking back T&T

In 1991, dismayed by the body of lies being used to justify the invasion of Iraq, I left the British Territorial Army. A retired officer had come to the Oxford Officer Training Corps to sell the war to the young officers and recruits. He spoke of war in glorious terms, as if it were a grand safari expedition. I visited the commanding officer of the corps and told him that the Iraqis would be bombed like rabbits in their holes. It would not be a war; it would be a massacre. He was not upset. He was genial.