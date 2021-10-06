Taking mystery, anxiety out of property tax

It’s reasonable to conclude that the mixed sentiments presented publicly seem to wane in favour of those who have significant concern about the suggested process proposed by the Government. On this basis alone, the framers of this template should certainly take a closer look, after reviewing some of the many views presented by many credible individuals in our country.
It reminds me of when the voting machines were being considered under the Eric Eustace Williams government; which raised so much doubt and uncertainty by the public, that the thought of the machines was discarded. I quote from former president Arthur NR Robinson, in a conversation with me in 2000, as he reminisced about the history of the voting machines. He said, “Many of the population did not trust using the machines and once in doubt, do without.”
A simple analogy, but it does present some acceptable reason and logic.
My personal view is that the cumbersome assessment process emits connotations of something that we may find in some socialist countries; where the state wants to know all about you, and everything that you own and have. This is scary and it is easy to harbour a sense of invasion of your privacy, where such full-disclosure is being imposed on our citizens.
Outside of that component of the exercise, there seems to be so many variables that are being used to determine property taxes, especially taking into consideration the variety of homes, and community infrastructure. In some parts of the US, property taxes are based solely on the expenditure of the state for education, infrastructural improvements, and other services provided by the state to its citizens. This approach removes the subjectivity as part of the process to determine what the taxes would be, as expenditure figures would easily be verifiable. However, I know that this approach would be impossible to apply in T&T, because quantifying these expenses may be a Herculean task, only to be commissioned by Zeus.
I propose using a more reliable, less subjective approach, and certainly one that is not as impacting and burdensome on our citizens, by using an approach that would be easily calculated.
Almost 90 per cent of the households in T&T pay for an electricity supply, over 75 per cent own motor vehicles and over 75 per cent of homes benefit from a service provided by the Water and Sewerage Authority. Electricity bills are generated every two months, and water bills quarterly. Electricity bills will vary from household to household, with the cost being influenced by the size of the house. Water bills are standard at $380 quarterly. Currently no taxes are imposed on using vehicles on our roadways. Vehicles, however, are also part of our property portfolio and should be factored into the equation.
Property taxes may comprise the following: a yearly average of the six billing cycles for electricity (in my case I pay approximately $2,500 every two months); a vehicle tax from $500 to $250 with the charge tied to the age of the vehicle, with $500 for vehicles newer than five years old and $400 for those vehicles older than five years but newer than seven years old, with all older vehicles falling under a tax rate of $250. Added to determining your taxes would be 50 per cent of what you are billed by WASA for one quarter (approximately $190, which is 50 per cent of the quarterly bill of $380.)
An estimate of my property taxes would be $3,490 annually, following the above formula. Comprising my electricity bill of $2,500, vehicle taxes for two vehicles that are older than five years and newer than seven at a tax of $400 each and $190 (50 per cent) of my WASA bill for one quarter. A provision would be that vehicles registered with the same residential address as their house would benefit from a 30-per cent discount on the vehicle tax component of their taxes. In my case, my final taxes would be $3,250. As I would have received a $240 discount for both my vehicles with vehicle registration addresses that are the same as my household address.
In essence, this method of calculating what your taxes would be depends on figures that are generated by State agencies such as T&TEC, WASA and the Ministry of Works and Transport, are easily cross-referenced, with precisely established figures. It removes the subjectivity of the process being rolled out by the Government, and it allows for a much more efficient process that can be easily implemented.
While I certainly don’t claim to be a financial expert in any way, and I don’t expect what I am proposing is the most efficient and palatable way in moving forward, I do however believe a solution along these lines presents some welcomed simplicity and specificity to the process, leaving little room for human judgment, human error or human mischief. I will not propose something for the property taxes for agricultural lands, as I see this quite straightforward and can easily be determined by finding a formula to quantify acreage per square foot, production levels, access to electricity and water, and degree of rurality of the land. With regards to commercial properties, buildings and industrial estates, greater deliberations would be needed in this regard.
I hope my suggestions may encourage a more focused debate and may more amicably resonate with our now anxious population. May your primary focus be on God and let everything else be incidental!
—Author Arnold Corneal is a communications specialist