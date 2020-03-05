AS long ago as the mid-1950’s, Prof Robert Solow, now professor emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), told us that “even a growing population and increased capital investment (in acquiring assets that support the production process) will not sustain economic growth. Instead it is technological progress that will power such growth over time”. Indeed his work in macroeconomics has illuminated the importance of innovation and technological progress, the result of man’s ingenuity, to society’s increasing wealth. However, we have simply been transforming our petroleum asset into spending money. More recently, 2012, Prof Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, told us that capital (assets) is being superseded by creativity and the ability to innovate. He saw this as a progression in industrialisation wherein capital (machines provided by investment) replaced manual trades. Hence his conclusion is that: Human talents are now the most important factor in economic production- thus capitalism is giving way to “Talentism”.
Starting with Schumpeter then Solow and others, it has been recognised that innovation-—be it radical game changers (butterflies like electricity or the digital computer) or the continuous improvements, making things a little more efficient and better without qualifying for a patent—has contributed to the advances in our standard of living. Indeed recognising the role that innovation, the culmination of ideas of skilled/educated labour, plays in maintaining competitiveness, this kind of human capital has always been and has become even more important in the economic success of companies, cities and countries. It follows then that the continued education and utilisation of this kind of labour are now crucial for a country’s sustained economic development, where worldwide the demand exceeds the supply.
However, today Prof Solow admits that the tendency was to see technology as being the solution to the future of work, eventually releasing people to more leisure etc. However, despite the impact of technology in the workplace, what has become evident in the capitalist model of an economy is increasing income disparity between the top 1 per cent of earners, say in the US, and the bottom 50 per cent and the same holds as regards the nation’s wealth when compared between the years 1962 and 2014. To Prof Solow, “Society has changed. And one of the ways in which society has changed is as everyone knows, we have vastly more inequality than we used to have.”
We are witnessing the impact of the digital technologies, massive automation, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) on the labour market. Certain classes of labour have found themselves replaced by technological artefacts, so much so that there is talk of helicopter money, as from the sky, to the population – not for work done but as returns on the technological advances over time that have brought us to this day. Moreso, instead of improving the state of the lower level worker, these technologies driven by AI are grinding down workers in the search for increased efficiency. While worker productivity has increased wages/salaries have not kept pace in the developed world—all predictions of Karl Marx!
Milton Friedman’s (of the Chicago School of economics) brand of capitalism was the free market, which allowed man the freedom to pursue his self-interest and thus, hopefully, maximising collective wellbeing—capitalism then was both the means and the end. To John Maynard Keynes (a famous British economist) the most dangerous kind of avarice was, not trying to make money, but holding on to it for too long. The only way to keep the population wellbeing high and employment up was to produce and consume more and more; these must keep on growing for the economy to survive. However, he saw that someday the race would be all over (continuous exponential GDP growth is impossible—one would expect GDP growth rate to decay as the economy becomes developed); we can stop pretending capitalism is not a psychotic and earth-destroying way to live- today growth-based industrialisation is threatening the very life of the planet via climate change! To Keynes, “The love of money as a possession- as distinct from the love of money as a means to the enjoyments and realities of life—will be recognised as a somewhat disgusting morbidity…”, contributing to the ensuing inequity. Is it then surprising that socialist Senator Bernie Sanders is leading the pack of USA Democrats in their bid to become the presidential nominee?
What does all of this say with respect to the sustainable development of our economy? No one will dispute that we have to diversify our economy but few will agree on how it is to be done. One thing that is clear is Prof Solow’s recommendation that, even a growing population (including our Venezuelan immigrants) and increased capital investment will not sustain economic growth. For example, despite the recent acclaim by the Minister of Trade of a manufacturer of pipe and other products from PVC, using state of the art equipment from China and the import of raw materials, such does not fit the sustainable diversification bill. The same can be said of the government’s investment in roads, highways, ports, industrial parks and the like, with its major interest being in reviving the petroleum industry.
Still, the Central Bank in its January 2020 Economic Bulletin tells us, “In the non-energy sector a durable recovery (?) will hinge upon improvements in the execution of projects under the public sector investment programme and other capital spending by government.” The missing ingredient remains technological improvement via innovation; a recommendation made also by Richard Baldwin in his book, The Great Convergence. However, we have to be concerned about the inequity that our economic system can bring. Thus, our government’s role has to ensure social services, eg universal education and health services, are available to the population and the provision of an environment that encourages ideas and innovation.