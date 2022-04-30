Thank God, again

After Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the last US presidential election, my column was entitled “Thank God!”, celebrating the rejection of an insane nativist threat to the strength and cohesion of the democratic world. Last Sunday, when in the French election Emmanuel Macron defeated another global danger, the far-rightist sympathiser of Vladimir Putin, xenophobe and threat to European solidarity, Marine Le Pen, I again said, “Thank God!”
Frequently outshone in his first term by the then-shining German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, Macron’s convincing re-election places him as Europe’s most powerful leader with an influential voice and presence in international affairs. He has long wanted to invigorate the European Union (EU), giving it more potency in the global arena, facilitating its rise as equal to the US and China, a deserving position for the world’s second largest economy. Last Sunday night, as he did after his presidential victory in 2017, Macron again sent a signal of his intentions by having the EU anthem, Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy”, accompany his entrance on stage.
The French president can now pursue his goal. Times are right for that deeper EU integration, indispensable for the bloc’s emergence as “a major geopolitical power”. Faced with challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic, the EU issued common debt for financing its programmes—a move that served the original goal of “ever closer” by strengthening its monetary union. Advocated by Macron in his last term, the move clears the way for financing other common European projects, enhancing “the global role of the euro”.
In the area of defence, the French president has argued for EU “strategic autonomy” which essentially means Europe should become stronger in its own defence and security whilst being a stronger partner to the United States. Almost a year ago, in a column, “Europe gets ready”, I said “a powerful Europe is good for global democracy”; that America “needs less dependence and more capability from its major allies”.
My comments came after a 2021 US/EU summit had discussed developments for Europe’s security and defence, previously avoided due to concerns over duplication of NATO and doubts over the EU’s political will for the challenge. But Europeans had had “a wake-up call” from Donald Trump’s hostile, short-sighted “America First” policy which saw an American president “berate, harangue and insult” Europe’s leaders to take more responsibility for security and defence.
And then came Joe Biden wanting a militarily strong Europe to strengthen NATO, recognising “the contribution it can make to both European and Transatlantic security”. The EU then established the European Defence Fund (EDF) with a budget of close to eight billion euros for 2021-2027 to “foster an integrated, innovative and competitive defence industrial base for collaborative capability, complementing national contributions”.
“Common planes, helicopters, warships, tanks, missiles and even rifles” will now be manufactured. Good for liberal democracy. Military analysts say, with the pooled resources of its members, the EU would have “the second most powerful military” in the world! This must no longer be an underutilised resource because, as I warned one year ago, “the new Cold War could get hot”. And here we are today with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Europe is responding. In addition to being an integral part of unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow, the EU is moving militarily. Along with the US, its nations have now ramped up the delivery of tanks, helicopters and heavy weapons to Ukraine, shifting from defensive to more offensive weapons. The Czech Republic opened the floodgate with tanks. Others followed, including Germany which will ship anti-aircraft cannon tanks, “exactly what Ukraine needs to secure the airspace from the ground”, says its defence minister.
Last Wednesday, the US, which has already provided more aid to Ukraine than all other countries combined, announced an additional $800m in military hardware, including MI-17 helicopters, M113 armoured personnel carriers, Humvees, Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, heavy howitzers, thousands of shells, and other munitions. On Thursday, president Biden asked Congress to provide $33 billion more. Defence secretary Lloyd Austin says western countries would “keep moving heaven and earth” to supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself.
Europe will increase spending for its own defence. This includes Germany, which has discarded its pacifist foreign policy and will spend over US$110 billion a year to modernise its military, boosting annual defence spending above two per cent of GDP required by NATO members. Berlin will build a new generation of war planes and tanks with France, serving Macron’s concept of European “strategic autonomy” and revitalising the Franco-German axis that has served Europe so well.
Thanks to Vladimir Putin, the complacency and “lazy transatlanticism” stemming from over-dependence on the US have now disappeared. Europe is emerging as a military power. Finland and Sweden want to become NATO members, reversing decades of neutrality. The continent is becoming a strong partner with the United States in protecting the liberal democratic world from the threat of autocracy.
Europe has awakened to play the global role it can no longer avoid. The world will be a safer place. For that we again say, thank God.