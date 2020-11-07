At the time of writing, various media, including BBC, CNN, NBC and Associated Press, had projected Democratic candidate Joe Biden as having won the battleground state of Pennsylvania, exceeding the 270 electoral-college votes that would make him the 46th President of the United States.
You could hear exclamations of “Thank God” from millions all over the world anxious for the exit of Donald Trump from the presidency of the most powerful nation on earth.
It was not supposed to be a nail-biting finish. Polls pointed to a Biden landslide. But in a historic turnout, projected to reach over 150 million voters, around 74 million have already been counted for Biden and 70 million for Trump. Both have made history, receiving the largest and second largest number of votes ever in US presidential elections, reaching 51 and 49 per cent thus far. A close election.
And therein lies the major lesson. After all the turbulence of Donald Trump: his persistent falsehoods, divisiveness that inflamed racial tensions, narcissism, abdication of global leadership and failure to act decisively against a pandemic that killed more than 233,000 Americans, the US electorate did not deliver a resounding repudiation.
“It’s astounding, disappointing and infuriating,” said Michael Nutter, former Philadelphia mayor, that nearly half the public could vote for Trump.
Nutter had hoped the coronavirus would inspire national solidarity that “we have to look out for one another”, and lamented there was no Biden “blue wave” to “overcome white supremacy and racism”.
America is now a bitterly divided nation, “two different worlds, separated by age, education and attitudes on social justice, the economy, race, patriotism and much else”.
In a column titled “Taking back their country”, I noted that the day after the 2016 presidential election, students at a university in Pennsylvania carried a Donald Trump sign, yelling “white power”.
Four years later, the “conservative, populist movement driven by rural voters” has endured to again power Trump. This white, rural base in an increasingly diversified country turned out in higher numbers than in 2016 in most battleground states, giving Trump decisive victories again in Ohio, Iowa, Florida and Texas.
Culture trumped issues. “There’s something culturally working for Republicans and definitely not for Democrats,” says JD Scholten, a Democratic House candidate. There is a “Trump tidal wave in rural areas. I’ve never seen the amount of flags and just passion for a presidential candidate”.
An Associated Press survey found an overwhelming 86 per cent of Trump voters were white, compared with 62 per cent of Biden voters.
Nearly half of Trump voters, while only a fourth of Biden’s, live in small towns or rural areas.
The survey reveals 54 per cent of Trump voters saying racism is very or somewhat serious in society, compared with 96 per cent of Biden voters; and 88 per cent of Trump voters said the Black Lives Matter protests over police violence was a factor in their decision to vote Trump.
GOP strategist Charlie Gerow says it is all “reflective of the transformative nature of the Trump presidency” that created “a fundamental shift within the party, toward more support from working-class Americans, particularly whites, and less emphasis on winning over elites, including in suburban areas”.
The question is, will this conservative populism last or fade when Trump leaves office?
It may not die easily. Donald Trump could remain. Former Arizona senator Jeff Flake says, with his huge support, Trump “doesn’t intend to exit the stage anytime soon”.
He has already talked of running again in 2024. Whether this happens, as the New York Times observes, he remains with a 88-million-strong Twitter following which could make him an influential voice, encouraging Republicans in Congress, for example, to stymie a President Biden at every opportunity or pay the penalty for crossing Trump’s political base.
He could become a kingmaker in the Republican party, the de facto leader.
Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, says Trump has the largest amount of data ever collected by a politician and will “impact races and policies for years to come”.
Former Trump strategist Sam Nunberg thinks he “will retain the undying loyalty of the party’s voters, a hero within the Republican electorate. The winner of the 2024 Republican presidential primary will either be Trump or the candidate who most closely resembles him”.
Some already envision “Republicans making a pilgrimage to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida seeking his blessing.”
Not all Republicans share that view. Some see the party moving beyond Trump who “would be remembered as an aberration”.
Former Florida representative Carlos Curbelo says, “There will never be another Trump. Copycats will fail. He will gradually fade, but the scars from this tumultuous period in American history will never disappear.”
We’ll see. Trump has 73 days left in office until the inauguration and could continue as a disruptive force with his baseless allegations and legal challenges.
He obviously lives in fear of demitting office when, according to some, he could face the courts and jail sentences for tax evasion. But as Andrew Bates, spokesman for the Biden campaign puts it, if Trump refuses to concede, “the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House”. Thank God!