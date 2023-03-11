Thank you, children

It was most heartening to see this year’s scholarship winners at the Advanced Level Examinations (CAPE) celebrated in schools and in the news. Thank you, media.

Readers of my recent column, “Ministry of mediocrity”, would know I repeated my complaint of two years ago when the five most outstanding CAPE candidates, all from “prestige” schools, seemed “spurned by officialdom, their achievement underplayed, pushed into the background”. I asked, “Why? Does it offend somebody? Are we on the path to destruction of excellence in this country?”