It was most heartening to see this year’s scholarship winners at the Advanced Level Examinations (CAPE) celebrated in schools and in the news. Thank you, media.
Readers of my recent column, “Ministry of mediocrity”, would know I repeated my complaint of two years ago when the five most outstanding CAPE candidates, all from “prestige” schools, seemed “spurned by officialdom, their achievement underplayed, pushed into the background”. I asked, “Why? Does it offend somebody? Are we on the path to destruction of excellence in this country?”
This year, I don’t have cause for much complaint. While the media led the way, a few days later Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly visited Holy Faith Convent, Couva, spoke to the pupils and was photographed in the papers with the school’s scholarship winners, including one of the two President’s medallists, Makaya Huggins. The other winner, Saira Mohammed of St Augustine Girls’ High School, was abroad, already at university. Thank you, Minister.
Thank you, children, for this year’s excellence. You provide profound hope for Trinidad and Tobago in one of its darkest hours. With your achievements, you are saying to us, we can yet emerge from the deep darkness into which we have sunk as a country and society. May the nation’s leaders, parents and workers at all levels in offices, streets and fields, be inspired to achieve in their own areas, the excellence you have attained in yours. Has it not been said “And a child shall lead them”?
Thank you, parents, for the care, sacrifice and home environment which made the achievement possible. Thank you, schools, principals and teachers, particularly Naparima Girls’ High School, with 19 winners; Presentation College, Chaguanas, 11; St Augustine Girls’ High, nine; Hillview College, eight; St Joseph’s Convents in San Fernando and St Joseph, seven each. Welcome, Parvati Girls’, into scholarship row. Our “prestige schools” keep standing strong while almost everything else in this nation is falling down. Stay up, schools!
We advise the Education Ministry, in releasing the results, to give the media the time for fulsome treatment of winners, especially the next day, making it more positively impactful on a nation in dire need of inspiration.
And please restore the publication of the top SEA pupils. Last year, 12-year-old Anushka Singh would have been brutally denied knowledge she had topped the nation were it not for her tenacious mother who reminded us, “These children work really hard and when you have this kind of accomplishment and it is not recognised, it dampens the child’s spirit.”
It also denies the nation’s other children the inspiration. As I said, “In all human endeavour, not every batsman is a Brian Lara or Sachin Tendulkar. But were it not for the gifted, the less talented would not know their own possibilities. The many strive for the heights set by the few and some achieve a measure of remarkable success themselves. The entire society benefits.”
Certainly, nobody benefits from pupil hooliganism. While the excellence was being celebrated, with girls winning 70 per cent of the scholarships, on the very next page in one newspaper, girls produced the headline, “Cops called to quell student fights at Tabaquite Secondary”. Mainly schoolgirls were seen cuffing and kicking one another and damaging school property in about ten brawls across the school compound. Also, recently, at Siparia West Secondary and San Juan North Secondary, there were “vicious school fights” described as “criminal” by the National Security Minister and producing the Express headline “Criminal behaviour”.
Since the start of this column, I have pointed to growing pupil hooliganism in many government secondary schools which were becoming “incubators of criminality”. We have had gang-wars, street fights, stabbings, rape, stoning and slapping of teachers, even murder, amidst sexual promiscuity, child prostitution and pornography. Of the 111 government secondary schools, 26 are on the watchlist and 91 have safety officers attached.
For seven years I called for a special programme for these under-performing schools for delivery of quality education. At last, we now have “the Ministry of Education’s Framework for Revised Operations in selected Secondary Schools during the period 2022-2027, aimed at increasing student achievement”. Late, but greatly welcomed.
I again put forward a suggestion made in my 2019 column, “Smaller schools for troubled pupils”. I said “huge campuses with 600-plus students from challenged backgrounds have been disastrous”; that we could consider “converting them into smaller institutions with a reduced student population and smaller classes for greater individual and remedial attention. Make two smaller schools out of every large, dysfunctional one. Or build additional small schools. Have a focused curriculum and co-curricular programmes. And employ specially trained teachers with the authority to also sensitively monitor their students at home and in their social lives. Such a plan worked in New York with problem schools in underprivileged neighbourhoods. Eighty per cent of the students of those smaller schools go on to higher studies and productive lives”.
Today the Manpower Demonstration Research Corporation (MDRC) in the US says there is “rigorous evidence that new small public high schools markedly improve graduation prospects, particularly for disadvantaged students”.
Let us strive to say to all our young, thank you, children.
—Ralph Maraj