Thank you, Tobago.

Just when I was getting utterly disillusioned with the futility of this country’s tribal politics, the people of Tobago delivered a shocker in last Monday’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections. The 6-6 tie provides another chance to move this country forward.
We must first get over the constitutional crisis. The “tie” binds. It produced a deadlock in the election for presiding officer without which the assembly is not in place. A chief secretary cannot now be elected or fresh elections held. Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke has called for “a proper adult conversation” to resolve the issue. The Tobago People’s National Movement (PNM) wants the Parliament involved in solving the problem and is willing to return to the polls but the PDP says it “will not be bullied” and is heading to the courts. In the meantime, as the law allows, the THA’s outgoing Executive Council stays in place pending constitution of the new assembly.
While any extended incumbency could benefit the PNM politically, any prolonged occupation of office will be seen as usurpation of power.
Beyond the constitutional crisis, the results are indubitably a victory for the PDP. It reveals strong disaffection with the PNM in Tobago. For, notwithstanding its organisational strength, long-standing on the island, and having state resources at its disposal; notwithstanding two ferries and a third for the seabridge, the construction of a new hospital, police and fire stations and the start of new airport terminal building; notwithstanding PNM patronage with THA resources, a Tobago-born prime minister campaigning hard on the island and the PNM starting a new five-year term, the Tobago electorate turned away from the pervasive PNM staleness. The party lost considerable ground, having gone into the election with ten of the 12 seats. It is the worst result for the party since 2001 and signals a desire for something new in Tobago.
That wish is growing in Trinidad. Though it lost the general election, the United National Congress (UNC) did win an additional seat. Now, on the very night the PNM declined in Tobago, the UNC picked up the local government Arima Central seat, a PNM stronghold, a “bitter pill” for PNMites and “seen as giving further political life to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar”. The developments in Tobago and Trinidad portend possibility for the nation’s politics.
The PDP has enormous responsibility. It must seize the opportunity to revitalise Tobago. It must provide both competence and inspiration. It must understand the juncture at which it has arrived. This is almost an ANR Robinson moment. Can Watson Duke measure up? He has begun saying the right things. In addition to calling for dialogue to resolve the constitutional issue, he says the tie revives questions about the Tobago autonomy bill. He thinks economic independence is attainable but requires political will, sustainable planning, development initiatives and a robust tourism drive. Duke and his advisors must develop a stirring vision for Tobago if they are to liberate the island from the creative and entrepreneurial stagnation inflicted by the PNM. Today, agriculture and the small and medium enterprise sectors are dead or dying while the THA employs 70 per cent of the workforce, many in make-work schemes. The legendary independent spirit of the Tobagonian is threatened. If the PDP can restore some of the inner vitality of the Tobago community, it will also stir the wider national politics into making that direly needed move forward.
We have had two significant attempts at political evolution in this country. In 1986, the National Alliance for Reconstruction, a coalition of forces from Tobago and Trinidad, inflicted a massive 33-3 defeat on the PNM. In 2010, another coalition, the People’s Partnership, again involving forces from both Trinidad and Tobago defeated the PNM 29-12. Both were attempts to transcend the country’s tribal politics. They succeeded in winning the elections but failed to transform the politics. Tribalism returned. But both efforts reflect a national yearning for an evolutionary leap in the politics of this country.
The goal must be transformation. We must move the nation to a place where our political parties truly incorporate our diversity, where there is inescapable transparency and accountability in government, where the Parliament is truly the house of the people and where governments will incur punishment when they fail to place the welfare of citizens above all else. At the heart of Trinidad and Tobago, among people of all political persuasions, there is a deep yearning to depart the cancerous, debilitating tribal politics that has impeded the social and cultural evolution of this nation since self-government.
We are now in one of the darkest hours in our country’s history. As I have repeatedly warned, the very viability of this nation is threatened by three fundamental problems—economic stagnation, social decay and institutional dysfunctionality.
But tragically, the present administration does not even comprehend our condition. They wasted five precious years in government and will squander five more without moving the nation one inch towards salvation. We need a new path and paradigm and there is now a possibility.
Thank you, Tobago.