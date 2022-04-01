That earthly connection

Ms Vaneisa Baksh

I come from the peasantry. My paternal ancestors were farmers; I grew up knowing the rich smells and textures of soil. Long before I was taken to their small steads on the southern end of Mt Lambert, I was already digging up in the dirt at home.

Memory tells me that it must have begun when I was about five: weeding, planting seeds, flowers, stooping in the narrow tract of soil that ran alongside the long roughly-paved driveway at the back of the house. I didn’t have much success, no flowers grew from the blossoms I carefully pressed into the earth, and the seeds didn’t sprout; it didn’t matter. It was enough for me to feel the soil between my stumpy fingers, making up songs as I squatted contentedly.

Later, on our unexpected trips to the site of real agriculture, it was a joy to tramp around in the mud, watering plants with old tin cans, slipping and sliding in the shallow ditches between the beds, and often bursting the straps of our rubber slippers as they got stuck, making a squelching sound as they suddenly came free. I remember the grassy smell of manure, earthy and rich as it was hoed into the soil. It was surprisingly pleasant to me, given how easily I could retch at the scent of milk, boiled carrots and other regular ­foodstuff.

I harboured this feeling that those peasant roots gave me my love for the earth—in both its meanings—as the soil beneath, and the planet we occupy. I’ve attributed my care for nurturing our natural environment to this tactile connection from childhood. As bookish as I was (and still am), I am always distracted by the sight from my study of the coconut tree doing its daily waltz; the loquacious parrots on evenings; the brilliant bougainvillea, the pink, white and yellow poui; such regular feasts! When I was small, people often commented on how my eyes were always darting about. I think they still do (my eyes, that is) because I feel I have to take in everything as I go about my business.

It is humbling to feel that one has been placed into a space so full of natural splendour, and I often wonder why we do not take more pride in preserving what we have been given so freely.

Yet, I’ve come to realise that my upbringing may only be a partial contri­butor to my affinity with the land. I was part of a large posse of cousins who experienced these outings, part of that group who lived surrounded by fruit trees and had the same kind of exposure; but only a couple of us seem to have come away with this bond.

Over time, I have met others from similar backgrounds, some embrace it, but so many have turned their backs away; have rejected those roots because they remind them of the menial aspects of lives they consider to have been impoverished. For them, it has been a climb towards a different status; one that rejects peasantry and ­embraces shiny concrete and other symbols of success.

My conclusion is that there has to be something more that creates this connection. Maybe my experience allowed me to filter things through eyes that gazed wondrously; hands that worked with pleasure and the satisfaction of consuming what I produced, but that could not be all.

Perhaps it was the voracious ­reading that made me conscious of how connected everything is on this planet. Perhaps it was my sense of being a part, a minuscule part, of something grand—but I believe that we are custodians of a very precious bounty. We do not have the right to destroy it.

It is one of the reasons I despair at the fallacious nature of lives spent in superficial pursuits that cannot sustain them when the Internet is down or some trivial mishap occurs. There are so many more severe crises around us.

Looking at the ruins of one of the Ukrainian cities after Russian bombings have all but razed it, I wondered what was the point? Would the annihilating forces move in triumphantly to claim it as a war trophy? It has become a wasteland, bereft of any life of hope or energy. What’s Russia going to do with it—plant a flag?

The world may have shifted its gaze away from the speed with which the planet is imploding after all the abuse it has suffered from its arrogant occupiers. But every day the stories are repeating themselves: floods, heat waves, earthquakes, famines, droughts, tornadoes, melting ice and fiery volcanoes. We have been careless custodians, and although the evidence of our self-­destruction is patently visible, we can’t seem to take pause. A pandemic of ­unprecedented proportions has already decimated lives and economies, and yet humans are still rampaging around the globe waging tribal wars on one ­another.

Dotish men telling women they have no right to an education, just so they can control them. Power is the brand name to which everyone aspires. And what is that power worth when there is nothing left to preside over?

It can overwhelm us to ponder the grim state of our world, but while we don’t have to wallow in it, we can ­remember what a difference it would make if we were to behave decently ­towards one another. All the time.

—The author is an editor,

writer and cricket historian.

E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com

