That haunting sin

Last week the BBC reported, “Oil refineries are making nearly five times more money from refining petrol than a year ago.” This means billions in extra revenue for countries with refineries. At this time last year, refineries were making US$9.26 per barrel from refining petrol and US$6.24 per barrel from refining diesel. Now, says the BBC, they are making US$43.11 on petrol, up 36 per cent, and US$51.13 on diesel, a 648-per cent increase! But not a leaf has stirred in somnambulant Trinidad and Tobago. Do people not recognise we would have been earning billions from such prices had Petrotrin been operational? We are missing out big, big time! Tragic.
I therefore ask again, “Will citizens wake up and recognise the “Petrotrin Sin”, committed when the cabinet led by Dr Keith Rowley and Colm Imbert shut down the refinery against the advice of international experts and their own Chairman and Board who all advised ‘restructure, not shut down’?”
The closure was a monumental mistake. They destroyed a living refinery whose products earned a gross US$350 million annually. Petrotrin paid $20.2 billion in taxes between 2010 and 2016. Former OWTU official David Abdulah encapsulates its role well: “Petrotrin never received a cent in Government subsidy,” he says, “was paying all its debts, contributing immensely to the economy: employing workers, earning foreign exchange, providing fuel domestically, subsidising cooking gas, supporting businesses providing goods and services to Petrotrin.” But they threw all that away, butchering a cow producing milk. That “sin” will endure deep into the 21st century. The past and present always haunt the future; consequences are inescapable. The sins of the fathers will indeed fall upon the children even to the third and fourth generations.
It is happening. Recently, “throngs of predominantly young people converged at NAPA and SAPA” in response to an advertisement for jobs in the cruise ship industry. In a penetrating Express “Letter of the Day”, Andrew Cross described “the brown envelopes in the grasp of these young people, no doubt stuffed with academic and other certificates”, brought without them even being required. These are among “the young and the desperate” highlighted in last Sunday’s Express in a Khamarie Rodriguez article exploring the anguish of jobless young people with university degrees in this country. One young woman confessed to “slowly crashing mentally, self-esteem low, and waking up with panic attacks every day”. She lamented, “you have all this energy to push yourself to build a future and you can’t. No doors are opening and time is running out”. Is any member of this soulless cabinet moved by such heart-rending vulnerability of today’s youth?
No opportunities have been created for them in seven wasted years! The prime minister found economic diversification “annoying”! Instead, he poured gas on the fire by shutting down Petrotrin and throwing 10,000 persons, directly and indirectly, on the breadline, spreading unemployment and poverty throughout the land. They insanely abandoned a major, working engine of the nation’s economy which has now lost the capacity to produce jobs adequately. And the people, sinning against themselves, let them get away with it! The children are paying. One asked, “why do they even promote education if it can’t open doors?”
Revealing their absurdity, they have been trying to reopen the door they slammed shut. Rowley and Imbert have been desperate for three years to restart the refinery. “The number one priority”, says Imbert. Naturally, because he must find precious, dwindling foreign exchange to import the products that Petrotrin once produced and earned foreign exchange: gasoline, jet kerosene, kerosene, diesel, LPG, fuel oil and bitumen.
Recently, citing documents from the Finance Ministry, OWTU chief Ancel Roget made this utterly startling revelation: the fuel this country imported between December 2018 and January 2022 cost US$3.5 billion! “Let that sink in,” he said. “US$3.5 billion to import fuel that could have been produced here.” Can you imagine how much foreign exchange it will cost now when fuel prices have sky-rocketed by 366 per cent for petrol and 648 per cent for diesel?! Will the Government tell the people, hold a rally and tell their supporters how much of the billions they borrowed have already been used to import the gas and diesel the refinery once produced? And how much more will be borrowed for fuel with prices sky-rocketing? And will they tell us how, with no new foreign revenue streams, we will service our gargantuan national debt of $126.6 billion, much of which must be re-paid with US dollars?
As I have said repeatedly, foreign exchange is the lifeblood of this economy and society which imports almost everything we eat, drink, wear and use in our homes, schools, roads, offices, hospitals and factories. When businesses have little or none of this critical oxygen, they suffocate, slow down or shut down. Who will then employ the thousands of bright youngsters emerging from university? So many are already leaving this country for good. Will we be left with only criminals on the streets and hooligans in our schools? What civilisation will we have to hold this nation together?
That “Petrotrin sin” will long haunt Trinidad and Tobago.