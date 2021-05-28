People are burnt out from pandemic woes, and the political buffoonery that has taken over once again is not helping one bit.
On the ground, we are grappling with basic survival issues. If you can’t provide relief on that level, the least you can do is give some sensitive support. On top of trying to make ends meet, people are bored, frustrated and chafing under the restrictions. We can agree that they are necessary for the sake of public health, but surely we can be mindful that platform bickering is dangerous to mental health.
From the range and quantity of responses I have had to both the columns on lizards and food preparation, I can tell that people want to be distracted, and that they welcome ideas to help them negotiate their way through this crisis.
I want to continue on the subject of food preparation—not because I am an expert, but because people have sent such helpful ideas. And since I see this as a space for encouraging conversations, I feel privileged to share the wisdom of that experience.
Roughly, responses fell into two categories: those sharing their practices, and those asking questions about what they can do. Jennifer, from Tobago, blew me away with the level of efficiency she and her husband have achieved. I can see why she refers to them as the king and queen of freezing. While not everyone might be able to afford the upright freezer that stores their treasures; her description of her systems can be easily modified.
“All the shelves are designated so there is minimal loss of bits and pieces, as is too easy to do in a chest-type freezer, and an upright one takes up less floor space. Uncooked stuff, flours, pasta, pulses, etc, go in the door. I am still using frozen lime juice from last year’s crop which I store in ziplock bags. I pour squeezed juice into ice cube trays and empty out the blocks into bags.”
She stores mango and water melon pulp that way, removing the seeds before blending the melon. I’ve found that it’s easier to blend it and then strain out the crushed seeds. I store a lot of fruit this way, but except for limes, I use containers when it is fruit that can be drunk as is.
“We use plastic containers to store stewed tomatoes which are blended first. Frozen blocks of tomato puree are brilliant to add to so many things. We buy tomatoes when the price goes down in the dry season. We also label with masking tape but add the date.” She recommended the “Flora” type containers, which stack easily and store two helpings.
A vegan who also preps and freezes offered this tip. “If you do not want to roast the baigan you can put it in a dish with water and microwave it to a very soft texture. Then scoop out the inside and chunkay it. Do you know about sticking a clove of garlic in a little hole in the baigan when you are roasting or microwaving it?”
A vegetarian shared his thoughts. “Many people in this society know little or nothing about food, how to select it, how to pair it with other foods and how to cook it. This is why they eat KFC and doubles and why the rate of chronic non-communicable diseases is now at the stage of an epidemic.” He freezes most of his vegetables uncooked. I do with some, especially when I have not decided what I want to do with them.
“I buy vegetables from the Tunapuna market, cut them, and freeze them so they can be used for one meal. The secret is to wrap each packet in aluminium foil before putting them in a small container. This prevents freezer burn and enables you to keep the items for a considerable length of time.” I tend to use those little sealable bags, where you can press out the air.
A mother with a six-month-old baby, who is recovering from gallbladder surgery, wrote that she really wanted to start eating healthy and the tips were helpful, but she has trouble figuring out what she should get. “Lunch isn’t hard to figure out, more breakfast and dinner,” she said.
She listed a couple of things, but seemed stuck inside a notion of what breakfast should be.
I have always opposed the ideas we have adopted—based on American marketing—about what one should have on mornings. They tell you to have cereals, yoghurt, waffles and toast with jams—but all the commercial brands are obscenely full of sugar. They won’t let you have plain fruit; it has to be drenched in syrupy concoctions. Eggs have to be smothered in cheese. And don’t talk about processed meats. Everything tastes better with bacon is simply a myth we’ve bought. I believe American cuisine is based on loading everything up way past the extreme; especially meats, cheeses and bread.
I told her to think in terms of the recommended daily intake from food groups, and just go from there. Remember the variety of chokas—we like them with sada and bake, but our Caribbean neighbours used to do it with boiled green figs and other ground provisions. More often than not, anything you prepare yourself will contain fewer additives and unhealthy chemicals. So home might be a good place to start.
—Vaneisa Baksh is an editor, writer and cricket historian