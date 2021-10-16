That political stench

On August 12, an unnamed high-level visitor to President’s House made an intervention that stopped the delivery to the Parliament of the Police Service Commission’s (PolSC) merit list of candidates for Police Commissioner.
This precipitated a collapse of the Commission, and led to the fact that since Friday the nation is being protected by a headless Police Service, with neither a Commissioner of Police nor an acting Commissioner in place. And there is no PolSC to fill the void.
That high-level visitor seems to have brought to the Office of the President that “putrid political stench” I wrote about two weeks ago.
In that article, I said President Paula-Mae Weekes, standing amidst “the wreckage” caused by that high-level visitor, “has a most significant duty of repair to the nation”. I called on her to clear up what actually transpired when that high official visited and warned, “the nation’s very democracy is under threat with two critical independent institutions possibly profoundly compromised by political interference”.
The stench has since deepened. Whereas it was previously believed the high official’s visit may have prevented the former PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad from delivering the list to the President, we learned from Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj that “based on the affidavit evidence of the acting Director of Personnel Administration, the list of nominees was submitted to President Weekes by the Police Service Commission on August 12”. Who then prevented the President from delivering the list to the Parliament?! Was it her high-level visitor?
Maharaj reminds us the Constitution makes no provision for discretion by the President in treating with the list of nominees. Rather, on receiving the list, the President is constitutionally mandated and bound to issue the notifications for approval by the Parliament. He therefore called on the President “to explain why, upon receiving the list of nominees, she elected not to perform her constitutional duty under Section 123 (4) of the Constitution”. Indeed! Was the nation’s Constitution violated by the nation’s highest office-holder guided by that high-level visitor?!
And allegations have been made that the Prime Minister himself was the high-level visitor to the President. Senior Counsel Martin Daly has called on President Weekes to “clear the air” on these allegations which “have put the credibility of her office at stake”. Worse, when the Prime Minister was asked whether it was he who visited the President on August 12, instead of giving a plain answer, Dr The Honourable Keith Christopher Rowley replied, “I keep the President informed. I do my duty without fear or favour, malice or ill will,” dismissing allegations of political interference as “mischief” and “bacchanal”.
In response to Dr Rowley, Daly agrees that Section 81 of the Constitution obliges the Prime Minister to keep the President fully informed concerning the general conduct of the Government, and to provide any information she may request with respect to any particular matter relating to the Government. But the Senior Counsel questions whether this duty to inform provides “an excuse for meeting with the then-chair of the PolSC at President’s House when the chair was there on PolSC business”. He says “the seeking of refuge by reference to the duty to inform, to explain apparent interference in the work of the PolSC, increases the urgent need for the President to do the right thing”, and say what transpired when that high-level visitor came.
Daly emphasises that Section 81 cannot justify the President of the Republic taking instructions regarding the work of the PolSC, and adds, “the President cannot, on her own initiative, take legally effective action or omit to do anything that she is required by law regarding the PolSC, based on information she receives from the Prime Minister”. In other words, the President has no “discretion” in the matter. Two Senior Counsel agree! Who then advised Her Excellency to violate the nation’s Constitution? Was it that high-level visitor? Are we witnessing misconduct in public office by the President and that high office-holder?
The chaos continued last week. In seeking to quickly appoint a new PolSC, the President recommended attorney Ernest Koylass, but withdrew his name after the Opposition Leader claimed Koylass is a supporter of the People’s National Movement (PNM) with “significant ties to high-ranking PNM officials”. But Prime Minister Rowley charged Persad-Bissessar with “hypocrisy” since she had no objection to Koylass’ being appointed to the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) in 2017. The Opposition has now filed a motion to establish a tribunal to investigate the removal of the President from office.
What a sorry state for Trinidad and Tobago with fingers pointing at the President and her high-level visitor. Last Wednesday, the Express editorial said “the President has only herself to blame” for the fall of “her lofty office into partisan politics”, and that President Weekes must “find a way to rescue the Office of the President from suspicion and doubt”. Can she? It would be extremely difficult, especially if Paula-Mae Weekes did allow that high-level visitor to bring his putrid political stench to the nation’s highest office.