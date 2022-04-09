That sinking feeling

When I saw the Prime Minister complain recently that “the delivery of justice in Trinidad and Tobago is unacceptably slow, with people languishing in remand yard for years”, I was quite taken aback. Was Dr Keith Rowley now criticising Chief Justice Ivor Archie whom he had protected so vigorously before?
In 2019, the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) recommended that Rowley invoke Section 137 of the Constitution for an independent tribunal to investigate allegations of misconduct against Archie. LATT’s recommendation was based on advice from “two regional senior and well-respected lawyers with no local political connections”. In addition, three Appeal Court judges had also pointed to the need for a tribunal, saying “these allegations justify such an enquiry” . Yet, Rowley sought advice from a single British QC, Howard Stevens, on whose recommendation he decided to take no action.
LATT’s “major concern” was the allegation the Chief Justice had made recommendations to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) for certain applicants and lobbied senior HDC officers and the prime minister himself. Both Stevens and LATT agreed that, if true, the Chief Justice could end up obligated to the political directorate, compromising the independence of the Judiciary. This would have constituted misbehaviour in public office. In addition, Stevens accepted that the CJ had gone further and enlisted the assistance of a “friend to seek favourable consideration” for two applicants.
Was the Prime Minister this “friend”? One newspaper editorial recalled that “in a public statement on December 2018, the Chief Justice did not deny he had recommended to the Prime Minister the names of three people to obtain housing”. Raising suspicions was Rowley’s “belated denial” of any communication between himself and Archie on the issue. Then LATT president Douglas Mendes, SC, opined “it would have been the easiest thing to deny the allegation if it were untrue”, and made the damning but justified observation that “the failure to make a prompt denial could naturally lead to the conclusion that “there was some truth to it”, particularly since Archie had denied some of the other allegations but not that he had lobbied Rowley on behalf of his friends. Stevens said had it turned out there was such communication between the PM and CJ, his advice against invoking Section 137 would have been different. This factor “ought to have tipped the balance in favour of a tribunal to put any lingering doubts to rest”, argued Mendes.
But instead of being a responsible prime minister, Rowley went on his trademark extreme offensive, heaping virulent scorn on the Law Association, seeking to make them into an enemy, thundering to party faithful: “All of them who you see carrying on, they have a problem with the Chief Justice’s lifestyle! They wanted to use me to carry out their private and secret talks. I work for the people of TT, not for the Law Association! We will ignore them totally,” all to applause from the partisan crowd.
Protected by political directorate and party, the CJ himself joined the attack, sharing “Blows” and “Licks for all”, announced newspaper front pages. It was alarming! Here were two of the country’s biggest canons, Prime Minister and Chief Justice, firing at the people whose democracy they had sworn to protect. I felt the nation sinking. Archie belted the media for abandoning “its responsibility to educate and inform, and act responsibly”. Displaying characteristic arrogance, he said, “I am too busy doing the people’s work to keep replying to direct enquiries,” and employing the royal plural, he admonished “don’t waste any of our time”! At an earlier law term opening, he had compared himself to an eagle, terming his critics chickens scratching for “scraps”.
Rowley sank even further, saying “the Office of the Prime Minister is being brought into disrepute because the Prime Minister didn’t carry out the instructions of the Law Association to impeach the Chief Justice”. LATT did not want Rowley “to impeach the Chief Justice”. The prime minister has no such power. But he could have invoked Section 137 for an independent tribunal to investigate allegations.
Obviously, neither Rowley nor Archie wanted the doubts cleared up. Questions swirled: “What is there to hide?” “Is there collusion between these two not to cooperate?” Indeed, looking back, it seems yet another example of that incestuous rot at the top, sinking the nation.
So, when the Prime Minister comes now and, by expressing exasperation, seeks distance and absolution from the dysfunctionality in the delivery of justice, the abdicator is as transparent as ever with his empty noise. Nothing will be done.
In writing this column, I turned to my 2019 notes and came across an unfinished article entitled “These two”. It had started this way: “The Prime Minister and the Chief Justice appeared in the news in relaxed conversation at this year’s Independence Day celebrations. A photograph of two of the nation’s highest office-holders together ought to be inspiring. But I quickly flipped the page, not wanting to be reminded of how low we are sinking as a nation.”
That sinking feeling remains.