The 5-person average

Motivational speaker Jim Rohn said we are all the average of the five people you spend the most time with. It seemingly stemmed from the laws of averages (which in itself comes from the law of large numbers) where the most likely result of any given situation is the average of all outcomes.
The base of his statement was that we would behave and make decisions that are an average of how the other five people would behave and an average of the choices they would make. We start to think like they think and behave like they behave.
In data analysis done by researchers Nicholas Christakis and James Fowler in the Framingham Heart Study, the social influence from these five persons close to us, is significant. What they found in the study, for example, is if your friend becomes obese, you are 45 per cent likely to become obese in the next two to fours years. Same for smoking.
If you lime with a bunch of smokers, you are 61 per cent likely to become a smoker yourself. For happiness, the figures were variable but on average if your social network of friends and family were positive and happy, you were 25 per cent to 30 per cent likely to be happy also.
Social psychologist Dr David McClelland of Harvard found that the persons who are close to us, the top five especially, can determine as much as 95 per cent of our success or failure in life. So, if you are a deadbeat, it is not your fault. Just blame the friends around you.
I remember I used to lime with this guy in my premium hiking days where I would go hiking almost every other weekend. He was married with two children. His friends were a bunch of guys who all cheated on their wives. He was like ‘I am different from them, and I know what I am about, and I am secure in my marriage’. There was an overnight hike that I did not attend and there were rumours of him and one of the other girls behaving inappropriately.
He, of course, denied everything and said it was all friendship. Sometime later after another hike, I mentioned to him about perceived boundaries. I think I said even if you are not having an affair, having a perception of one is also damaging and married persons who intend to uphold the exclusivity of their relationship have to understand the importance of boundaries and optics.
Well, maybe. I also said if you do not want your name called, don’t go there. Well blow me down. He promptly stopped talking to me afterwards, had the affair with the said girl and broke up with his wife. That was also the end of our relationship. But I often wondered, if a person has friends who are all involved in infidelity, would they be able to stay monogamous or was the affair inevitable especially based on the above five-person average rule?
Some persons say that it is the reverse, and that correlation and association does not mean causality and because of who you are, you end up liming with five people who are your average. So, what that means is that if you lime with some rough and loud persons, you chose them because you are also rough and loud.
That would mean that my hiking buddy above was already inherently a cheater and he migrated to persons who were the same. This counteracts what was found in the research above but maybe it is a case of both. Both the chicken and the egg come first. You are influenced by the persons who you lime with and slowly become an average of them, but you also choose them on some level because they are similar to you.
Bidirectional influences
It is known that we choose friends who are similar to us in terms of background and attitudes, something called homophily. What is also found is that the faces of group members are more similar than non-group members. Thus, essentially, we also resemble the persons with whom we lime. Not only do we choose persons who are similar to us, but we also start to look like each other as we mimic each other. So, we dress similarly, and mirror the each other’s facial expressions and gait.
And then there is interpersonal energy. Being with particular persons can leave your interpersonal energy changed. It can get you rattled, irritated, drained, energised, or neutral. Thus the five persons you spend the most time with, can also affect your energy, either positively or negatively.
The point though, is for us to look around at the persons close to us, the main friends, the close relatives, even the close work colleagues and ask ourselves if we really want to be an average of this person, if we really want the inevitable influence the person will have over us, if we really want to absorb their energy, if we really want to be like them.
And if you decide it is not worth it, you may have to let them go, to protect your core. Just tell them ‘if you didn’t go there, your name wouldn’t ah call’ And dry so, relationship done. And then you can consciously choose your five persons. Because choosing them is choosing you.
Dr Joanne F Paul is an
Emergency Medicine Lecturer with the UWI and a
member of TEL institute