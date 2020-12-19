The abyss beckons.

I maintain it is our foreign reserves that have kept this economy afloat and not any wizardry of Finance Minister Colm Imbert or his Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
They met a healthy US$10.4 billion in reserves in 2015, plus a Heritage and Stabilisation Fund of almost US$6 billion as well as significant borrowing space to finance national development.
But they squandered the country’s economic security, paying no attention to reserves replenishment even though earnings from the energy sector had dropped permanently from a global revolution unfolding before them. Instead, they waited foolishly for boom times returning. Consequently, over the last five years, on a fortnightly basis, the Central Bank has had to inject foreign exchange from the reserves to make up for shortfalls from the 13 authorised foreign exchange dealers—eight commercial banks, four non-bank financial institutions, and the EXIM Bank—which purchase their foreign exchange mainly from energy companies and large exporters who have not been providing enough to satisfy the nation’s demand for foreign currency.
Things are worsening. Last week, in its November 2020 Monetary Policy Report, the Bank reported the energy sector declined 20.1 per cent in the third quarter. This constituted a 19.9 per cent reduction in natural gas production, 19.9 per cent in LNG and 20.8 per cent in Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). We also had an alarming 31 per cent decline in petrochemical output, methanol dropping by 49.6 per cent consequent on the closures of the CMC, TTMC II and Titan facilities. Ammonia fell 16.8 per cent over the period. We are paying dearly for the high natural gas price Rowley negotiated with up-streamers.
It all means continued depletion of reserves. These stood at US$7.1 billion or about six to eight months of import cover at November 2020, beefed up by Imbert’s recent borrowings: US$500 million on the external market; US$300 million from three multi-lateral agencies—$150 million from the Andean Bank, $130 million from IDB, and $20 million from the World Bank; in addition to a US$900 million drawdown from the HSF, all added to the reserves. We have been spending far in excess of borrowings and earnings combined whilst drawing improvidently from our reserves and savings.
We should be alarmed. Our real reserves, the earned inflows, continue to decline, non-energy exports dropping this year by 20 per cent and energy exports by over 30 per cent. Dr Terrence Farrell says our non-borrowed reserves have declined to “about US$5 billion today”. A 50 per cent drop since 2015! With reserves, earned and borrowed, combined with HSF drawdowns, an estimated US$6 billion would have vanished under Rowley and Imbert! And with no improvement to the country’s earning capacity. Where are the new foreign revenue streams they ought to have gestated and which would have been in full bloom by now? Instead, in this year’s budget, they pathetically regurgitated ideas from the last 20 years and with no real strategies to get things moving.
The availability of foreign exchange in the last three months has been the worst in seven years. Farrell says management of the exchange rate policy and the foreign exchange market in the last five years has been “manifestly sub-optimal” and “ineffective in correcting the current account imbalance and stopping the haemorrhage of foreign exchange reserves.” An Express report says “multiple importers and manufacturers” complain that foreign exchange “to pay for imported goods is approaching crisis proportions”.
The 13 authorised dealers sold US$3.7 billion to the public from January to October 2020, 25 per cent less than 2019. And the Central Bank’s intervention has also been lower, US$1.069 billion to authorised dealers, 16 per cent less than the first ten months of 2019.
Great trouble looming! Without foreign exchange we cannot import almost everything we eat, drink, wear and use in our homes, schools, factories, offices and roads. We are heading for a fall into the abyss whilst Rowley and Imbert persist with their bankrupt dependence on the fading energy sector. In budget 2021, peddling hope, they speculated about “increasing energy exports” from decoupling the Loran/Manatee gas field; bpTT receiving a ten-year extension on licences; and BHP Billiton producing new gas by 2026 with its Broadside Exploration Well which has already turned out to be a massive failure.
Meanwhile, the world and Big Oil are increasingly turning away from fossil fuels. Last week BP retrenched another 149 workers, making it around 350 locals sent home since 2015, as it moves to cut global oil and gas production by 40 per cent and build 50 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030. Shares in oil giant ExxonMobil, “once the world’s biggest public company”, dropped by more than 50 per cent, now surpassed in value by the world’s largest solar and wind power generator, NextEra Energy. And electric car maker Tesla, whose shares set another record high on Friday, will tomorrow join the S&P 500 where it will be the sixth-largest company after Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.
A changing world has brought profound challenges requiring visionary, resourceful, committed and creative leadership. Sadly, this nation is at present saddled with the most pedestrian politicians at the top.
The abyss beckons.