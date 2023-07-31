The bad arguments around slavery
THERE are three things that conservatives in the US and their ideological allies in the Caribbean introduce randomly and immediately into conversations about slavery and reparations.
The Transatlantic Trade wasn’t the only instance of slavery, they assert, rebutting a claim that no one had made. The subtext of the out-of-right-field injection is clear. Why are you toting… still carrying on about a practice that was commonplace throughout history? Why don’t black people move on from slavery? Let it go. It ended 189 years ago today. Get over it.
The second thing they randomly bring up is that black people captured black people in Africa. This is true, but they’re making a deeper argument… that Africans are as much to blame for transatlantic slavery as the people who enslaved them.
It’s a blurring of the picture of the economic complexities of the slave trade, generally to argue against reparations. One black Caribbean brother who drinks heartily at the Fox News fountain said in the course of a heated social media conversation that reparations advocates should go after the black people who captured and sold other black people.
It’s a superficially enticing argument, but it fundamentally misunderstands the economics of the slave trade. It’s true that Africans sold into slavery were captured and sold by other Africans. The leader of Jamaica’s 1760 slave rebellion, Chief Tacky from what is now central Ghana, sold black men he had defeated in battle to white slave traders, before he himself was captured and sold.
Tacky is appropriately immortalised in Jamaican history, but he dealt to others the same fate that he would later suffer. Who’s going to pursue the descendants and heirs of the man who himself eventually became enslaved? Who kept records at source?
Indo and Afro-Caribbean friends returned last week from a trip to Ghana. I’d have joined them if I could. They visited Cape Coast Castle, essentially a warehouse for slaves waiting to be shipped across the Atlantic. All were moved in the same way. One of their piercing memories is the thick layers of congealed muck – hardened human waste and remains – on the floor of dungeons in which the captured were held, often for months.
The story of the sheer inhumanity still palpable at the slave fort is powerful, poignant and it matters; but let’s look at the trade in dispassionate, purely economic terms. It’s called a trade for a reason. It was about the movement of goods. It involved harvesting/capture, assembly, packing, storage, shipping, accounting and inventorising. There was some spoilage and loss in the course of transshipment.
There had to be insurance, given the risks. Lloyds of London, today one of the UK’s leading banks, provided insurance cover. Treatment of the held and shipped slaves was harsh in order to control them and many died, some before they even got to the ship.
However, it was in the interest of the shippers in the supply chain to make sure that as much of the stock as possible had saleable value at destination. So they made a brutal calculation. They’d cram the boats with bodies. The numbers would offset the spoilage ratio. Those who couldn’t handle the conditions were thrown overboard.
The markup on the landed goods was staggering. Once the goods got to the destination, fresh accounting and bookkeeping was done. Those were the basis of auctions. Everything from the condition of their muscles and teeth, to how high and nimbly they could jump when given a whip lash was tested. We evaluate our equine stock more compassionately today.
The buyers of the expensive goods grew and expanded their stock, repaid their investment and therefore grew their wealth. They put their assets to work. Literally.
The wealth that slave owners accumulated in the British Caribbean resides today in property in places such as the sprawling Somerset countryside; and in stocks, bonds and bank accounts in the City, London’s financial district. It resides in university endowments and in trust funds.
I haven’t seen documented evidence of accumulated wealth residing at the source. However, the Mexican immigrants who pick the fruit in California don’t get anything remotely close to the same return as the company selling the canned stuff to supermarkets. That’s basic economics.
Costs shifted markedly over the three and a half centuries of the trade but its economic viability always depended on a significant price differential between source and destination. The markup on the slave handed over to traders in Africa and the one sold at auction in Jamaica was key to ending a trade that was becoming unprofitable.
The BBC reported that as costs went up, the price difference shrank to £10 a head – a lot of money in the early 1800s, but still too narrow a profit margin. The main driver of the abolition of slavery wasn’t humanitarian. It was economic.
This brings us to the third bad argument. The great-great-great grandchildren are not responsible for the sins of their ancestors. If your family financially benefited from the slave trade, yes you are. And if you had a sense of decency and humanity you’d own up to your responsibilities.
If George Jones went into the Colombian drug trade and built a considerable fortune on the back of that, are you telling me that no one should go after the inherited wealth he’d bequeath to his children and grandchildren? The trade in humans was far more evil than the trade in cocaine.
The author is a media consultant. Details at oringordon.com