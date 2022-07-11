What a difference six months makes. In January, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, lost in court in Melbourne, as he fought for the right to be exempted from Australia’s public health regulations on Covid-19 for visitors. On Sunday, he won on court, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon, London.
Djokovic, a vaccine refusenik, had tried to carve out a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open at the beginning of the year. Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, had tried to smooth the path of the player he considered to be the biggest draw of the tournament.
In Djokovic’s beautiful and graceful winner’s speech and his magnanimity towards runner-up Nick Kyrgios of Australia on Centre Court on Sunday, it was easy to forget his entitled behaviour last January, or his carelessness the previous month in Serbia in exposing others to a virus for which he had known he’d tested positive.
A lot of water has flowed under the bridge since, and the world has re-opened up with stunning swiftness. We started moving around again with something resembling normal. Those who could afford to, started air travel again. We started watching spectator sports in stadiums again, in big numbers. We began to dine out again. Some of us began to lime again. Some of us even ventured back into gyms, which have perfect lab conditions for germs and viruses.
And now, in T&T, we’re about to see the end of the legally mandatory wearing of masks in public places and spaces. This coming Sunday, July 17, the public health driven mandate officially ends, almost two years after it went into force, on August 31, 2020. Third-time offenders could be hit by $3,000 fines.
Before I go on, let me tell you a story. On Saturday June 30, at Cancún international airport in Mexico, I presented myself at the Copa Airlines check-in counter, for travel to Piarco through Panama. The T&T Government had already announced an end to the requirement for a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country, with effect from July 1. By the time I landed at Piarco, at 1 a.m, it would be the first day of the lifting of the requirement.
However, the system of Copa Airlines did not reflect this change, and as much as I tried to tell the check-in attendant that it was no longer required, and show her the proof of the change of policy, she was adamant that I needed a negative result to enter T&T. Access to one was not an issue. There was a test centre 50 metres from where we stood. It dispensed results in half an hour, and I was three-and-a-half-hours early for my 4 p.m flight.
I had no real issues with her demands. She had to comply with the requirements of her system, and was doing her job. Besides, for US$17, it was better to be safe than sorry. However, Copa is an airline that serves T&T. A significant public health policy change had occurred. It fell to the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority to inform all airlines of the policy change, in sufficient time for them to make the necessary adjustments for passengers arriving in T&T on or after July 1. On arrival at Piarco, I told the immigration officer that I had printed proof of a negative result, to which she replied, “Ah don’ need to see that, honey”.
That’s my cautionary tale. There’s got to be a rigorously joined-up approach to the policy change. The Government and the public health leaders from whom it takes advice will have to think through all of the possible implications of the removal of the mandate, and give all stakeholders time and information to get their systems up to date.
The Government will need to be specific about everything that the lifting of the mask mandate entails. About whether private establishments will retain the right to ask customers to wear masks. About all of the exempted spaces in the public sector. Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh acknowledged this.
“We are going to be doing a risk-based recommendation for various vulnerable groups and special populations where we recommend that you still be masked”, Deyalsingh told reporters.
He signalled that mask wearing will be recommended at “geriatric homes, children’s homes, places of worship and generally indoor areas where it’s difficult to practise social distancing”.
The updated information, the minister promised, will be posted on the MoH website tomorrow. This is a good start, but they’ll need to go further. Taxi commuters will still ride in very close proximity to other passengers. With the removal of the mandate, public transport operators and passengers would still need guidelines.
Mask fatigue set in long ago. Passengers told me that taxi drivers/operators have long shown impatience with having to comply with the mandate. Some travellers chose not to travel in particular taxis, because the driver had a cavalier attitude to it, or s/he encouraged that attitude among other passengers. Already, some anti-vaxxers are strutting around as if they won the war. There will be flashpoints, caused by insufficient clarity.
I’m fine with the lifting of the mandate. It is time. If you were in this space last week, you’d know that I support choice. But I’ll continue to wear a mask in public, thank you. Covid-19 hasn’t gone anywhere.
