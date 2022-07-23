The battle for our children

Like a passing cloud, our discussions about the SEA performance of our children have come and dissipated. While we anticipated that there would be some learning loss due to the effects of Covid on our schools and our children’s education, the results are astounding.
In every tier of the results, there has been significant deterioration. More than half of our pupils scored less than 50 per cent in the examinations; tragically, 3,000 of those pupils are being placed into secondary schools. This placement merely kicks the proverbial can down the road.
The Ministry of Education did not provide detailed analyses of the performance. Still, it is not difficult to project that the pupils in the schools under “academic watch”, particularly the East Port of Spain ones, were the ones continuing to underachieve. Similarly, the boys would be the primary cohort of laggards. The plan to hold remedial vacation classes only attracted a third of the pupils targeted. This rate virtually guaranteed the fulfilment of the Education Minister’s lament, “It is recognised that this vacation programme will not be enough in most cases to assist our students in having a successful secondary school experience.” The programme’s components—smaller classes and specialised teachers—are commendable and supported by best practices from larger countries, but will the execution make a difference?
What is the risk? Even though one education stakeholder characterised the SEA as “a competition to move forward in life and to achieve excellence”, what do we expect would happen to our nation when one population segment is consigned to a permanent state of exclusion? Do we willingly accept that failure at this primary school level consigns thousands of our children to eke out a bare existence? Do we not understand that this debacle can increase our school dropout rate?
According to Vigil (1988, 2003), when social conditions are harsh and social institutions like the family (and the school) fail, the children are “up for grabs” by older, more experienced gang members and susceptible to the street rather than institutional socialisation processes. Willis’s (1977) seminal study, “Learning to Labour”, is a valuable reminder of how powerfully negative school experiences can affect youthful attitudes and behaviours. He highlights how the structural disconnection between middle-class educational values and working-class culture can create a (sub)cultural response to a school system viewed as redundant for social and economic survival among some young men living in our urban communities.
But it is not only the urban neighbourhoods that are at risk since the SEA grade slump is not a class-restricted one. Learning loss and dropouts are not temporary shocks that would easily be fixed next year. The learning process is cumulative; each stage builds on the previous one. This loss of what economists call “human capital” will be reflected in lower lifetime earnings at the individual level. It may also result in a lower aggregate national income, threatening our nation’s competitiveness.
The sad reality is that this performance has been long in coming and precedes the Covid-inflicted damage. When Dr Tim Gopeesingh was our Education Minister, the ministry conducted a pilot study involving 3,000 early childhood and primary school children. The study found that 25 per cent of the children required little external assistance to achieve educational success; 25 per cent could achieve success with some degree of external neuro development assistance, and the other 50 per cent needed significantly more help. The lack of action resulted in our recent SEA results.
In April 2016, Dr Lackram Bodoe told Parliament about the ADHD problems affecting 12 per cent of our young children, and suggested that another 15 per cent had other development challenges. He described the impact these issues would have on our children’s learning ability and asked what the plan for these children was. When there is school violence, connect the dots to our inaction.
Covid exacerbated the problems faced by our children. Virtual learning tore the veil off the economic disparity in our country. To succeed in that remote learning environment, you needed a reliable Internet connection, functioning tablets and a quiet work environment—all of which are more likely to be met in higher-income families. Parents in lower-income homes were less likely to work from home, leaving their children unsupervised and aimless. With its differential impact on households, the digital divide reduces the value of supplying laptops unless there is a supporting framework. With school closures, the potential interaction between pupils is lost, which has detrimental effects on the learning ability of the poorer children.
What should we do to improve our situation? The Ministry of Education’s vacation programme is a good idea. More school time with specialised teachers and smaller classes will aid the learning recovery process. The touted $10 million allocation is much too timid. Ms Anita Haynes, the shadow Education spokesperson, is correct in her urging for testing and evaluation. Without tracking data, the programme’s effectiveness cannot be assessed. It is possible to expand the programme’s reach so we can build out a stable data infrastructure.
Will we go all in to save our children and nation?