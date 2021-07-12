The beautiful game needs a makeover

To judge from my social media feeds on Sunday, a good proportion of this nation watched the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at London’s Wembley stadium. Even friends not previously known to be into football were posting about the game. The Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil in Rio de Janeiro’s magnificent Maracanã the previous night also appears to have had significant local viewing.
A PAHO official told me recently that one of the main messages to the vaccine hesitant should be about their life returning to normal — doing the things that they did, unconsciously, before Covid-19 upended it. There’s no better vehicle than big tournament spectator sport to demonstrate that.
The “Euro 2020” in my opening is not a typo. Like the upcoming Olympic games in Tokyo, the tournament should have been held last year. Long lockdowns killed spectator sport everywhere. The Euros show that European countries are emerging out of their Covid-19-induced hibernation.
Covid-19-ravaged Brazil isn’t there yet. Five-thousand spectators were allowed in the Maracanã, capacity 79,000. And in the past week, Japan reduced to zero, the allowed numbers for spectators for the Tokyo Olympics, which starts in ten days.
On Sunday, UEFA, European football’s governing body, sold tickets for 60,000 spectators; two-thirds of Wembley’s 90,000 capacity. Police said a “small number” of un-ticketed spectators turned up and stormed their way in.
Even though life is returning something resembling normal, the UK’s National Health Service is concerned about the extent to which Covid-19’s Delta Variant is taking hold among the recently infected. The health establishment will be hoping that the stormers didn’t mess with the delicate balance between spectator numbers and public health considerations.
About the tournaments, there are some things that FIFA, the world governing body, is getting right. Other things need further work to make the game better.
One that should remain untouched is penalty kicks after extra time. It’s time that someone spoke up in defence of penalties. The next time I hear someone describe them as a lottery, I’m going to serve them my remote control with a side garnish.
Penalties require a high level of technique and skill. Overlay that with having to overcome the nerves and stress of being on the big stage, and they become a huge test of the footballer. Teams prepare for them like exams. Goalkeepers and coaches study the penalty-taking habits of the players they’ll be facing.
England’s Harry Kane and Italy’s Jorginho are two of the best penalty-takers in the world. The save that Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made on Kane’s penalty in the semi-final and the one that England keeper Jordan Pickford made of Jorginho’s in the final, spoke to the goalies’ preparation and brilliant execution. Penalties are often more exciting than the football that preceded them.
Extra time, 30 minutes with two halves of 15 minutes each, should be reduced. The last seven or eight minutes are often dreary and meaningless. They’re played at walking pace, and if no team has scored before then, both settle for risk-averse torpor. Theatrics, drama-queening and feigning mortal injury at the slightest touch abound.
Players are exhausted and can barely raise a jog. Sunday seven-a-side games on your local savannah involving fat, elderly blokes are more exciting to watch. Fifteen minutes should be enough. Pro basketball, with four quarters of 12 minutes, have five minutes of extra time, just under one-tenth of regulation time. Basketball stops the clocks when there isn’t active play. I’ll get to that in a moment.
One-third of normal time is too much extra time. Previous tournaments had a “golden goal” rule. Say a team scored seven minutes into extra time. They won. No need to play the other 21 minutes. Is it time to look at that again?
The ugly twin brother of extended extra time is time-wasting. The game shouldn’t allow Emiliano Martinez of Argentina or Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy to eat clock for 90 seconds over a goal kick. See also feigning injury. In the quarter-finals, with Italy protecting a slim one-goal advantage over Belgium, a minimum of six minutes were added to regulation. Donnarumma’s and Italy’s time-wasting was so egregious, that the ball ended up being in play for about three of the seven extra minutes actually played.
A big change should be stopping the clock when the ball is dead. That would mean cutting down on regulation time. Thirty minutes a half. The games would still last longer than two halves of 45. A 2018 study of English premier league matches showed that the ball is in play for an average of 59 minutes and 23 seconds, with a low of 42 minutes – less than half of the 90 minutes of regulation time. Yet officials add five minutes, often less.
That would be a huge change, and I don’t see them being brave enough to make it. FIFA added VAR, the Video Assistant Referee, but they still defer too much to on-field officials, and let clear mistakes go.
One thing that European football’s governing body UEFA got right during Euro 2020 was letting the play flow. Refs ignored players going to ground more than I’ve ever seen in a major tournament. Good. More of this, please. And with this comes being less trigger-happy with red and yellow cards.
We’ve had to wait for the return of the beautiful game. It can and should be made more appealing.
The author is a media consultant. He’s on twitter, @oringordon