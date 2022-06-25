The best government money can buy

Mark Twain is credited with the saying, “We have the best government that money can buy.”
Locally, we have not been shy about accepting money from unaccountable sources. Our non-existent rules about political campaign rules enable greedy political investors to corrupt our nation and destroy trust. As Chinua Achebe observed about his homeland, the failure of leadership has made corruption, which can only be controlled with appropriate jail sentences and penalties to punish those who steal funds from the state, easy and profitable.
In 2019, Ms Lorraine Rostant, then-president of the Advertising Agencies Association of Trinidad and Tobago, estimated that we spent $157 million in media advertising for the 2015 election. She projected the total sum, including social media and other campaign costs, was twice that amount. While the US spends about US$18 per person on its elections, we spend US$29.50. Wealthy donors and their cronies see elections as investment opportunities. The public trough is their feeding ground.
Our history of accepting political contributions from tenderpreneurs stretches beyond the days of Johnny O’Halloran and Boysie Prevatt. In the 1950-56 era, we were the “Sodom and Gomorrah of the Caribbean”, the veritable land of “bobol”. Yet, the tales of the DC 9 purchase and the Tesoro entry of the ’80s are fabled.
In 1990, our country won a case against the estate of O’Halloran ($432 million) through the services of Robert Lindquist, the forensic auditor. Sadly, Lindquist returned in 2000, describing the Piarco airport case as “...the result of an original conspiracy to corrupt the contract selection process for the unjust enrichment of the ‘players’ and of defrauding the various state agencies of considerable sums”. We got cleverer at stealing!
Basdeo Panday, who was the inquisitor of Dr Eric Williams in 1981 over the DC 9 scandal, became the one turning the blind eye in his turn as prime minister. The jamming never stops!
By 2016, Dr Farrell noted, “Citizens have seen millions of taxpayers’ dollars channelled through several state enterprises into projects of little or no merit or, where the project was inherently meritorious, a significant portion of the expenditure diverted in the form of cost overruns and otherwise wasted.” It costs money to recover stolen funds. The EMBD spent $61 million in legal and related fees in seven years.
In an April 26, 2022, ruling, Justice Rahim found a “lurking suspicion of agreement” to rob the citizens of almost $873 million. The evidence showed an “unlawful means conspiracy” to inflate the contracts. Justice Rahim waded through 450,000 pages of evidence. We shrugged and moved on: endemic corruption has rendered us helpless.
How do we protect citizens if we fail to define these dangerous acts of the wealthy as criminal? Our newspapers are filled with the crimes done by the poor, while persons with access to high-quality legal representation string us along. We cannot speak about justice if someone’s trial depends on the money that person has. Is Mr Foster Cummings’s Venture Credit Union affair different from Messrs Franklin Khan and Eric Williams’? Is the FIU behaving similar to Dhansam Dhansook? We have the irony of a former minister, himself accused of mismanaging public funds, attempting to school Mr Cummings. Do we not have any shame? Or is it that both parties have a pact? Or do we put up with this behaviour because “is we party”?
This issue is more significant than any party: it is the logic that some belong to a different class from the rest of us. That group steals from us and imposes its agenda. The needs of the public are minimised. The desires of the rich take precedence on the national agenda. The constituency offices are bare waiting rooms uninhabited by any semblance of care. Some politicians do not run for office to legislate better laws and to care for us. They will corrupt our institutions until that rot sparks anger. The majority are left poor and abandoned, while the privileged group lives in style. Why would anyone desiring to be rich enter politics? The answer is obvious. Watson Duke spoke the quiet part aloud.
Our financial scandals arise from arrogant behaviour by the people we put into office. We supply the votes, and the rich supply the cash. But we remain voiceless and often manipulated to believe particular politicians best serve our interests. Those politicians then line their pockets, facilitated by the nameless investors. In return, the tenderpreneurs get their grubby hands on the public purse and send our money to foreign lands. They steal because they could. It is that simple.
The voter is left without schools and hospitals, and neighbourhoods become more crime-ridden. Chaos rules.
To further their agenda, the politicians push us to greater polarisation, extremism and short-term gain. We destroy our political systems, leading to poor public service and triggering more anger. This pattern leads to blindness about our economic realities and, therefore, our eventual destruction. Will we break the “love of money” cycle, or do we “like it so”?
