The bloody truth of LGBTQ stigma

Last Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration loosened guidelines on blood donations by men who have sex with men (MSM). Previous FDA policies for donating blood only permitted MSM to donate after a three-month deferral period during which they abstain from sexual activity with men. Before the three-month deferral period, the guidelines mandated a 12-month deferral period.
The FDA’s new policy eliminates a blanket approach to blood donation specifically as it concerns MSM. Instead, the FDA will use a set of individual risk-based questions following the recommendations provided by results last month in a preprint of a research study, Advancing Donor Variability and New Concepts in Eligibility (ADVANCE).
According to the researchers, Custer et al (2023), “The results from ADVANCE demonstrate that, among sexually active MSM, there are subgroups who test HIV-negative, have had no new sexual partners and only one sexual partner within the last three months and are likely at lower risk of HIV infection than those with new or multiple sexual partners”.
The new FDA guidelines mean MSM who are in monogamous same-sex relationships can donate blood without having to be deferred. What has been a decades-old ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood is gradually being overturned.
In T&T, however, our blood-donation policies reflect our socio-cultural, unflinching discrimination toward LGBTQ persons. However, like the FDA which has constantly revised its donation policies, the Ministry of Health should be actively seeking to update its own criteria for prospective blood donors to reflect the developments in science.
This involves compliance on a global level. The FDA’s announcement last Thursday put its revised criteria in line with the UK and Canada. France, Israel and Brazil have also lifted blood-donation bans on MSM in previous years. The increasingly intercontinental move to permit gay and bisexual men to donate blood under terms equal to heterosexual men begs the question: so what about the Caribbean? The answer is most likely our constitutionally ingrained homophobia.
The most recent change to our national blood-donation drive came last year when the MoH scrapped the chit system in favour of a voluntary blood-donation process.
At the time, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi lamented the flawed chit system which, in one tragic instance, involved a contaminated blood transfusion that led to a child becoming HIV-positive and eventually dying in 2018. Al-Rawi singled out the screening process—not MSM. Focusing on how potential donors are assessed—not their sexual orientation—will help develop a more viable blood-donation policy.
Another focus might also include pre-donation screening. This would require potential donors to have a blood sample taken before a full unit is drawn. Rather than begin from a point of discriminating against MSM because of their sexual activity, the MoH should begin from a point of initially casting as wide a net as possible for potential donors that includes MSM.
When it comes to blood donation, blanket policies that continue to stigmatise MSM hurt more than help. Last year, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh drew attention to the country’s annual blood donation of 20,000 units—an amount that is well below the WHO recommendation: one unit for every 20 people. According to Deyalsingh, “This country requires 70,000 units of blood per year to ensure a safe and reliable national blood supply to meet the medical needs of the people”.
Among the many disruptions caused by Covid-19 was a blood-donation crisis. Kieron Blackman, the public relations officer for the Society for Inherited and Severe Blood Disorders, revealed that health authorities collected a relatively meagre 9,000 units in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels of between 20,000 and 22,000 units.
Eventually, we’ll need to remove the blinders and see the bigger picture. Since the MoH ardently advocated for being guided by science during the Covid-19 pandemic, it stands to reason that our national blood-donation policy should also be revised, given the new scientific data presented.
Our blood-donation policy remains tethered to the 1980s, when the emergence of AIDS compelled public health infrastructure to take extreme precautions, particularly against MSM. Invariably, these precautions added to the already pervasive stigma against LGBTQ persons.
If, as is often said, one unit can save three lives, the MoH is hardly in a position to turn away a single person. If that person is prevented from potentially saving three lives because of their sexual orientation, we have a much bigger problem than just a blood shortage.
Either the MoH considers the merit of recent scientific data and takes action to revise eligibility criteria for MSM blood donors, or it deliberately disregards the science and maintains its outdated policies. The latter has larger implications at stake: the continued discrimination and stigmatisation of not just MSM but the wider LGBTQ community.
So, with lives on the line that could otherwise be saved through expanding blood-donation criteria, what will the next step be?
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.