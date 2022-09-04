So, there is this saying about the frog and the boiling water. Supposedly, if you put a frog into a pot of boiling water it will instantly leap out. But if you put it in a pot filled with pleasantly tepid water or normal room-temperature water, then gradually heat the water, the frog will remain in the water until it boils to death. The frog is unable to detect the gradual increase in temperature and is seemingly unconscious of the gradual temperature change, until it is too late.
Although a great fable and story, it has been found to not be true and the validity of the initial experiment is queried. Most frog and amphibian specialists confirm that the frog would jump or scramble out anyway once the water temperature is even slightly warm and that the frog, although a cold-blooded amphibian that adapts to the temperature of its environment, cannot be so easily fooled, even if the temperature was increasing very slowly.
What is found, though, is that the same does not really hold for human beings. It seems at the home level, school, workplace, and large organisational levels, if the change occurs slowly enough, we do not recognise what is happening or changing until it is too late. It happens with marriages, and with families breaking apart with growing emotional distance.
The boiling frog analogy is especially true for organisational cultures. This is why organisations and executive management recommend there should always be employee and stakeholder engagement before any significant change, but the main strategy for implementation process flow should be slow and incremental change, thus allowing the staff to adapt and get accustomed without even realising that significant change is taking place.
The same also pertains for general populations’ cultural shifts. Unless we make a point of reflecting and reviewing where we are, in comparison to ten years ago, 60 years ago, we may miss when cultural shifts happen, and we may not recognise the gravity, size, significance and repercussions of the change. We do not raise the red flag or sound the alarm and we instead accept with some degree of complacency as the water comes to a boil.
Case in point, the two stories in the past year involving children where the obvious trajectory of their demise was seen, understood, recognised but the community and State responsibility and ownership were ignored and underestimated. The first of the two stories was the two-year-old Kimani Francis who walked out from his home and was unnoticed for some time by his mother, 22-year-old Kimberly Charles. Supposedly he walked through an unlocked door while his mother had a visitor. The household was one with other children in an extended family. The mother did not realise he was gone until the police came to her door and informed her that they were called by the neighbour who saw him walking outside. He was noticed by the neighbour, Zoi Anicka Quan Kep, who called the police when she saw him. The police then advised her to go after him. She ran after him for a bit, then went back to her house to take off her stove, then tried to walk again to find him and realised she lost him. And, of course, as we all know, he was found days later, not alive.
The second of the two stories is the one with McKenzie Hope Rechier. The mother is 25-year-old Deniel Rechier who had a history of depression and mental illness. Supposedly, she was diagnosed with depression and schizophrenia in 2016 but not currently on any medication. The child’s father was not around and was not involved in the child’s life. The grandmother was around and tried to assist to build the wooden shack. The shack had no electricity supply and was unfinished. Three months previously the mother became withdrawn and less involved in taking care of her daughter. Three weeks previous to the episode, the mother started talking about killing herself and her child. The child was sleeping at the grandmother’s house on the night before. The mother came and took her away in the morning to the shack where they lived. Eventually she allegedly strangled the child and was seen walking around smoking a cigarette and crying. No one asked her what was wrong. She also went and made some groceries, had some ice-cream, and took a drive to an imam to inform him of what happened. He came back to the house and saw the child dead on a dirty mattress surrounded by cardboard boxes, covered with a curtain. He then engaged the police.
One of the neighbours, who heard her talking about killing herself and the child, claims to have called the police station twice and the Child Protection Unit (CPU). The CPU has no record of a call being made to its organisation. The Children’s Authority (CA) was also informed somewhere along the line. They were processing the case and doing paperwork and supposedly they had sent a report to the CPU.
The village has stopped raising the child, the State does not seem to have the capacity or ownership, no one is filling the gap, the children are falling through the cracks, the water is starting to boil and we don’t realise we are the frog.
(Continued next week)
Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.