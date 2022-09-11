The boiling frog

Part II
Last week we went through the fable of the frog in the boiling water. We also discussed the detail of two recent cases of children being failed by the community and the State.
In the first case of Kimani Francis, for a two-year-old child to walk outside that freely would not have been the first time the child had escaped. This would have probably been the furthest. And last. There may have been a culture of poor supervision and an overwhelmed household.
With regards to the neighbour who saw the child, in the past, a neighbour would acknowledge village responsibility and run after that child, grab him up, come back to the house, turn off the stove, carry the child back to the mother, admonish the mother and go back home to finish cooking. With the case of McKenzie Hope Rechier, there would be more community health follow-up of a depressed schizophrenic patient.
If neighbours heard a mother with a history of mental illness talking about killing herself and her child, said neighbours would go down to the police station and force a response. They would call everybody, every day, until something was done. The grandmother would keep the child whilst a nurse, a doctor, a priest, the police, the community leader, the councillor, the ministry of something, someone, anyone would be informed by the neighbours, by the grandmother, forcing the State to get involved in this case. There would be no shifting blame with the Child Protection Unit (CPU) and the Children’s Authority (CA) and, in fact, there would have been too many of them involved with the case and they would be tripping over one another.
Don’t get me wrong. I am not saying I would for sure, 100 per cent, have done any better. I know these families and communities have been hurting. There may have been some blame, guilt and anguish, and I do not want to add to it all. I hope I would have taken more village responsibility if placed in a similar situation, as I am sure most of us expect we would have done. But with crime and fear and silos, we have isolated into pockets. We have retreated. There is a sense of not my business, not my responsibility, let me stay in my corner and take care of my family only. There is a sense of let me refer to the State and let them handle it since it is not my monkey or my circus.
People drive to work or travel to work, come straight home, give a perfunctory wave to their neighbours, watch Netflix and YouTube, send messages on WhatsApp, connect virtually, and ignore the physical community. Whilst this is happening and the village has relinquished its responsibility in raising and taking ownership of the child, the State has not been able to take up the slack and close the gap.
The police and CPU are understaffed and do not have the capacity to cover all the areas and respond urgently all the time. The Children’s Authority, in my view, has failed to make the impact it had proposed to do, and its responses are still slow and pedantic.
The other associated State agencies and agents have not recognised our fading social fabric and see responsibility as monochromatic. If it is a child issue, it is CA or CPU. But they are wrong. It is also the teacher, the healthcare worker, the community leader. This is not the Swiss cheese model where these children have fallen through the cracks when the holes line up in error. This is where the baton has not been picked up by anyone, leaving an expanding and glaring gap.
Within the stories, though, there was also the extra element of lack of awareness of mental illness. Like diabetes and hypertension, mental illness requires diagnosis, regular clinic follow-up, medication and psychosocial support. If there are signs the person is decompensating, then they need medical help urgently to reassess and treat. It is not to be ignored and hoped for the best.
I often talk to my emergency medicine students about visuals. To really see the patient when you hear the story, you have to create the visual in your mind. I can see two-year-old Kimani, bare feet, walking along the track, waddling in his diaper, sometimes unbalanced, happy to have escaped, looking for adventure, but suddenly alone. I can see seven-year-old Hope, in a shack with no electricity, with a mother withdrawn, talking to herself, not bathing, or eating properly. Hope being confused by her mother’s behaviour, feeling alone and scared, choosing to stay quiet, in a corner, until things get better.
We would never really have the social funding that is easily available in the developed countries or the countries with a socialist democratic style. So, the State would never have the capacity, the staff or the funding to take care of all our children in need. We instead have to build various layers of accountability and responsibility. If you see something, say something. If you are a State agency in charge of something, do something. If you are a leader in the community, in the nation, take ownership of something. I am officially raising the alarm bells. Wake up, wake up, the water is boiling.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute