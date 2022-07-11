The jury is still out as to which created the greater worldwide economic and social degradation, World War 1 (1914-1918) or World War 11 (1939-1945), 77/83 years ago. Around 95 per cent of our population have never been exposed to the excruciating agonies of actual or post-world war misery: children being rushed from classes, at the sound of the siren, into uncovered air raid shelters, the country plunged into darkness as similar sirens penetrate the still of the night both alerting of possible enemy air attack, widespread famine and sickness, rationing of rice and flour, crowds jostling to purchase bread and meat. Rabbit was the substitute meat of the day.
Today, these extremes of anguish pale into insignificance as super powers battle one another for world domination. This time, the weapons of war are mortally terrifying, uncaringly broached in full knowledge of their threat to the annihilation of mankind. One senseless act of indiscretion or innocent overreach in the Russia-Ukraine hostilities is all that is required to trigger the Nuclear World War III. Scary, to say the least.
The debilitating social and economic consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, started on February 24 2022, are already being felt worldwide. Supply chains backed up; food, medicine, fuel, energy, grain and other essential commodities in short supply, inflation abounds, hunger and malnutrition on the increase, battlefields overrun with fallen, mutilated and maimed soldiers, innocent civilians perish as cities, towns and villages are bombarded at will and men, women and children frantically abandon their homes and possessions in painstaking escape to safe harbour.
Once again, the exigencies of warfare have forced societies to band together for the common good. It appears to be the unadulterated realism to which Caricom leaders had finally awoken at their recently held meeting in Suriname. But as clearly articulated in the Trinidad Express opinion column of July 8, this too will end in futility if the imperative of getting the people on board is disregarded.
It was the gruesomeness of the human pain and suffering left behind by the brutal 1914-18 World War 1 that gave rise to the three most powerful and influential pillars of society — Government, Business and Labour Organisations — responding to the call of the newly created International Labour Organisation (ILO) to sink their seemingly irreversible differences, humble themselves and come together in a relentless search for practical solutions to lift the world populations out of the social and economic degradation, famine and despair which attended the 1914-1918 hostilities.
Thus, in 1919, was born the concept of Tripartism: the philosophy which has since been adopted, with proven success by democratic societies worldwide, for the purpose of maintaining peace and harmony, promoting mutual cooperation, and building of consensus in the resolution of national issues and the promotion of national development programmes.
Indicators are telling us that we are in this for the long haul. Regrettably, we are lagging far behind in preparing for the dislocation and distresses which are already confronting us. The road will be long, winding, treacherous and worrisome.
Like in 1919, the three Social Pillars, Government, Private Sector and Labour, are compelled to band together: put in place the modalities so that each Caricom member state can involve its people in overcoming this most difficult and unprecedented challenge of their lifetime, Covid-19 notwithstanding.
This is no time for posturing or gallerying, taking sides or politicking, stubborn selfishness or self-centredness, no time for controversy, conflict, division or discord, nor for insularity, parochialism or racism. Caricom leaders are called upon to exemplify the highest echelons of Statesmanship: the virtues of consultation, cooperation, collaboration, communication and consensus building. Differences have to be sunk, sacrifices made, compromises engendered and expectations managed.
In the case of Trinidad and Tobago, as a first step, the adversarial climate that exists between the Government and the Trade Union Movement must cease. Both must be held accountable for honouring the PNM/JTUM Memorandum of Understanding signed on August 27, 2015.
To do otherwise is to betray the trust of the people, on both sides. The National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) now assumes deeper significance and a functioning Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB), greater importance. They must both be reinstituted.
They represent the collective intelligence of the citizenry; the think tank bridges maintaining linkages between the people and the Cabinet. They must be made to function independently and fearlessly, taking full advantage of their insightfulness, acumen, expertise and wisdom, in keeping the ship of state afloat, sturdy and steady, with the Caricom Vision forever in focus while the region navigates this existential threat to humanity and works hand in hand on the pathway to sustainable economic development, social upliftment and a decent standard of living for all.
THE AUTHOR is the former special adviser and Coordinator of the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) and management and communications adviser to the former Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development Jennifer Baptiste-Primus.