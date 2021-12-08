I am writing this to those who oversee our health policy. We are faced with the situation of a massive spike in the number of Covid cases, a rising death toll, a parallel health system that is bursting at the seams, physical and mental exhaustion of our medical professionals, and the genuine prospect of further lockdowns and more stringent social restrictions after the Christmas season.
I will avoid any political commentary here; my aim is to put forward as simple a case as possible for what I (and many others) feel is a step in the right direction for navigating our way out of this Covid crisis.
The economic case—In the absence of a strategy that increases our vaccination rates, the only options left to us are (i) do nothing; or (ii) enforce new lockdown/restriction measures to limit viral transmission.
The fact of the matter is that our economy simply cannot afford any more lockdowns. Loss of earnings and job losses always fall hardest on those in the lower socioeconomic groups. There are also the long-term health consequences of living in poverty to consider.
Precedent—Mandatory vaccination is already on the cards for other countries. For example, Greece has made Covid vaccinations mandatory for those aged over 60 from January 2022, while both Germany and Austria will create mandates from February 2022.
The legal case—A system of mandatory vaccination has existed in Trinidad and Tobago since 1973. The Public Health (Nursery Schools and Primary Schools Immunisation) Act clearly states that admission to any nursery or primary school is contingent on a valid certificate of immunisation being produced. Also, a ban on smoking in public places has been codified by the Tobacco Control Act of 2009; what this act basically does is limit the freedom of an individual to smoke because of its deleterious effect on the health of the public at large. This is essentially what mandatory vaccination strives to do.
The scientific case—Space does not allow me to expand on the considerable body of research that exists demonstrating the efficacy of Covid vaccines.
Instead, I will concentrate on one aspect that is valid to our local circumstance. The more people who are vaccinated, the less chance there is of viral mutation occurring. The Covid virus has been shown to mutate roughly once every two weeks, and one of those variants, B.1.1.7, is now 50 per cent more transmissible than past versions of the virus, giving it an evolutionary edge. We are currently awash with the Delta variant in Trinidad and Tobago, and the Omicron variant looms large. Every time a mutation occurs, we will be faced with an outbreak and further lockdowns. Mandatory vaccinations will mitigate against this possibility.
The social/humanitarian case—I am a firm believer in the exercise of one’s personal autonomy; indeed, this is a topic that I teach to the medical students on a regular basis. However, at the risk of waxing philosophical, the original Kantian description of respect for oneself also included a duty of respect for others. Unfortunately, as liberalism has evolved, this original description has been lost so that primacy of self now holds sway in today’s era. Yet it is well recognised in today’s literature that the exercise of one’s personal autonomy cannot be at the expense of others.
In conversations I have had with many of the unvaccinated, an oft repeated point is that if they wear a mask and maintain social distancing, then they aren’t harming anyone by not being vaccinated. Yet this isn’t true. You could be an asymptomatic spreader of the virus, a concept that is well recognised by now. Basic everyday actions like holding a doorknob, using an ATM, using a point-of-sale machine and filling up one’s tank with petrol are all ripe for viral transmission. So, you are actually doing a great deal of harm by not being vaccinated.
Consequences—While no government wants to be seen to strong-arm its population into being vaccinated, the potential measures available to them seem to me to have far greater consequences than the clearly established minuscule risks of receiving a vaccine.
Singapore now has a policy where the unvaccinated are no longer entitled to free healthcare (if the hospital admission is Covid-related). Indonesia has denied benefits to the unvaccinated. Many European countries have restricted the movement of unvaccinated individuals to essential areas only like groceries and pharmacies. This means no bars, restaurants or cinemas—a sore point for many knowing our culture of liming as I do.
To conclude, we should establish the difference between mandatory and coercive vaccination. Mandatory vaccination would allow exclusions based on a person’s medical history, for example. Some ideas the Government could try would be (i) increasing the ease of access to the vaccine; (ii) removing penalties for taking time off work to be vaccinated; (iii) conducting research into people’s attitudes on vaccination; and (iv) involving the medical fraternity to a greater degree to combat the corrosive misinformation that is currently circulating (and growing). But I fear we are long past those measures now. We have run out of options as far as I can see.
There are 24 letters in the Greek alphabet and I sincerely hope we do not reach the stage where we have given all their names to Covid variants in Trinidad.
—Dr Bethelmy is a lecturer in medical ethics at The UWI