The chair bacchanal

So, I had liked two topics for my column today but then the chair memes came and interrupted the plan. I am sure most of you guys know about it, but even if you do not know, I am sure you have been seeing a lot of memes relating to a white folding chair and you were wondering what that was all about.
It seems that on Saturday, August 5, in Montgomery, Alabama, USA, Damien Pickett, the co-captain of a riverboat carrying over 200 passengers, needed to dock but a smaller pontoon boat was wrongly docked in the riverboat space. After waiting at least 45 minutes, Damien went to the dock with a small dingy and attempted to move the pontoon boat a few metres, but the owners approached him and told him to not touch their boat, or they would beat his a**.
In the many videos circulating, Damien (black man) is seen on the dock asking the pontoon boat owners (three white men and one white woman) to dock elsewhere since they were blocking the larger riverboat’s legally booked space. From witness reports, racial slurs may have been uttered before the white owners started to attack and hit Damien (me calling him by his first name as if we went to school and played marbles together).
At some point when Damien realises he is in a serious fight against at least five people, he throws his cap in the air (the Internet has labelled him Hat man, attacks at the drop of a ...), as if to give himself further strength to go forth and fight with these persons. The passengers on the boat are watching the events. They see the fight start and they start to shout.
One 16-year-old co-worker (the Internet name for him is now Black Aquaman, Barnacle Boy and Aquaman Incarnate) jumps from the riverboat to swim to the dock to assist his colleague, the boat captain.
When the riverboat eventually docks, the black passengers jump in, and it becomes a brawl, with black persons against white persons. Three shirtless men also join the fight (Internet name, tugboat triad). Then from nowhere there is a black man (Reggie Gray or Ray, Internet name being chairmageddon) hitting persons with a white folding chair, wrestling-style. Soon afterwards the police arrive and break up the fight. Several persons have now been charged.
Of course, most of the discussion has been on the white boat owners who, although in the wrong, decided to attack the black boat captain. The cap being thrown into the air to signpost a gathering of strength has also been discussed. The black man jumping from the riverboat to swim to the dock has also been Internet fodder since the stereotype is that black persons in America like watermelon and chicken and hate to swim and don’t usually go into sea water.
There is even a song rapped by Gmac Cash (Gerald Allen) on the incident. The videos, #montgomerybrawl, have more than 100 million views on TikTok. But what has trumped them all is the chair. For some reason, it has caught all attention and the number of memes going around is amazing.
There are the memes of the chair as the Bat-Signal, chair on display at the Museum of African American History, Chair Jutsu, police using chairs instead of guns, statue of Martin Luther King Jnr with a chair in his hand, the chair on the cover of Time magazine and Captain America replacing the shield with a chair. Supposedly also, stocks of folding chairs have gone low at Target and Walmart, as people are buying them out for the fun of it.
The singer Joy Oladokun has gotten a tattoo of the chair on her arm. There are videos of parents training black children with folding chairs to prepare for the next battle, of course tongue in cheek.
Sometimes it is hard to predict what moments can trigger a viral meme. I would never have guessed a chair would evoke this. Same goes for Trinidad. Remember the one when Prime Minister Rowley quoted the Devon Seale song during the Covid restrictions and said “don’t jacka** the scene”? Then Browny, the dog, the Caribbean’s favourite pot hound (in real life, an Italian greyhound), is always everywhere.
Remember the previous prime minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, was dancing to “Gangnam Style” when she fired Herbert Volney? Remember Cedric “Burkey” Burke, after the invite to President’s House, was further present for everything, everywhere, meme-style, even the Queen’s birthday?
Remember Mary Paria who interrupted then-housing minister Randall Mitchell to tell him “ah living in the hospital; ah want ah house”? He had steupsed, and they went viral. Then the “dat making any sense” one with Neisha Wattley, who was unhappy over the location of her new government-given house. Then the Indian lady who was unhappy with the highway being built in her area by the previous Kamla Persad-Bissessar government. Or the policewoman on Beyond the Tape who wished Happy Divali to all our Muslim brothers and sisters.
Memes are wonderful distractions. In the midst of hot sun, people shot in home invasions, political rallies and political-advertisement overload two days before the local government election, a meme, a laugh and some tequila seem like a great idea.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.