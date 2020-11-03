In a period of economic depression and during a period of extreme uncertainty where we have exhausted all our savings and we are at the doors of bankruptcy, it is outrageous that the administration would embark on wasteful expenditures that epitomise a high degree of ignorance.
Such actions by the Government are placing a heavy financial burden on the citizens and on the future generations, to the benefit of the very few privileged. Let us examine two current issues:
1. The sale of the refinery
The process of privatisation of the refinery was botched from the start. Clearly the persons given the responsibility to prepare the Request for Proposal (RFP) and to evaluate bids made serious cardinal mistakes, and we are left to wonder if the team so appointed was inexperienced.
Clearly, they did not know what they were doing, or they were deliberately sloppy, believing the bidders were unworthy of respect, and were induced to participate in a sham process.
Many months ago, I detected the flaws and predicted the deal with the OWTU would not go through. That is precisely the case now. While the Government has set up a committee to review the whole process once again, I am saying emphatically that it will be a waste of time, and any such exercise will come to naught. In the meantime, the valuable refinery assets continue to deteriorate, subject to the weather and to vandalism.
Issue 1: No due diligence.
In the original bid round, it was obvious the Government did not do their due diligence on the bidders before short listing and commencing their evaluation. Had they done their due diligence, they would have seen that the OWTU did not have the balance sheet to finance working capital to restart the refinery, nor have the capacity to repay the US$700 million after three years.
How disingenuous it was to announce that OWTU had won the bid, and to come one year after to say “sorry, OWTU, no refinery for you”. If the OWTU wanted to win the bid, then they would have provided a bank guarantee to cover the cost to get the refinery restarted and a guarantee from some financial institution to satisfy the Government that the $700 million would be repaid.
In the absence of these guarantees, the OWTU’s bid was not worth the paper it was printed on. The evaluation committee could not be so dumb not to know that, and the only conclusion one can come to is that OWTU and the population were taken for a ride.
Issue 2: The massive difference of US$693 million between the OWTU’s bid and the second bid was too great to ignore.
Such a huge difference was a major red flag, showing that OWTU made a major mistake. The OWTU would have realised that the US$700 million was too much to pay when the market had put a best value of US$7 million. No doubt the OWTU had no incentive to go through with the deal, having realised their mistake.
However, the charade had to be maintained and we are now witnessing the second episode where parties are trying to save face. How much more can the population take? And it is advisable that the opera comes to an end. The country has far more urgent issues to deal with—starvation and unemployment, for example.
2. Drugs Sou Sou
How did we get here? The DSS is often referred to as a business and in no printed article in the press was the “business” described. One can gather that the “business” was a scheme where the contributors had to bring additional contributors to the scheme, and only after some time collects more than 100 per cent return on the monies contributed. There are certain facts on such a scheme:
a. If it is too true to believe, it is probably not.
b. A return depends on new money coming in, and for a pyramid scheme to continue new contributors must join the scheme. The day new contributors cannot be found then the scheme fails, and the last layer of contributors lose their money.
c. All pyramid schemes fail.
d. The marketing of such a scheme relies on deception, and in this regard the scheme is in breach of the laws governing truth in marketing.
e. The funds being accepted as a deposit are without a banking licence and therefore quite likely the business is in breach of the Banking Act.
f. If each contributor is required to bring additional contributors, then they are acting as a financial adviser without authorisation from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)—another breach of the law.
How could such a “business” go undetected for so long and why such a failure by the authorities to act decisively to shut down the scheme? Instead the regulators demonstrate their ignorance by giving the scheme their blessings, and then confiscate the notes to look for traces of drugs. Even if they find traces of drugs, how are they going to trace it to the individual contributors?
What a shame and an unnecessary cost to the citizens due to bungling regulators.