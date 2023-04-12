Industry 4.0, Part II
As the Fourth Industrial Revolution gains momentum worldwide, societies are being challenged with the demise of traditional in-person interactive communication cultures, upon which they had heavily relied all through modern-day civilisation for progress, maintaining peace and creating prosperity.
Researchers claim human communication was revolutionised with speech about 200,000 years ago, followed by symbols about 30,000 years ago and writing about 7,000 years ago.
Telecommunications originated with the use of smoke signals and drums in Africa, the Americas and parts of Asia. The first fixed semaphore systems, still used in the US Navy and by scout movements, emerged in Europe in the 1790s, using two flags, one held in each hand. It was not until the 1830s that electrical telecommunications systems appeared, and only in the mid-20th century that amazing technological advance began to be aggressively, exponentially developed in the sector.
Telecommunications is now not only an inextricable essential of life, but the one single international development which has had an unprecedented overpowering impact on our socio-economic, cultural and personal lifestyles.
Since Independence, T&T has been inundated with local and foreign TV channels, radio stations, a World Wide Web, wireless telecommunications and unregulated and irresponsibly used social media—all competing bitterly for market share. This has brought about a convergence of paradoxes which blur our vision and have presented complex challenges.
While we glory in the startling advances in communication science and technology, confident it would facilitate higher levels of workplace efficiency and productivity, we have unwittingly harboured their disheartening adverse effects. Recent surveys show that instead of enhancing social cohesion, they have alienated us. No longer is the conversation between man and man, but between man and machine. The tragedy is that nothing noteworthy has been inserted to offset the deficiency.
More time is spent on remote messaging than in the company of family, friends, community and workplace colleagues. Indiscriminate use of smartphones and office computers now results in abysmal productivity levels and stymieing of the promise of Industry 4.0.
While the Internet has made communication virtually real-time, it has imposed inherent dilemmas. For example, the swifter the messaging, the greater the demand for expeditious decision-making: as a consequence, decisions converge and compete for priority execution—a setting conducive to mental stress, anxiety, inefficiency and low productivity.
Though well-intentioned, the communication super highway has backed society into a corner from which we can emerge honourably only through consensually driven adaptation—modifications in the way we do things: the logistics, protocols, work ethic and, above all, application of total-factor productivity.
Nowadays, our best productive hours are devoured by social media. Some see smartphones as essential attire wherever they go, so disoriented are they without it. Everyone is now on call 24/7. Always contactable has come to mean always available, making a mockery of work-life balance. Abject discourtesy and disregard are exhibited toward customers on location to entertain smartphone interventions.
Communication automation has stripped us of humane sensitivities and courtesies. Warm and friendly customs and traditions have been discarded in favour of e-mail, texting, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp; computer games have outsmarted outdoor activities and table manners have gone abegging as parties feed on smartphones, neglectful of present company.
Mobile telecommunications, demonised by freely accessible and evidently incontrollable social media, have hypnotised the world. It has become a delinquent component of Industry 4.0, concomitantly exacerbating the generation gaps perhaps beyond retrieval. It is truly an exemplification of the adage, “no pain, no gain”. Worse is that criminals now interact, out of sight, with consummate ease as they continue their onslaught upon civilised society.
Paradoxically, it has been a saviour for the world’s poorest countries, their best chance of having the benefits of telecommunications brought to their doorsteps. Growth has far exceeded all forecasts and, like Trinidad and Tobago, mobile subscribers excessively outnumber fixed-line.
But it has not been all smooth sailing. Concerns hang on about environmental impact, health and safety, social dislocation, civil disorder and invasion of privacy. Poor mobile telecommunications etiquette has necessitated instructions to turn off phones while at meetings, silence them upon entering specific premises or switch off before proceedings commence or the curtain is raised. Protocols now exist governing the use of e-mail in workplace administrative and operational settings.
Uneasiness is evident when conversations are carried on in churches, public transport vehicles, queues, reception areas or at health service facilities.
When these irritants and more are commingled with unpredictable ATMs, automated customer service instructions, impersonal virtual meetings, conferences, trade exhibitions and infrastructural utility disruptions, serious contradictions arise regarding the user-friendliness and efficacy of the revolutionary technology: shortcomings which are yet to be urgently and comprehensively addressed. Nerves are being frayed. Until then, no end to the madness seems in sight.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).