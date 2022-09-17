One of the most dangerous things in life is to have someone “sweet talk” you while being inauthentic. They say all the right words you want to hear, but the words do not mean a thing! The Joint Select Committee on the Central Statistical Office (CSO) had words but nothing else! There were some learned people in the room just voicing words to sound important, but they were just noisy tin pans rushing down a dirty drain after the rainfall. As a country, we have nowhere to go if these are our leaders. The chairperson was maybe too full of patience.
The country has been mouthing that we would replace the outdated (1952) Statistics Act and introduce a new organisation—the National Statistics Institute of Trinidad and Tobago (NSITT). This action would reverse the more than three decades of decline of the CSO. We brought down consultants from Sweden who made recommendations over 12 years ago. In 2015, I was invited with others to join a task force to refine those recommendations and to suggest the implementation processes. The bill to create the NSITT was introduced in the House of Representatives on June 20, 2018, after being brought forward from the previous session, but lapsed at the close of the 11th Parliament and was not re-introduced. How serious are we, as a country, to be happy to operate with inadequate data legislation in 2022? How can those legislators sleep?
Many officials, from Minister Colm Imbert to president–general Ancel Roget, have used or commented on the CSO data. The Central Bank needs the CSO, as does the Ministry of Trade and ExportTT and the Ministry of Labour. Let us be clear. This discussion is not about the CSO as a single entity but our capacity to collect data to inform our national decisions and the national statistical system.
In July 2015, Ms Joanne Deoraj, then-deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Planning and Development, noted, “It is the basis for a country to learn the reliable statistical systems that produce data to design and monitor national development policies and programmes. Equally important is the development of a national strategy to connect data to meet our reporting obligations as a nation-state to regional and international agencies.”
Ms Deoraj reported, “...we have been advised that Cabinet has accepted all the recommendations of the team as it relates to developing the national statistical office, in relation to revised legislation, the organisation for infrastructure and our relationship with users and suppliers”. Seven years later, the two political parties are no further along the path.
Unlike the very apt observations of Dr Terrence Farrell, the most the esteemed members could offer is the red herring of confidentiality. Dr Farrell was correct in his opinion about the need for independence of the NSITT board. Instead, the committee members focused on having the CSO go cap in hand to influence the BIR (which will help us understand income inequality) and the NIB (to help us understand better the labour situation) into cooperating. To claim there is a genuine fear of confidentiality breaches is to ignore the governing law. The Statistics Act, Chapter 19:02, informs that “every person employed in the execution of any duty under this Act shall before entering on his duties... take an oath”. This oath proscribes the disclosure of any knowledge or information they encounter in performing their duties. Their pledges last beyond their time of employment. We act as though we are world-class data-protection inventors! This issue is well known globally, and has prescribed measures to ensure the safety of one’s identity and information. Why not adopt those?
The committee criticised the CSO’s performance with a straight face, forcing the budget-constrained acting director to sheepishly point to hiring two statisticians. Talk about wanting water from a stone. The task force’s 2017 report identified the need for more staff and computers. One of my colleagues wrote, “one of the most critical aspects of the new organisation is the human component and the structure of the new independent organisation... simply taking the old template and... tweaking it is not the best way forward”. Yet in 2022, the committee wants the CSO to do just that. Which successful company in Trinidad and Tobago does that?
As a country, we love foreign recommendations. Therefore, consider the IMF 2021 Article IV consultations report: “Staff welcomes progress in improving data quality and timeliness and calls for further actions to enhance national statistics.” They commended the CSO on implementing the e-GDDS—a vital data-transparency framework—in October 2021. Do we know what the IMF wanted more of? Labour data and household surveys, along with the reporting of capital flow data. What is the response? We do not trust CSO to handle that data, and we do not think CSO does enough. This data-collection thing costs too much money.
Well, it must, should the right tools not be provided. The cost of our ignorance enables corruption, which gives wings to our heritage.
When will our leaders ever awake? This discussion is not a quibble. How else do we chart a future?
—Noble Philip
