The context of fiery protests

Senior Counsel: Martin Daly

Before examining the context of our fiery protests, let us first turn to some events abroad that are relevant to the use and abuse of power.

“For now, each party’s biggest strength is the weakness of the opponent.” Does this statement resonate? It is, in fact, a conclusion drawn last week by The New York Times from early polls relating to the rating of US President Joe Biden and the US mid-term election cycle. The Times also concluded that “widespread concerns about the economy and inflation have helped turn the national mood decidedly dark, both on Biden and the trajectory of the nation”.

In the UK, Boris Johnson was forced to indicate he will resign as UK Prime Minister. That will happen on September 5, after a series of voting rounds by the Members of Parliament of his party and a postal ballot of its members to determine a new party leader.

Members of Johnson’s Cabinet revolted against him. In the words of the Minister of Health and Social Care when he resigned from office as part of the revolt, “the public are concluding” that the government was no longer “acting in the national interest and was not competent”.

The resignation letter of the incumbent Chancellor of the Exchequer (equivalent to the Minister of Finance), who resigned at the same time, stated that “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”.

There were also issues about the credibility of the Johnson government following revelations of drinks parties, held in breach of the Covid-19 public health regulations, at which Johnson was present but had lapses of memory about his presence.

The relevance of these events is that a mature democracy keeps the grasp of a political leader on power at risk on account of strong feelings on the ground and his or her political fate is not determined only by a four- or five-year election cycle.

In democracies like ours, where the constitutional checks on power lack the support of standards requiring propriety of behaviour in public life, prime ministers have little risk. While the country suffers, Prime Ministers may rely on what they are told by persons beholden to them.

The context in which our fiery protests take place is the suffering under governments that are ineffective and currently having one that lacks empathy and is frequently unrepentant about mistakes because it is not driven by fear of loss of office. The reported apology by the attorney general to last Friday’s meeting of the Law Association, even though loss of office was not a threat, was a notable exception.

Citizens feel driven to fiery protests, characterised by the burning of tyres and other material and the blocking of roads. The more frequent of these protests, disruptive but more readily dispersed, take place when residents can no longer bear a lack of some public amenity such as water or passable roads, essential to tolerable living conditions.

Fiery protests in or adjacent to Port of Spain, our capital, following police-involved killings are seriously disruptive, confrontational and, in 2020, resulted in the additional fatality of Ornella Greaves, for which the police may also be responsible.

These protests are misunderstood and misinterpreted through the distorting lens of race and class. In the case of a PNM Government, the misinterpretation is compounded by cynical reliance on the residents of East Port of Spain being a body of captive voters.

Two weeks ago, fiery protests followed another round of police-involved killings. I warned that these protests have the potential to be a catalyst for wider social unrest, and I questioned the sincerity of ministerial advice given to the protesters to take more “civilised and lawful paths”.

Ministerial repetition of the slur that protesters are paid has increased my concern. The Government tried that one in 2020 and it is trying it again. Where is the evidence?

When people who have lost their loved ones as a result of apparently unjustified deadly action by agents of the State, their grief visiting the scene and at the funerals is palpable from the media. Does the human condition not matter at all when the politicians say things to save their political skin?

Armour’s reprieve

The Law Association’s vote in the no-confidence motion brought against Attorney General Reginald Armour was an admirable exercise in due process and democracy, which demonstrated how publicly explosive issues can be engaged in adjudicating conflict while strengthening the validity and legitimacy of professional institutions.

The context of fiery protests

Fight...or die like cowards

For many readers, my recollections of “Shanty Town” and the “La Basse” in the 1950s-’60s stirred memories of another day, an era from which the society ought to have long evolved.

Others thought I exaggerated wildly in my description of corbeaux and half-naked boys wrestling over discarded meat. I wonder if I had added to creatures I saw foraging for food the biggest hogs I had lain eyes on among the “gladiators” in that putrid “gayelle” that was the “La Basse”, what they might have thought of me: a writer whose imagination had gone wild?

Increasingly Combustible

Two years ago, my column was entitled “Combustible country”. It said, “our decaying society is a gigantic womb spawning crime, the annual murder rate under this administration twice exceeding 500 in this country of 1.3 million”.

But, in the face of this national disaster, all the prime minister could say then was “crime is the business of crime, always somebody thinks snuffing out somebody’s life is the way to handle a situation”. I strongly condemned this “rambling, fatuous incoherence” from a man under whose leadership we continue to see the increasing combustibility of this society.

Common sense on masking up

Since starting today you can go outside without a mask, I wonder if there will be celebrations all around Trinidad and Tobago? Oops! My apologies. Not wearing a mask in huge parties, etc, is already in effect.

Many people might be saying, “Free at last.” I know the feeling. Now that my mouth and nose are not covered by this piece of cloth, I can finally inhale and exhale without restrictions. We’ll never know how much that piece of cloth may have shielded some of us over the course of the previous two years or more.

A pitch for Trinidad Lake Asphalt

Recent articles in the Express ­newspaper report that a decision was taken by the Prime Minister to transfer the Lake Asphalt company (LATT) from the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Works, and to develop a new business model to make the company sustainable and profitable.

There are other articles in the newspaper relating to LATT, and there appears to be some confusion in differentiating between a refinery-produced bitumen and the product that comes out of the Pitch Lake. I will seek to put these in perspective and to identify issues that may be relevant in charting the way forward.